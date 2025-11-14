ADVERTISEMENT

The facelift boom shows no sign of slowing down. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has stated that procedures such as facelifts are on the rise, particularly among younger patients who are looking to slow the signs of aging.

People who have lost weight through weight-loss medication typically go for facelifts as well to remove excess skin. But while facelifts are popular nowadays, Beverly Hills plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Daniel Gould warned that some practices could hide some serious red flags.

“Nowadays, everyone gets so caught up in technique, ‘oh, you had a deep plane, you had a SMAS,’” he told Business Insider. “But the main factor is actually the surgeon.”

Image credits: Getty/Lia Toby

Gould stated that too many patients confuse marketing for medical credibility, and way too many are lured by flashy deals or buzzwords like “micro-lifts.” With facelifts now common among younger generations and those who’ve lost weight through medication, Gould urges patients to “pull back the curtain,” much like The Wizard of Oz, before trusting anyone with their face.

Image credits: Getty Images

Here are the five biggest warning signs he wants every patient to know.