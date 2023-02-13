Yeah yeah, we know, you should celebrate love 24/7/365 times the years you live. However, we don’t see anything wrong with dedicating one day a year to officially call it Love Day and celebrate the feeling and your partners especially hard during it. Agree? If so, then we’ll ask you to proceed to our Valentine’s Day trivia article, because playing a fun trivia game is absolutely a part of a hardcore celebration of any kind.

So, let’s see what’s included in this trivia for Valentine’s Day, shall we? First off, there are a few statistics about roses, chocolates, and dinner. However, fear not, for these statistics are definitely of the fun kind and not the rack-your-brains-because-it’s-math kind. Then we have a whole slew of historical questions added to this Valentine’s Day quiz to make it more historically accurate and to test your knowledge of this celebration’s origins, which are, yet again, of the fun kind, not the grab-your-textbook kind. And lastly, there are a ton of questions that are just for fun because what’s good trivia about Valentine’s Day if you’re not sharing snickers and giggles with those you’re playing with? 

Okay, thinking that you’ve been sufficiently prepared for what's coming, we’re now inviting you to actually check out our Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers way down below. Because these love day tidbits are in no particular order, rank them as you wish by giving them your vote. And lastly, spread the love and share this article with your friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Besides Valentine's Day, for which holiday are the most flowers sent?

safnow.org Report

9points
POST
#2

According to legend, “from your valentine” originates from what?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A letter he wrote and signed “from your Valentine”.

0
0points
reply
#3

Cupid’s name in Greek mythology is?

Report

8points
POST
#4

In Roman mythology, Cupid is the son of whom?

Report

8points
POST
#5

The oldest living love poem was written on what?

Report

8points
POST
#6

In how many countries is Valentine’s Day an official holiday?

Report

8points
POST
#7

How much chocolate is sold during Valentine’s week?

balancingeverything.com Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 58 million pounds of chocolate.

0
0points
reply
#8

According to Spotify, what was the top love song added to love-themed playlists around Valentine’s Day 2020?

newsroom.spotify.com Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “All of Me” by John Legend.

0
0points
reply
#9

What two items are the classic Valentine’s Day gift?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Flowers and chocolate.

0
0points
reply
#10

Which shape is the symbol of Valentine’s Day?

Report

7points
POST
#11

The other legend is that Valentine helped prisoners do what?

Report

7points
POST
#12

Valentine was sent to death by which emperor?

Report

7points
POST
#13

St. Valentine is the saint of love and marriage, but also what?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Beekeeping and epilepsy.

0
0points
reply
#14

Hallmark began offering Valentine’s Day cards in what year?

Report

7points
POST
#15

Why was February 14th chosen as the date to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It was a common belief in France and England that birds started their mating season on February 14th.

0
0points
reply
#16

"Wearing your heart on your sleeve" has origins from honoring which Roman goddess?

Report

7points
POST
#17

In the Victorian era, mean-spirited Valentine's Day cards were called "___ Valentines."

Report

7points
POST
#18

About how many roses are sent for Valentine's Day each year?

safnow.org Report

7points
POST
#19

Good Charlotte's "My Bloody Valentine" was inspired by what story?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A Telltale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe.

0
0points
reply
#20

How many heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are typically sold each Valentine's Day?

sugar-plum.com Report

7points
POST
#21

What insanely popular website debuted on Valentine's Day in 2005?

Report

7points
POST
#22

Who is known as the Mother of Valentine's Day?

Report

7points
POST
#23

In what country is Valentine's Day known as "Friend's Day?"

Report

7points
POST
#24

What major invention was patented on Valentine's Day?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The telephone.

0
0points
reply
#25

The first recorded speed dating event was held in what year?

nytimes.com Report

7points
POST
#26

How do you say “love” in French?

Report

7points
POST
#27

Which city is the city of love?

Report

7points
POST
#28

In which European city is St Valentine buried?

Report

7points
POST
#29

How many states in the USA have cities named Valentine?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Four: Arizona, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia.

0
0points
reply
#30

Which country grows the majority of the roses that are sold in the USA on Valentine’s Day?

Report

7points
POST
#31

What percentage of people who buy flowers as gift on 14 February are women?

statista.com Report

7points
POST
#32

Who declared 14 February as the holiday of St. Valentine’s Day?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: King Henry VII of England.

0
0points
reply
#33

As per the Farmers Almanac, if a woman sees a goldfinch on Valentine’s Day, whom will she marry?

Report

7points
POST
#34

Which two U.S. states officially achieved statehood on Feb. 14?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Oregon (in 1859) and Arizona (in 1912).

0
0points
reply
#35

In what year were the sweetheart candy messages “Be Mine” and “Kiss Me” first rolled out?

Report

7points
POST
#36

What is the name of the winged child that shoots arrows to make people fall in love?

Report

6points
POST
#37

What culturally new holiday is celebrated on February 13th to celebrate non-romantic relationships?

Report

6points
POST
#38

Do you know what the meaning of X and O is in “XOXO”?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: X is for kisses and O is for hugs.

