Okay, thinking that you’ve been sufficiently prepared for what's coming, we’re now inviting you to actually check out our Valentine’s Day trivia questions and answers way down below. Because these love day tidbits are in no particular order, rank them as you wish by giving them your vote. And lastly, spread the love and share this article with your friends!

So, let’s see what’s included in this trivia for Valentine’s Day, shall we? First off, there are a few statistics about roses, chocolates, and dinner. However, fear not, for these statistics are definitely of the fun kind and not the rack-your-brains-because-it’s-math kind. Then we have a whole slew of historical questions added to this Valentine’s Day quiz to make it more historically accurate and to test your knowledge of this celebration’s origins, which are, yet again, of the fun kind, not the grab-your-textbook kind. And lastly, there are a ton of questions that are just for fun because what’s good trivia about Valentine’s Day if you’re not sharing snickers and giggles with those you’re playing with?

Yeah yeah, we know, you should celebrate love 24/7/365 times the years you live. However, we don’t see anything wrong with dedicating one day a year to officially call it Love Day and celebrate the feeling and your partners especially hard during it. Agree? If so, then we’ll ask you to proceed to our Valentine’s Day trivia article, because playing a fun trivia game is absolutely a part of a hardcore celebration of any kind.

#1 Besides Valentine's Day, for which holiday are the most flowers sent?

#2 According to legend, “from your valentine” originates from what?

#3 Cupid’s name in Greek mythology is?

#4 In Roman mythology, Cupid is the son of whom?

#5 The oldest living love poem was written on what?

#6 In how many countries is Valentine’s Day an official holiday?

#7 How much chocolate is sold during Valentine’s week?

#8 According to Spotify, what was the top love song added to love-themed playlists around Valentine’s Day 2020?

#9 What two items are the classic Valentine’s Day gift?

#10 Which shape is the symbol of Valentine’s Day?

#11 The other legend is that Valentine helped prisoners do what?

#12 Valentine was sent to death by which emperor?

#13 St. Valentine is the saint of love and marriage, but also what?

#14 Hallmark began offering Valentine’s Day cards in what year?

#15 Why was February 14th chosen as the date to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

#16 "Wearing your heart on your sleeve" has origins from honoring which Roman goddess?

#17 In the Victorian era, mean-spirited Valentine's Day cards were called "___ Valentines."

#18 About how many roses are sent for Valentine's Day each year?

#19 Good Charlotte's "My Bloody Valentine" was inspired by what story?

#20 How many heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are typically sold each Valentine's Day?

#21 What insanely popular website debuted on Valentine's Day in 2005?

#22 Who is known as the Mother of Valentine's Day?

#23 In what country is Valentine's Day known as "Friend's Day?"

#24 What major invention was patented on Valentine's Day?

#25 The first recorded speed dating event was held in what year?

#26 How do you say “love” in French?

#27 Which city is the city of love?

#28 In which European city is St Valentine buried?

#29 How many states in the USA have cities named Valentine?

#30 Which country grows the majority of the roses that are sold in the USA on Valentine’s Day?

#31 What percentage of people who buy flowers as gift on 14 February are women?

#32 Who declared 14 February as the holiday of St. Valentine’s Day?

#33 As per the Farmers Almanac, if a woman sees a goldfinch on Valentine’s Day, whom will she marry?

#34 Which two U.S. states officially achieved statehood on Feb. 14?

#35 In what year were the sweetheart candy messages “Be Mine” and “Kiss Me” first rolled out?

#36 What is the name of the winged child that shoots arrows to make people fall in love?

#37 What culturally new holiday is celebrated on February 13th to celebrate non-romantic relationships?

#38 Do you know what the meaning of X and O is in “XOXO”?

#39 Valentine’s Day is the second largest card-selling holiday of the year behind which other holiday?

#40 What animal do you kiss to turn it into a prince?

#41 What fruit is also known as the ‘love apple” because of its shape and were once thought to be an aphrodisiac?

#42 From where was the oldest-known Valentine's Day message sent?

#43 On average, how many marriage proposals are there on every Valentine's Day?

#44 A single red rose surrounded by baby's breath is called what by florists?

#45 What do yellow roses symbolize?

#46 Kissing increases most people's heart rate to how many beats per minute?

#47 William Shakespeare mentions Valentine's Day in which of his plays?

#48 When was February 14 first declared to be Valentine's Day?

#49 Why did women and girls eat bizarre foods on Valentine's Day in medieval times?

#50 How much money do Americans spend on chocolate for Valentine's Day each year?

#51 How many cards are gifted or sent on Valentine’s Day each year in the US?

#52 When were ribbons first used symbolically?

#53 Where can you find the oldest Valentine’s Day card on display?

#54 Which actress born on Valentine’s Day (February 14) was the winner of six Academy Awards?

#55 In which year was St. Valentine of Rome believed to be martyred?

#56 Who wrote the 1375 poem “Parliament of Foules,” commonly believed to be the first record that depicts Valentine’s Day as a romantic day?

#57 According to medieval Europeans, Feb. 14 marked the beginning of mating season for which animals?

#58 According to Norfolk tradition, who is the person who leaves gifts on people’s doorsteps on Valentine’s Day?

#59 The most popular Valentine’s Day activity is?

#60 Other than chocolate and flowers, what is the most popular (and expensive) gift option?

#61 True or False: Valentines is only for people you are married to?

#62 The first Valentine’s Day box of chocolates was created by who: Richard Cadbury or Milton Hershey?

#63 Which is more popular: Handwritten cards or printed cards?

#64 Which decorative item used on Valentine’s Day means “to snare or net”?

#65 When did Sweethearts first get their shape?

#66 Who wrote the oldest-known Valentine's Day message?

#67 When was the oldest-known Valentine's Day message written?

#68 Sweethearts production was temporarily suspended in which year?

#69 Letters to Juliet are sent to what city every year?

#70 Julia Roberts joined the cast of Valentine's Day to replace which other star?

#71 In which US city did Al Capone’s Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre take place in 1929?

#72 In Medieval England, what did women used to place around their pillows on Valentine’s day eve?

#73 Where are wooden love spoons carved and given as gifts on Valentine’s Day?

#74 Which record breaking kissing event held in the Philippines was first held in 2014?

#75 When were the first commercial valentines printed in the United States?

#76 Cupid is believed to carry arrows that have tips made of which two materials?

#77 Feb. 14 is celebrated as National Chocolate Day in which country?

#78 Which two colors are considered the unofficial colors of Valentine’s Day?

#79 Who is the unofficial patron saint of love?

#80 According to myth, which two gods was Cupid the son of?

#81 Valentine’s Day is believed to have roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia. This festival is a celebration of what?

#82 What is the traditional gift for a person’s 10 year anniversary?

#83 What U.S. state produces the most roses to purchase for Valentine’s Day?

#84 What Valentine's Day candy was first created on equipment made for lozenges?

#85 Valentine's Day celebrations may be traced back to what Roman holiday traditionally celebrated on February 15?

#86 By what century did it become normal for friends and lovers to exchange handwritten notes on Valentine’s Day?