Positively Ghostly is a wholesome comic created by Greg Eales, who launched the series in 2020. The webcomic features two main characters: Oliver, a friendly little ghost, and his spooky-but-sweet companions, the Boo Crew, in the whimsical Spirit World. The series explores themes like kindness, self-acceptance, mental health, and finding joy in everyday moments, all delivered with heartwarming humor that readers of all ages can enjoy.

As the artist described in one of our interviews, creating these comics has been deeply personal and therapeutic. Working on Positively Ghostly helped him cope with the recent loss of his youngest sister and grandfather, two of the most important people in his life.

Scroll down to read the most recent comics from the series, carefully selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | positivelyghostly.com | Facebook

#1

Comic panels featuring a ghost character praising a pink cat as the best ghost kitty in the multiverse, heartwarming and cute.

    #2

    Heartwarming comics from Positively Ghostly show a small blue ghost expressing love and time passing under stars and clocks.

    #3

    Heartwarming Positively Ghostly comic with a pink cat enjoying a creepy holiday snow globe and seasonal decorations.

    #4

    Heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly showing two characters enjoying summerween vibes with Halloween-themed drinks.

    #5

    Heartwarming comic panels from Positively Ghostly featuring a ghost and a blue character in a playful conversation outdoors.

    #6

    Heartwarming Positively Ghostly comic panels featuring quirky characters sharing a lighthearted conversation about looking up.

    #7

    Heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly showing a sad cloud and cheerful character with an umbrella sharing a comforting message.

    #8

    Heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly showing characters discussing a more positive mindset and vibrant world colors.

    #9

    Heartwarming comic panels from Positively Ghostly featuring characters discussing new year goals with humor and naps.

    #10

    Heartwarming comic panels featuring Positively Ghostly characters discussing positivity and superpowers in a colorful setting.

    #11

    Heartwarming comics from Positively Ghostly feature a playful winter spirit showing off frosty powers in snowy scenes.

    #12

    A comic from Positively Ghostly featuring a ghost and a turkey discussing the underworld and pumpkin pie.

    #13

    Two colorful characters in a heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly discussing school and ghostly humor.

    #14

    Heartwarming comics from Positively Ghostly show playful characters enjoying autumn leaves with humorous spooky twists.

    #15

    Heartwarming comics from Positively Ghostly featuring cute characters discussing spooky science and quantum entanglement.

    #16

    Heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly showing festive characters decorating and celebrating in a cheerful winter scene.

    #17

    Four-panel heartwarming comic from Positively Ghostly featuring a ghost and a cat discussing zombie feet for Halloween.

    #18

    Blue ghost character floating, eating snacks, high-fiving the grim reaper, and playing with a red dog in comics.

    #19

    Heartwarming comics from Positively Ghostly feature colorful characters discussing mysterious powers in a snowy outdoor setting.

    #20

    Heartwarming Positively Ghostly comic panels with characters decorating a spooky Christmas tree and sharing playful banter.

