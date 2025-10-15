Man Kicks Out GF And Her 9YO Son After She Secretly Invites Her Criminal Ex To His House

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that trust is one of the foundations of any relationship, and once broken, it can be really difficult to move past that. Despite this knowledge, it’s funny how humans still mess things up by breaking trust, then live with regret for the rest of their lives.

Just look at this woman, who moved into her boyfriend’s house with her kid and secretly invited her ex over. He had warned her not to do that behind his back, but lost it after realizing she had done it twice. He kicked her out in anger, but then she got dramatic!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When trust is broken in a relationship, sometimes it becomes impossible to mend things

Man and woman in kitchen having a tense conversation, related to man kicking out girlfriend after secret invite of ex.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster dated his girlfriend (Sara) for 4 years, after which she moved in with him, bringing along her 9-year-old son (Nathan)

Man kicks out girlfriend and her 9-year-old son after she secretly invites her criminal ex to his house.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about Sara having full custody of Nathan, sharing a rocky experience after moving in with her and Nathan over a year ago.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a man setting visitation rules for his girlfriend’s son to protect his living space and maintain control.

Text excerpt discussing a man questioning his girlfriend about visits from her son’s father and her evasive responses.

Image credits: Additional_Door_3206

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with girlfriend and her young son at home before conflict over secret invite of criminal ex leads to eviction.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They decided that Sara’s ex (Mark) would visit Nathan at the poster’s house only when he was present, as the guy has a criminal record, and he didn’t trust him

Text excerpt about a man confronting his girlfriend for secretly inviting her criminal ex to his apartment, leading to a breakup.

Text message discussing backlash after man kicks out girlfriend and her 9-year-old son from his house due to secret visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a court order related to a man’s criminal record affecting family dynamics and relationships.

Image credits: Additional_Door_3206

ADVERTISEMENT

Man and woman arguing in kitchen, tense confrontation after secret invite leads to man kicking out girlfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the poster found out that, despite his warnings, Sara had invited Mark over twice secretly behind his back, he kicked her out

Text update on relationship conflict, sharing feedback after kicking out girlfriend and her son for inviting criminal ex secretly.

Text excerpt about a man dealing with conflict after his girlfriend invites her criminal ex to his house.

Text excerpt showing a man changing locks and ordering a new door camera after a conflict involving a criminal ex invited secretly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man kicks out girlfriend and her 9-year-old son after secretly inviting criminal ex to his house confrontation.

Image credits: Additional_Door_3206

Worried woman on phone sitting in bed, reflecting on issues involving criminal ex and troubled relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She moved in with her parents, but soon called him, begging him to take her back, as she hated it there, but he refused to budge

Text excerpt describing a man confronting his girlfriend about breaking trust by secretly inviting her criminal ex to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man confronts girlfriend after secretly inviting her criminal ex, leading to him kicking her and her son out of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about eviction threats and concerns involving a man, his girlfriend, and her 9-year-old son.

Text explaining a man calling and laughing about legally kicking out his girlfriend and her son as she was only a live-in guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet discussing a man confronting issues after his girlfriend secretly invites her criminal ex to his house.

Text message conversation about contacting landlord and blocking ex’s father after relationship ended, involving a criminal ex.

Image credits: Additional_Door_3206

ADVERTISEMENT

She suddenly went ballistic and threatened to get him evicted, but the landlord knew him, and they just laughed it off

Today’s story is all about how the original poster’s (OP) girlfriend (Sara) broke his trust, and all the drama that followed afterwards. The two had been dating for four years, after which she moved into his house with her 9-year-old son (Nathan). It was difficult in the beginning, but 1.5 years down the line, they got used to it, until one day, the twist in the tale took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing is, Sara’s ex (Mark) had scheduled visitations with Nathan once a month. The couple agreed to have them in OP’s home, but only when he was present. The poster didn’t really know him, and didn’t trust him either, since the guy already had a criminal record. However, after four months of no visitations, OP asked Sara about the next one, but she tried to brush it off.

Nathan piped up, saying that his dad had already visited, and the poster was aghast. She came clean about Mark already coming over twice without his knowledge. Sara claimed that she could invite whomever she wanted, as it was her house as well, and OP simply lost it. Their argument descended so much that he kicked her out, and she went to her parents’ house with Nathan.

Broken trust because of a partner can hurt and has an adverse effect on the victim. Experts also stress that people who have experienced some type of betrayal may develop trust issues that can interfere with future relationships. It can manifest in a variety of ways and make it incredibly difficult to develop an intimate, close connection with another person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man using power drill to secure door lock, symbolizing man kicking out girlfriend and her 9-year-old son from house.

Share icon

Image credits: ruslan_ivantsov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

No wonder the poster’s first reaction was to ask her to leave when she invited a criminal behind his back. However, a few days later, he got a call from Sara, crying and begging him to take them back because she really hated living with her parents. When she realized that it was not going to change his mind, she suddenly switched on her evil mode and started cursing at him.

Sara claimed that OP was controlling and manipulative, and that he was also trying to portray her as an awful parent. Moreover, she threatened to get him evicted before she hung up. Fortunately, the poster was quite close to the landlord’s son, and he told him about the whole situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The landlord called him up, and they laughed over it, as she couldn’t do anything because the poster’s name was the only one on the lease. Well, that definitely must’ve been a relief for him. Sara tried to reach out again, but he blocked her and her family’s numbers as well. The poster also made sure to change his locks and got a camera installed by his door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the fact that intimate partner violence is a significant issue in the US and 10% of victims of such type of violence are men, this was good thinking on OP’s behalf. The girlfriend totally switched, so with a criminal ex, who knows what she might do? Since the story is quite old, I hope the poster didn’t face any more trouble because of Sara.

When he first vented online, a lot of people sided with him, but there were a few who felt that he was being very inconsiderate in front of the kid. However, OP clarified that the child barely had any clue about what was happening. Many netizens clapped back at these people for calling OP a jerk when he was just setting a boundary with the girlfriend who had broken his trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

What about you, though? Do you agree with the netizens’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens mostly sided with the poster and didn’t shy away from calling out the toxic (now) ex for breaking his trust

Comment about a man kicking out girlfriend and her child after secretly inviting her criminal ex into his house.

Text post about a man kicking out his girlfriend and her son after she invited her criminal ex to his house.

Comment text discussing a man kicking out his girlfriend and her son after she invited her criminal ex to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing boundaries and honesty in a situation involving a man, his girlfriend, and her son.

Comment discussing trust issues after a man kicks out his girlfriend and her son for secretly inviting her criminal ex to his house.

Text post on a social platform discussing a woman facing trouble recognizing when she chose a winner or a loser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter questioning why man who kicked out girlfriend and her son after she invited criminal ex is seen as wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses bias in posts about people who kick out partners after inviting criminal ex to their home.

Alt text: Man kicks out girlfriend and her 9-year-old son after she secretly invites her criminal ex to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man kicking out his girlfriend and her son after inviting her criminal ex to his house.