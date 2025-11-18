Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Divided After Plastic Surgery Clinic Shares ‘Unrecognizable’ Before-After Pictures Of Actress
Actress with red lipstick and styled hair posing against a plain blue background after plastic surgery clinic photos.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Divided After Plastic Surgery Clinic Shares ‘Unrecognizable’ Before-After Pictures Of Actress

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
1

27

1

Gabriela Spanic, the Venezuelan actress remembered worldwide for her dual role in the iconic 1998 telenovela La Usurpadora, is at the center of a debate after a Rio de Janeiro plastic surgery clinic shared promotional images comparing her face before and after a recent rejuvenation procedure.

The images were published by JK Estética Avançada as part of a collaboration announcing the 51-year-old’s visit to their clinic. 

Highlights
  • The Latin American actress was criticized for undergoing a facelift.
  • Some netizens accused the clinic of false publicity and retouching the before-and-after photos.
  • Spanic became a continent-wide phenomenon with her hit 90s telenovela "La Usurpadora."

They claimed to show the results of a temporal facelift allegedly involving lip filler, laser treatments, and tensor threads. Botox may have been used as well, though the exact details remain unconfirmed.

But once the photos went public, many accused the clinic of misleading advertising, while others said Spanic had gone too far with cosmetic work. 

    Latin actress Gabriela Spanic faced criticism after undergoing a facial rejuvenation procedure, leaving fans divided over the results

    Actress posing indoors with styled red hair and layered necklace, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures.

    Actress posing indoors with styled red hair and layered necklace, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures.

    Image credits: Lifetime Channel

    The criticism began with the expressions shown in the comparison.

    In the “before” image, Spanic appears to be making an expression similar to disgust, which accentuated her nasolabial folds. Viewers argued the pose was deliberate and designed to exaggerate the effects of the treatment.

    Some pointed to inconsistencies in her facial structure. The shape of her nose in the “before” photo was cited as proof of her contorting her face to make herself look worse on purpose.

    Actress smiling during a plastic surgery clinic session with unrecognizable before after pictures shared online.

    Actress smiling during a plastic surgery clinic session with unrecognizable before after pictures shared online.

    Image credits: Getty/Jose Devillegas

    At the same time, many believed the results shown in the “after” image were digitally altered to make Spanic look dramatically younger than she appears in real life.

    Fans responded by sharing recent images of Spanic taken after the procedure. In those pictures, she looks almost identical to her usual self, with only subtle differences that are easily obscured by heavy makeup and retouching.

    “It’s all filters,” a fan wrote. “She already posted a picture of herself.”

    Actress posing in black dress with red gloves and gold chain, highlighting plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures reaction.

    Actress posing in black dress with red gloves and gold chain, highlighting plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures reaction.

    Image credits: gabyspanictv

    A third group was willing to give the clinic the benefit of the doubt. Still, they believed the actress didn’t need the procedure, and ended up making herself look worse.

    “The miracle or the anti-miracle of too many surgeries,” one viewer said. “People can do whatever they want with their face. But too much surgery can sometimes work against you.”

    “It’s terrifying how they end up so disfigured,” another lamented.

    Many of her fans congratulated her, believing she had recovered the youthful look that made her a sensation in the 90s

    Actress with makeup and headscarf smiling, featured in plastic surgery clinic unrecognizable before-after pictures debate.

    Actress with makeup and headscarf smiling, featured in plastic surgery clinic unrecognizable before-after pictures debate.

    Image credits: Record

    Despite the backlash, most of her fans celebrated her results.

    Several users congratulated her, especially on Instagram. 

    “She looks great. I congratulate her,” a fan wrote. “She looks incredible. Very young and beautiful,” another added, expressing a desire to undergo the treatment as well.

    Before and after plastic surgery pictures of actress shared by clinic showing unrecognizable facial transformation and divided fans.

    Before and after plastic surgery pictures of actress shared by clinic showing unrecognizable facial transformation and divided fans.

