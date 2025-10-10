“He Thinks I’m Lying”: Guy Is Convinced He Took An Art Class With GF, She Has No Memory Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

I once read that memories are like an ocean, and we can always navigate through our minds and look back on them. However, I don’t know how true that is because memories can be so fickle; it feels like they even play mind games with us at times.

This couple is stuck in a conflict, as the guy adamantly says that he clearly remembers going to an art class with his girlfriend back when they were in college. On the other hand, the girlfriend has no recollection of it and is wondering if he has a mental health issue!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Memories can be so fickle, yet they also have the power to create conflict among people

Young couple sitting outdoors with notebooks, discussing an art class memory disagreement between them.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster dated her boyfriend for 3 years in college, and they broke up when she moved, but she’s home again and they are back together

Couple argues about whether they took an art class together, causing tension as he is convinced she is lying.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man and woman separating after career moves and family responsibilities, art class memory unclear.

Text about a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend, but she has no memory of it.

Text excerpt describing a person moving in with boyfriend before confusion about art class memory arises.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about confusion over attending an art class together, with one partner convinced and the other having no memory.

Image credits: ThrowRA1920121

Couple sharing a kiss while painting their home, hinting at a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He is convinced that they did an art class together for 2 months in college, but she has no recollection of it at all

Text discussing a weird argument where one person is convinced they took an art class with their girlfriend who has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text excerpt about a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a guy lying about events and the confusion over taking an art class with his girlfriend.

Text excerpt discussing confusion over an art class memory with a girlfriend and lack of any records or recollection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a guy convinced they took an art class with his girlfriend, who has no memory of attending.

Text excerpt discussing confusion over paintings from an art class one partner claims to have taken together.

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA1920121

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man and woman in an art class, with guy convinced they took the class together while she has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He thinks she is lying, but it’s driving her crazy, as it reminds her of her ex, who used to gaslight her all the time

Text excerpt showing a guy convinced they took an art class together, while his girlfriend has no memory of it.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a fight where a guy is convinced about taking an art class with his girlfriend, who has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt expressing distress over relationship conflict where a guy is convinced about an art class with his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message with a person expressing frustration about a disagreement over taking an art class with girlfriend.

Text showing a boyfriend convinced they took an art class together while the girlfriend has no memory of it.

Image credits: ThrowRA1920121

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sitting apart on a couch looking upset, reflecting disagreement about taking an art class together.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They had a massive fight over it, as he complained that she just didn’t remember, while she argued that it never happened

Update text about confronting boyfriend convinced they took an art class together despite her no memory of it.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a mystery solved about an art class memory during a visit to his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining how a guy is convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

Text post with the message about a weird two weeks ending, related to a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

Man and woman in a casual setting, engaged in conversation about an art class memory dispute between them.

Image credits: ThrowRA1920121

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when they visited his sister, they realized he had gone with her and that both of them were wrong

Today, we dive into quite a bizarre tale as the original poster (OP) tells us about a weird tiff she had with her boyfriend (Tom). She dated him for 3 years when they were in college, but afterward, when she got a job, she moved away. He had to stay in their hometown to look after his younger siblings after his mom passed, so the two broke up.

However, after a failed engagement and due to her dad’s poor health, OP moved back home, and the two got together again. The twist in the tale started when she moved into his house, and they were talking about redecorating. Tom claimed that he still had paintings from the art class that they had attended together, and the poster went completely blank.

She told him that she had no recollection of this happening, but he was quite adamant that it did and just refused to budge. It even sparked an argument as he felt that she was lying, and our lady was totally lost for words. We all know that lies can ruin relationships, and studies also show that it’s one of the major causes for many breakups and divorces.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the guy felt that she was lying, he might start doubting her without any reason in the future, too, and this whole thing was also eating away at the poster. The thing is, it scarily reminded her of her toxic ex, who used to gaslight her a lot by claiming something happened even when it never did. Gaslighting is probably one of the most awful things a person can do to their partner.

Person using a laptop to browse art-related content, related to a misunderstanding about taking an art class with a girlfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: Windows / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Experts have observed that a victim of gaslighting may start to believe that they cannot trust themselves or that they have a mental health disorder. It can further lead to psychological trauma. All this about lying and arguing might have triggered all her past trauma, so it’s hardly a surprise that she felt so worked up about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things escalated further when the couple went to Tom’s storage unit, and he was unable to find the paintings that he claimed they had painted in the art class. It just intensified their argument to a point where the poster felt that it would rip apart their relationship. In fact, she also started wondering whether Tom had some mental health issues.

Fortunately, OP soon gave an update about how they realized that both of them were wrong. When they went to his sister’s place and brought up the topic, she quickly clarified that Tom had done the class with her, not with the poster. Must have been a huge sigh of relief for both of them, right? OP was definitely glad that this bizarre thing got resolved before it ruined their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she vented online, quite a few netizens opened up about something similar happening with them as well. Apparently, it’s all thanks to a strange phenomenon called “confabulation.” Basically, it is the unintentional creation of false or distorted memories to fill in memory gaps, and the person sincerely believes the fabricated information to be true.

Well, this just shows how human memories can be insanely intriguing. What did you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens said that they could relate to her boyfriend, as many of them had similar experiences with having such strange memories

Text post from TheFilthyDIL sharing a story about a husband confusing his wife's plaid coat with his sister’s.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a partner falsely recalling attending an art class together, causing frustration.

Screenshot of online comment discussing confusing human memories related to art class with girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post describing a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend, but she has no memory of it.

Reddit comment discussing a man convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

Comment text on a white background discussing a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment about handling weird issues in life, related to guy convinced of taking art class with girlfriend who has no memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing confusion over participation in an art project, related to art class memory disagreement.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning the meaning of acronym SV in a discussion about an art class memory mix-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from user porkbuttstuff reading I also assume my wife is everywhere. I want her to be everywhere. Why isn't she everywhere?

Man convinced he took art class with girlfriend, while she has no memory of attending or participating together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing confusion over memory, related to a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend.

Comment from user Lazy_Crocodile discussing arguments with partner about shared memories, relating to art class confusion.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about an art class, related to a guy thinking he took art class with his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a messy argument about a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory.

Reddit comment about a false memory, relating to someone convinced they took an art class with their girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy convinced he took an art class with his girlfriend who has no memory of it.