Greg Eales, the creator of Positively Ghostly, shared with Bored Panda that he spent some of his youth in the Air Force before getting his Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Animation at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and now he works in learning technology (his day job) where he helps bridge the gap between design and technology.

The idea for Positively Ghostly came to life in April 2020, just as the world was grappling with the onset of the pandemic. At the time, Greg was facing personal struggles, and it was during this low point that Oliver, his cheerful ghost character, first appeared in his sketchbook. “Oliver immediately reminded me that it's okay to be in your feelings,” the artist shared. “To feel sad, and even a little hopeless, but maybe it's also okay to still look towards a silver lining that maybe things will get better.”