    Image credits: dr.karimsalman

    The photos also caused an unexpected wave of nostalgia, as many believed Spanic had recovered the appearance that made her so recognizable in the 90s.

    “The soundtrack started playing again,” a fan wrote, referring to the score of La Usurpadora.

    Actress posing in black top with red lipstick, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after controversy.

    Actress posing in black top with red lipstick, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after controversy.

    Image credits: gabyspanictv

    Some fans interpreted the clinic’s promotion as the symbolic “return” of Paola Bracho, Spanic’s legendary villainess whose glamour and cruelty defined an entire era of Latin American melodrama.

    Spanic went from a Venezuelan model to a Mexican superstar thanks to the success of La Usurpadora

    Actress posing outdoors wearing a denim jacket and striped pants, fans divided over plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures.

    Actress posing outdoors wearing a denim jacket and striped pants, fans divided over plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures.

    Image credits: gabyspanictv

    Before the controversy over her recent procedure, Spanic had already accumulated a long career across Venezuela, Mexico, the United States, and Europe.

    She first appeared publicly in 1992 as Miss Guárico in Miss Venezuela, a platform that led to early acting roles in productions like Morena Clara.

    Actress posing in a red dress with makeup, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures causing fan division.

    Actress posing in a red dress with makeup, featured in plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures causing fan division.

    Image credits: gabyspanictv

    In 1994, she secured her first leading role in Como tú ninguna, a telenovela that became one of Venezuela’s most successful during its eleven-month run. Her final project in her home country was Todo por tu amor in 1997.

    Her career changed course in 1998.

    Actress posing at event, highlighting plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures causing fan division.

    Actress posing at event, highlighting plastic surgery clinic before-after pictures causing fan division.

    Image credits: Getty/Alexander Tamargo

    That year, she arrived in Mexico after being invited by writer Carlos Romero and producer Salvador Mejía to headline La Usurpadora. The telenovela became a major international hit and marked her transition from a foreign actress working in Mexico to a widely recognized figure abroad.

    In 2004, she expanded internationally with a special appearance in the Romanian series Numai Iubirea and, in 2020, she became the first Latin participant on Hungary’s Dancing with the Stars.

    “Is this real?” Many couldn’t believe the dramatic results shown in the promotional image

    Plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress, sparking fans divided reactions online.

    Plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress, sparking fans divided reactions online.

    Before and after plastic surgery pictures of actress shared by clinic spark fans divided over unrecognizable changes.

    Before and after plastic surgery pictures of actress shared by clinic spark fans divided over unrecognizable changes.

    Comment on a forum thread, showing user Eduardo expressing surprise about an actress's face returning to normal after plastic surgery.

    Comment on a forum thread, showing user Eduardo expressing surprise about an actress's face returning to normal after plastic surgery.

    Comment discussing fans divided over plastic surgery clinic sharing unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Comment discussing fans divided over plastic surgery clinic sharing unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Comment from Carol expressing mixed opinions on actress's plastic surgery results and changes after procedure.

    Comment from Carol expressing mixed opinions on actress's plastic surgery results and changes after procedure.

    Text post reading Paola is back, highlighting fans divided after plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress.

    Text post reading Paola is back, highlighting fans divided after plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress.

    Comment from Lorena stating she looks like Kris Jenner and feels great after plastic surgery, sparking fans divided reaction.

    Comment from Lorena stating she looks like Kris Jenner and feels great after plastic surgery, sparking fans divided reaction.

    Plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress, sparking fans' divided reactions online.

    Plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before-after pictures of actress, sparking fans' divided reactions online.

    Fan reaction divided after plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Fan reaction divided after plastic surgery clinic shares unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Comment from user Rosa discussing plastic surgery clinic’s unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Comment from user Rosa discussing plastic surgery clinic’s unrecognizable before and after pictures of actress.

    Comment discussing an actress’s appearance and the impact of plastic surgery shared by a plastic surgery clinic.

    Comment discussing an actress’s appearance and the impact of plastic surgery shared by a plastic surgery clinic.

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
