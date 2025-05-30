ADVERTISEMENT

Positively Ghostly is a charming and uplifting webcomic created by artist Greg Eales. Launched in 2020, the comic follows a friendly little ghost named Oliver and his group of spooky but sweet friends known as the Boo Crew. Set in the Spirit World, the stories focus on themes like kindness, self-acceptance, mental health, and finding joy in everyday moments.

Each comic is heartwarming and often funny, making it perfect for readers of all ages. Whether it’s cheering someone up, learning to face fears, or simply offering a comforting message, the characters of Positively Ghostly remind us that being gentle with ourselves and others is a kind of magic all its own.

More info: Instagram | positivelyghostly.com | tiktok.com

#1

Wholesome comic panels featuring a little ghost counting, seeking others, and expressing existential fears playfully.

Greg Eales, the creator of Positively Ghostly, shared with Bored Panda that he spent some of his youth in the Air Force before getting his Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Animation at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and now he works in learning technology (his day job) where he helps bridge the gap between design and technology.

The idea for Positively Ghostly came to life in April 2020, just as the world was grappling with the onset of the pandemic. At the time, Greg was facing personal struggles, and it was during this low point that Oliver, his cheerful ghost character, first appeared in his sketchbook. “Oliver immediately reminded me that it's okay to be in your feelings,” the artist shared. “To feel sad, and even a little hopeless, but maybe it's also okay to still look towards a silver lining that maybe things will get better.”
    #2

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a blue character sharing optimistic and heartfelt dialogue.

    #3

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and inner demons in a heartwarming and charming illustration style.

    According to Greg, the purpose behind Positively Ghostly gradually became clearer as time went on. “I wanted it to promote positivity, self-love, and caring for others. I wanted to leave the world better than I found it.”
    #4

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a blue character discussing a vibrant, positive world in four panels.

    #5

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost spreading kindness and positivity with charming and heartwarming moments.

    Creating comics is a journey filled with highs and lows—much like life itself. For Greg, the most rewarding part of that journey is hearing from readers and seeing how his work resonates with them. “Just knowing that you made someone’s day or helped them feel uplifted just for a moment is really special.”

    #6

    Comic panels featuring a little ghost and a monster discussing emotions and feelings at Oliver’s School for Misguided Emotions.

    #7

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost performing positivity magic to make a character smile and feel joyful.

    “Thank you for being a part of the Positively Ghostly family. Remember, each day is an opportunity to embrace positivity and spread kindness. Together, let's make this world a brighter place, one ghostly smile at a time!”
    #8

    Wholesome comic of a little ghost feeling sad, finding comfort and joy with a friend and donuts in a heartwarming scene.

    #9

    A wholesome comic scene with a little ghost comforting a distressed cat after dropping an ice cream cone.

    #10

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a skeleton character discussing emotions with humor and charm.

    #11

    Cute comic featuring a little ghost and a cat discussing big fall plans in a wholesome, heartwarming scene.

    #12

    A wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a ghost turkey exploring the realm of the dead with charm.

    #13

    Colorful comic panels featuring playful Christmas characters including a little ghost and a cheerful elf in a humorous holiday scene.

    #14

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost giving holiday tips while charmingly handling tangled Christmas lights.

    #15

    A wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a floating heart illustrating love that still lingers after someone’s gone.

    #16

    A wholesome comic featuring a little ghost surprising a cat with an April Fools joke about being grumpy.

    #17

    Cute comic featuring a little ghost and a friend riding the awkward train with playful ghost humor.

    #18

    Wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and a friendly character sharing puzzle pieces with a heartwarming message.

    #19

    A wholesome little ghost hugging a smiling tree with a heart floating nearby in a colorful comic scene.

    #20

    Comic panels featuring a little ghost and plague doctor discussing the therapeutic effects of decluttering and improved mood.

    #21

    A wholesome comic featuring a little ghost and ghost brain relaxing in bed, promoting rest and self-care.

    #22

    Wholesome comic of a little ghost sharing thoughts on the afterlife, universe, and coffee in four colorful panels.

    #23

    A wholesome comic scene featuring a little ghost and a cat celebrating the transition from November to December.

    #24

    Comic panels showing a little ghost and fiery character combining powers for wholesome sweater weather fun.

    #25

    Comic featuring a little ghost and an evil Christmas elf in a wholesome and heartwarming Halloween scene.

