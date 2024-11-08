ADVERTISEMENT

This photoshoot was a collaboration between creative friends. Yinsey Wang was a superb model, really getting into character with her poses which enabled us to create some truly wonderful images. With the help of Victoria Leanne for creating the beautiful makeup and hair, as well as the gorgeous Friesian mare Zarina, owned by Veronika Beadi of Equilibrium Friesians Horses and was a special thanks to Mike Sabey for his videography.

The concept was to show an Autumn Queen who has ruled fairly and skilfully. The ruling symbolised by the cycle of the season itself, whereby things will always change. We used the colour red to symbolise the Autumn before the coming of Winter.

We came together back in February for a day to create our vision. Post editing time was factored around other work and a little more editing to the images was applied in order to create the enchanted styled imagery. This was a really lovely photoshoot, enhanced with colour, a moody sky and a smoke grenade!

Photographer @elizabethebsworthphotography

Model @tornandpolished

Horse Model @equilibrium_friesian_horses

Videographer @picturesinmotion_media

Hair & Make up Victoria Leanne

Headpiece @mrmortimerswife

Armour @mytholon

More info: elizabethebsworthphotography.com