It’s hard to let go of a person. Especially the one you swore you would hold, in sickness and in health, till death do you part.

Coincidentally, Reddist user Bdhshxbeuaita55wed realized this at his sister’s wedding.

The guy noticed a woman, they danced, and he got her number. However, she was recently separated and her ex was not only also on the guest list, but he saw the two of them hitting it off.

After the men’s confrontation, Bdhshxbeuaita55wed decided to tell the story to the internet and ask everyone what would have been the best way of handling the situation.

This guy got called out for dancing with a recently separated woman at his sister’s wedding

However, his initial instincts told him he hadn’t done anything wrong

People who have read the story think the ex was out of his depth