0
0points
reply
#39

Valentine’s Day is the second largest card-selling holiday of the year behind which other holiday?

Report

6points
POST
#40

What animal do you kiss to turn it into a prince?

Report

6points
POST
#41

What fruit is also known as the ‘love apple” because of its shape and were once thought to be an aphrodisiac?

Report

6points
POST
#42

From where was the oldest-known Valentine's Day message sent?

Report

6points
POST
#43

On average, how many marriage proposals are there on every Valentine's Day?

chillisauce.com Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Nearly 6 million.

0
0points
reply
#44

A single red rose surrounded by baby's breath is called what by florists?

Report

6points
POST
#45

What do yellow roses symbolize?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Kissing increases most people's heart rate to how many beats per minute?

Report

6points
POST
#47

William Shakespeare mentions Valentine's Day in which of his plays?

Report

6points
POST
#48

When was February 14 first declared to be Valentine's Day?

Report

6points
POST
#49

Why did women and girls eat bizarre foods on Valentine's Day in medieval times?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: To dream about their future spouses.

0
0points
reply
#50

How much money do Americans spend on chocolate for Valentine's Day each year?

Brittney Myers Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: $25.9 billion.

0
0points
reply
#51

How many cards are gifted or sent on Valentine’s Day each year in the US?

corporate.hallmark.com Report

6points
POST
#52

When were ribbons first used symbolically?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It originated in the Middle Ages. When knights went to tournaments their lovers gave them ribbons for good luck.

0
0points
reply
#53

Where can you find the oldest Valentine’s Day card on display?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The British Museum in London.

0
0points
reply
#54

Which actress born on Valentine’s Day (February 14) was the winner of six Academy Awards?

Report

6points
POST
#55

In which year was St. Valentine of Rome believed to be martyred?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Who wrote the 1375 poem “Parliament of Foules,” commonly believed to be the first record that depicts Valentine’s Day as a romantic day?

Report

6points
POST
#57

According to medieval Europeans, Feb. 14 marked the beginning of mating season for which animals?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Birds. That’s why it’s common to see birds on Valentine’s Day cards as symbols of the holiday.

0
0points
reply
#58

According to Norfolk tradition, who is the person who leaves gifts on people’s doorsteps on Valentine’s Day?

Report

6points
POST
#59

The most popular Valentine’s Day activity is?

Report

5points
POST
#60

Other than chocolate and flowers, what is the most popular (and expensive) gift option?

Report

5points
POST
#61

True or False: Valentines is only for people you are married to?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: False. They can be for any family member, friend, or even pet!

0
0points
reply
#62

The first Valentine’s Day box of chocolates was created by who: Richard Cadbury or Milton Hershey?

Report

5points
POST
#63

Which is more popular: Handwritten cards or printed cards?

Report

5points
POST
#64

Which decorative item used on Valentine’s Day means “to snare or net”?

Report

5points
POST
#65

When did Sweethearts first get their shape?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Who wrote the oldest-known Valentine's Day message?

Report

5points
POST
#67

When was the oldest-known Valentine's Day message written?

Report

5points
POST
#68

Sweethearts production was temporarily suspended in which year?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#69

Letters to Juliet are sent to what city every year?

Report

5points
POST
#70

Julia Roberts joined the cast of Valentine's Day to replace which other star?

Report

5points
POST
#71

In which US city did Al Capone’s Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre take place in 1929?

Report

5points
POST
#72

In Medieval England, what did women used to place around their pillows on Valentine’s day eve?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Five bay leaves wetted in rosewater.

0
0points
reply
#73

Where are wooden love spoons carved and given as gifts on Valentine’s Day?

Report

5points
POST
#74

Which record breaking kissing event held in the Philippines was first held in 2014?

Report

5points
POST
#75

When were the first commercial valentines printed in the United States?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Cupid is believed to carry arrows that have tips made of which two materials?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Gold and lead. According to legend, if Cupid strikes someone with a gold arrow, they will have the hots for their partner. If Cupid strikes them with a lead arrow, that love will wither.

0
0points
reply
#77

Feb. 14 is celebrated as National Chocolate Day in which country?

Report

5points
POST
#78

Which two colors are considered the unofficial colors of Valentine’s Day?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Who is the unofficial patron saint of love?

Report

4points
POST
#80

According to myth, which two gods was Cupid the son of?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Mercury (the winged messenger god) and Venus (the god of love).

0
0points
reply
#81

Valentine’s Day is believed to have roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia. This festival is a celebration of what?

Report

4points
POST
#82

What is the traditional gift for a person’s 10 year anniversary?

Report

4points
POST
#83

What U.S. state produces the most roses to purchase for Valentine’s Day?

Report

4points
POST
#84

What Valentine's Day candy was first created on equipment made for lozenges?

Report

4points
POST
#85

Valentine's Day celebrations may be traced back to what Roman holiday traditionally celebrated on February 15?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

By what century did it become normal for friends and lovers to exchange handwritten notes on Valentine’s Day?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The middle of the eighteenth century.

0
0points
reply
#87

Which Swedish monarch is credited with popularizing the tradition of giving flowers on Valentine’s Day?

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!