ADVERTISEMENT

This photoshoot was a collaboration between creative friends. Yinsey Wang was a superb model, really getting into character with her poses which enabled us to create some truly wonderful images. With the help of Victoria Leanne for creating the beautiful makeup and hair, as well as the gorgeous Friesian mare Zarina, owned by Veronika Beadi of Equilibrium Friesians Horses and was a special thanks to Mike Sabey for his videography.

The concept was to show an Autumn Queen who has ruled fairly and skilfully. The ruling symbolised by the cycle of the season itself, whereby things will always change. We used the colour red to symbolise the Autumn before the coming of Winter.

We came together back in February for a day to create our vision. Post editing time was factored around other work and a little more editing to the images was applied in order to create the enchanted styled imagery. This was a really lovely photoshoot, enhanced with colour, a moody sky and a smoke grenade!

Photographer @elizabethebsworthphotography

Model @tornandpolished

Horse Model @equilibrium_friesian_horses

Videographer @picturesinmotion_media

Hair & Make up Victoria Leanne

Headpiece @mrmortimerswife

Armour @mytholon

More info: elizabethebsworthphotography.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Resting Warrior

A Resting Warrior

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Energising The Sword

Energising The Sword

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#3

They Await

They Await

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#4

She Awakens

She Awakens

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

The Power Of The Sword

The Power Of The Sword

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#6

She Arises Through The Mist

She Arises Through The Mist

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#7

She Vows To Fulfil

She Vows To Fulfil

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#8

They Stand With Grace

They Stand With Grace

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

The Sky Calls Her

The Sky Calls Her

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Warrior Queen - An Embrace At The End

The Warrior Queen - An Embrace At The End

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elizabeth Ebsworth
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!