“She’s Being Dramatic”: BF Organizes Surprise Family Visit When GF Has A Surgery Planned, She’s Mad
Young man with sunglasses and backpack smiling outside, symbolizing a surprise family visit organized during surgery planning.
Couples, Relationships

“She’s Being Dramatic”: BF Organizes Surprise Family Visit When GF Has A Surgery Planned, She’s Mad

It’s a given that when you are in a serious relationship, your partner is supposed to have your back, no matter what. However, imagine they simply bail on you, even after knowing that you need them by your side. Sounds pretty hurtful, doesn’t it?

Even this guy planned to surprise his family at the same time when his girlfriend had a “minor” surgery scheduled, and even extended the trip. Of course, she got angry as the doctor had cautioned that someone needed to look after her for at least 3 days, but then, he accused her of being dramatic! 

More info: Reddit

    In serious relationships, it’s obvious to expect your partner to have your back, but some just don’t care

    Young man with sunglasses and backpack standing outdoors with luggage, symbolizing surprise family visit during surgery planning.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s girlfriend had a tonsillectomy and turbinate reduction surgery scheduled at the same time, and he promised to look after her

    Text post about boyfriend organizing surprise family visit during girlfriend’s planned surgery, causing conflict and drama.

    Text excerpt showing a relationship status: man with girlfriend for 8 years, committed but no plans for marriage.

    Text describing medical details about a girlfriend’s planned tonsillectomy and turbinate reduction surgery.

    Image credits: Bitter-Pie-6439

    Young woman lying in hospital bed looking upset before planned surgery during surprise family visit organized by boyfriend

    Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he suddenly planned a surprise visit to his family, and even extended his trip, so she was angry that he missed her surgery

    Text excerpt about organizing a surprise family visit and support during a planned surgery amid work schedule challenges.

    Text about surprise family visit planned around surgery, capturing feelings of drama and upset in relationship context.

    Text about tonsil surgery recovery and surprise family visit planned by boyfriend before surgery, causing drama.

    Image credits: Bitter-Pie-6439

    Couple in bedroom with woman resting under blanket after surgery while boyfriend sits beside her showing concern.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even the doctor had specifically told her that she needed someone to look after her for 3 days, and she couldn’t believe her boyfriend bailed

    Text excerpt discussing a girlfriend’s surgery and boyfriend organizing a surprise family visit causing drama and tension.

    Text discussing sister calling someone selfish for prioritizing family time during tonsillectomy recovery and exaggeration online.

    Text conversation about boyfriend organizing surprise family visit before girlfriend’s planned surgery, causing conflict.

    Text on a plain white background stating ETA: Our friends are also divided on this issue.

    Text post explaining full disclosure about a brother and girlfriend related to a planned surgery and family visit surprise.

    Image credits: Bitter-Pie-6439

    He called her “dramatic” for getting angry, and his family also accused her of coming between them and him

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) was deemed a massive red flag by netizens because of what he did to his girlfriend of 8 years. The thing is, she gets tonsillitis quite frequently and also has swollen turbinates, which cause her a lot of pain. That’s why she had a tonsillectomy and turbinate reduction surgery scheduled at the same time.

    The doctors had cautioned that someone needed to take care of her afterwards for 3 days, so OP promised that he would be there for her, and even took leave from work. However, since his project got canceled, he suddenly decided to surprise his family, since they had moved. Now, the fellow went on a 4.5-week-long trip, and he was supposed to come back home on the day after her surgery.

    His brother couldn’t get a leave out of the blue, so he asked the poster to extend the trip for 5 weeks, and the man willingly agreed. He claimed that he had his tonsils removed when he was 8, so she could easily manage it as well. The poor woman must have felt so bad that he was breaking the promise, and simply lost it as he thoughtlessly extended his trip.

    Instead of looking at things from her perspective, the poster accused her of being “dramatic,” and his brother also called her “selfish for coming between him and his family”. Ugh, they sound outrageous, don’t they? In fact, the poor woman’s mom had to call the poster and ask him to go and take care of her, and even netizens gave him a harsh reality check after he vented online.

    Man in pink shirt on phone outdoors in city, appearing concerned about surprise family visit during surgery plans.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What he did is a clear violation of her trust, as he just broke the promise he made without even thinking about how it might impact her. Research says that once a serious promise is broken, the partner can feel so betrayed that they might develop trust issues in the future. Of course, the woman will think twice before trusting him with something so important ever again.

    Besides, the way he just dismissed her anger as being “dramatic” also seems pretty problematic. Even experts stress that such emotional invalidation can cause deep emotional pain to the victim. They further elaborate that the person may feel lonely, worthless, underconfident, and helpless, and they might develop mental health problems. 

    Moreover, he also dismissed her physical pain by claiming that he had his tonsils removed when he was 8, and it wouldn’t hurt so much. Studies clearly indicate that recovery is more difficult for adults than children, so it was pretty heartless of him to say so. Also, when his brother called her “selfish” for coming between the family, he just blindly sided with them without a thought.

    People were flabbergasted that her mom had to call him and tell him to look after his own girlfriend, when he should have just done it naturally. Many labeled him as an awful boyfriend, and I must say, I agree with them. What about you? What would you do if you were in his girlfriend’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

    Netizens had no sympathy for him and even called him a red flag for breaking the promise that he made to his girlfriend

    Text post explaining why boyfriend organizing a surprise family visit during girlfriend’s planned surgery is seen as dramatic and inconsiderate.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the impact of a surprise family visit when a girlfriend has surgery planned.

    Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a boyfriend’s surprise family visit planned during girlfriend’s surgery, sparking drama.

    Comment discussing boyfriend organizing surprise family visit while girlfriend has surgery planned, causing tension and drama.

    Comment discussing drama and emotions after boyfriend organizes a surprise family visit before girlfriend’s surgery planned.

    Reddit comment criticizing boyfriend for abandoning girlfriend during surgery and surprise family visit drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend for organizing a surprise family visit during his girlfriend’s planned surgery.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend for organizing a surprise family visit during his girlfriend’s planned surgery.

    Reddit comment discussing boyfriend organizing surprise family visit during girlfriend’s planned surgery recovery.

    Reddit comment criticizing boyfriend for organizing surprise family visit before girlfriend’s planned surgery, causing drama.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

