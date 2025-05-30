This Wholesome Comic About A Little Ghost Might Haunt Your Heart In The Best Way (25 New Pics)
Positively Ghostly is a charming and uplifting webcomic created by artist Greg Eales. Launched in 2020, the comic follows a friendly little ghost named Oliver and his group of spooky but sweet friends known as the Boo Crew. Set in the Spirit World, the stories focus on themes like kindness, self-acceptance, mental health, and finding joy in everyday moments.
Each comic is heartwarming and often funny, making it perfect for readers of all ages. Whether it’s cheering someone up, learning to face fears, or simply offering a comforting message, the characters of Positively Ghostly remind us that being gentle with ourselves and others is a kind of magic all its own.
More info: Instagram | positivelyghostly.com | tiktok.com
Greg Eales, the creator of Positively Ghostly, shared with Bored Panda that he spent some of his youth in the Air Force before getting his Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Animation at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and now he works in learning technology (his day job) where he helps bridge the gap between design and technology.
The idea for Positively Ghostly came to life in April 2020, just as the world was grappling with the onset of the pandemic. At the time, Greg was facing personal struggles, and it was during this low point that Oliver, his cheerful ghost character, first appeared in his sketchbook. “Oliver immediately reminded me that it's okay to be in your feelings,” the artist shared. “To feel sad, and even a little hopeless, but maybe it's also okay to still look towards a silver lining that maybe things will get better.”
According to Greg, the purpose behind Positively Ghostly gradually became clearer as time went on. “I wanted it to promote positivity, self-love, and caring for others. I wanted to leave the world better than I found it.”
Creating comics is a journey filled with highs and lows—much like life itself. For Greg, the most rewarding part of that journey is hearing from readers and seeing how his work resonates with them. “Just knowing that you made someone’s day or helped them feel uplifted just for a moment is really special.”
“Thank you for being a part of the Positively Ghostly family. Remember, each day is an opportunity to embrace positivity and spread kindness. Together, let's make this world a brighter place, one ghostly smile at a time!”