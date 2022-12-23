Even though tie-dye was an inseparable part of hippie fashion in the '60s, the trend of trippy clothing tends to come back every decade. The tie-dye method of coloring fabric will turn your once white T-shirt into mesmerizing patterned art. There is more than one way to color your shirt with dye, and anyone can do it, but some artists are just on another level.

Matt, the owner/artist of 49th Vibration Dyes, turned beginner tie-dye techniques into more advanced, detailed, and brightly colored artwork. Each of his designs is precise and well thought out.

Nowadays, Matt has over 22K tie-dye fans on his Instagram, and maybe after seeing his work, you will become a fan too.

More info: Facebook | Instagram