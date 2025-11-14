5 Warning Signs Hidden Behind The Facelift Craze, From A Surgeon’s Perspective
The facelift boom shows no sign of slowing down. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has stated that procedures such as facelifts are on the rise, particularly among younger patients who are looking to slow the signs of aging.
People who have lost weight through weight-loss medication typically go for facelifts as well to remove excess skin. But while facelifts are popular nowadays, Beverly Hills plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Daniel Gould warned that some practices could hide some serious red flags.
“Nowadays, everyone gets so caught up in technique, ‘oh, you had a deep plane, you had a SMAS,’” he told Business Insider. “But the main factor is actually the surgeon.”
Image credits: Getty/Lia Toby
Gould stated that too many patients confuse marketing for medical credibility, and way too many are lured by flashy deals or buzzwords like “micro-lifts.” With facelifts now common among younger generations and those who’ve lost weight through medication, Gould urges patients to “pull back the curtain,” much like The Wizard of Oz, before trusting anyone with their face.
Image credits: Getty Images
Here are the five biggest warning signs he wants every patient to know.
Overly simplified descriptions can hint at low-quality work
“The best plastic surgery looks natural,” Gould said. To test whether a surgeon truly knows their craft, pay attention to how they explain the procedure. “You’re going to see how complex and educational the language is,” he added. “If it’s just really simple, that’s going to be your facelift.”
For example, some surgeons pitch “vertical facelifts” as the fix for gravity, but Gould says aging isn’t that simple. “Faces also move forward as we age,” he noted.
A thoughtful consultation, one where the surgeon can clearly describe the process and adapt it to your face, is a hallmark of genuine expertise. Gould also noted that patients should ask a lot of things during their consultation process, to give surgeons an opportunity to explain their work.
Katie Price has gone under the knife several times in the past, though some of her facelifts, particularly in 2017 and 2019, have been widely described as “botched,” according to The Sun. In 2019, for example, a facelift she did in Turkey repeatedly became so infected it was described as “oozing pus” and causing her “insane” pain.
Beware of buzzwords like “mini” or “micro” facelifts, because they don’t exist
Words like “mini” or “micro-facelifts” may sound harmless or even comforting, but Gould stated that such marketing terms are actually misleading. “‘A ‘micro-lift’ or a ‘mini-lift’ is just a marketing thing,” he explained. “It’s like, what’s the difference between a snack and a meal?”
These labels promise smaller incisions and shorter recovery times, but according to Gould, they’re essentially the same surgery. The language simply plays on patients’ fear of going “under the knife.”
“We’re going to do the big thing, but we’re going to call it something small,” he said, adding that the best surgeons don’t rely on psychological tricks. The legitimate ones rely on results. “If you look at the most famous surgeons with the best-looking results, almost none of them advertise a mini- or micro-lift,” he said.
Donatella Versace previously looked overfilled in her lips and cheeks, likely because it was the trend in the past, and she underwent multiple procedures. Her recent appearance, however, has earned praise since she looks a lot more refined, lifted, and natural today.
When done right, cosmetic procedures could really erase all those hard years
Lindsay Lohan was previously used as an example of what substances and lifestyle choices could do to a person’s beautiful face. Recently, however, she stunned the world with a fresh-faced look that practically erased all those hard years.
She has not confirmed what procedures she has had, but experts believe that she had a facelift from a very talented surgeon. Apart from this, experts also speculated that she used injectables such as Botox and fillers to enhance her facial contours.
These procedures, along with healthy lifestyle changes and new, extensive beauty routines and skin treatments, practically erased the hard years Lindsay Lohan had endured.
Photos alone don’t tell the full story, so look for videos of patients
A beautiful before-and-after might look perfect online, at least until you see the patient move.
“I’ve seen patients in my office; they have a beautiful before-and-after posted on the surgeon’s website,” Gould said. “But when you see them move, something’s off, something’s not right.” This could be caused by the face looking overly tightened, which could, in turn, require even more surgery to correct.
Gould stated that video testimonials of past patients are preferable to static images of a surgeon’s past work. In motion, subtle issues like unnatural facial movement become obvious. Great surgeons, he stated, are proud to show real results from all angles, not just carefully curated stills.
Sharon Orbourne has had multiple facelifts over the years, and in 2021, she stated that the procedure was the “worst thing” she’s ever done, according to Us Weekly. Following this, she said that she is done with cosmetic surgeries.
“Triple-board-certified” surgeons aren’t always what they seem
The phrase might sound impressive, but Gould called “triple-board-certified” surgeons “the biggest red flag.” He stated that if a surgeon claims to be triple board-certified, it’s worth checking which boards they hold.
True plastic surgeons are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons (ABPS), not the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS). Gould stated that even the best plastic surgeons only need one board certification, and that’s from the ABPS.
“Why do you need three board certifications to do a facelift?” Gould said. “Why don’t you just say you’re a plastic surgeon?” Extra board certifications, he warned, can sometimes mean a doctor skipped the multi-year plastic surgery residency that defines the field’s highest standard.
A well-done facelift can look natural. Kris Jenner's refined results, which are nothing less than age-defying, show just what expert hands can really do.
Big promises or “discount” deals rarely end well, if at all
Facelifts aren’t magic, and they don’t last forever. “If you look at how many years you think a facelift took off, that’s probably how long it’s going to last,” Gould said. He noted that any surgeon or clinic promising lifetime results or bargain prices must be approached with caution.
The average facelift costs about $18,474, though top surgeons can charge far more. “Not every expensive surgery is a good one, but I’m just saying there’s a big differentiator,” Gould said. “If someone’s a high-level surgeon and they’ve done high-level work for a long time, that’s why they cost more.”
Simply put, if a surgeon or clinic is promising facelift services at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Jane Fonda is arguably one of the stars who has had the best facelifts in the industry. While she previously stated that she is not proud of some of her procedures, as stated by Vanity Fair, no one can deny that the quality of her surgeon’s work is well worth the money she spent.