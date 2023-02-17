God is in the details, they say, and they’re not wrong. If you take a closer look, you may find something very surprising… for example, that you are quite an artist.

Today, we take a look at what happens when thanks to pure coincidence, some luck, and a little je ne sais quoi (“I don’t know what” in French), people come up with impressive pieces of unintentional art, from a paint stain that looks like a magic forest which would leave Rembrandt in awe to an accidental drop of paint that probably turned out better than an actual painting ever would.

So below we wrapped up some of the most incredible unintentional “art masterpieces” that are neither quite art nor quite a masterpiece, yet still very impressive. Upvote your favorites as you scroll!

The Wear And Scuff Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea

The Wear And Scuff Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Wait what I thought it was a painting

Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf

Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf

B-flat
B-flat
It's a self-pootrait!

This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet

This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet

A Rock-Created, Bird-Shaped Window Art On My Car

A Rock-Created, Bird-Shaped Window Art On My Car

I Took A Picture Of This Strange Lighting Under A Bridge At The San Antonio River Walk

I Took A Picture Of This Strange Lighting Under A Bridge At The San Antonio River Walk

Me
Me
Beautiful geometric

Rust Formed On This Old Spool Of Wire In One Of The Coolest Ways I've Ever Seen

Rust Formed On This Old Spool Of Wire In One Of The Coolest Ways I've Ever Seen

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
At first I thought is was a great tattoo!

The Way The Oil And Rain Created This Electric Masterpiece

The Way The Oil And Rain Created This Electric Masterpiece

waddles
waddles
that's so cool it reminds me of some neat crocs i once had

Clock Pulling Down The Surface Of A Wall

Clock Pulling Down The Surface Of A Wall

LuckyL
LuckyL
How does this even happen?

This Rusty Lock Gate Looks Like A Painting

This Rusty Lock Gate Looks Like A Painting

The Reflection Of These Sticks Makes Interesting Shapes

The Reflection Of These Sticks Makes Interesting Shapes

Old One From When I Worked At Lowe’s

Old One From When I Worked At Lowe's

The Way The Paint Dried In This Old Bottle Looks Like A Tidal Wave

The Way The Paint Dried In This Old Bottle Looks Like A Tidal Wave

Poured Out An Old Can Of Paint

Poured Out An Old Can Of Paint

My Suction-Packed Embroidery Thread Looks Like A Modern Art Piece

My Suction-Packed Embroidery Thread Looks Like A Modern Art Piece

AutumnSong2009
AutumnSong2009
I might turn this into a painting :D

I Accidentally Left A Bowl Of Beet Juice On The Counter And The Top Layer Rippled

I Accidentally Left A Bowl Of Beet Juice On The Counter And The Top Layer Rippled

Zophra
Zophra
Ah, kinda reminds me of brains.

A Clock In A Server Room Where I Work Is Accidental Modern Art

A Clock In A Server Room Where I Work Is Accidental Modern Art

Work Of Art Created By A Small Overnight Leak Of Insulating Foam

Work Of Art Created By A Small Overnight Leak Of Insulating Foam

Zophra
Zophra
Looks like it is giving gravity the finger.

I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting

I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting

waddles
waddles
the dog is ADORABLE and the picture is neat

Pattern On This Tree Stump Looks Kinda Like The "Starry Night" Painting

Pattern On This Tree Stump Looks Kinda Like The "Starry Night" Painting

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Starry, starry night. Paint your palette blue and grey, Look out on a summer's day,

This Smudge On My Glasses Looks Like A Mountain

This Smudge On My Glasses Looks Like A Mountain

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Weird, my smudges tend to look like fingerprints

The Way My Cup Broke

The Way My Cup Broke

Lennart
Lennart
Me when i say 'I'm functioning'

The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forest

The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forest

The Way My Pasta Spilled

The Way My Pasta Spilled

Ritchat
Ritchat
That makes an interesting round of mikado.

Reflection Of Ceiling Lights In My Coffee

Reflection Of Ceiling Lights In My Coffee

My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

Eye See You

Eye See You

Our Paint Can Broke Last Night And Dried In A Really Fun Way

Our Paint Can Broke Last Night And Dried In A Really Fun Way

Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

Almost Art

Almost Art

N G
N G
a zebra crossing at spaghetti junction (UK)

Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano

Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano

I Found A Cat On My Paint Palette

I Found A Cat On My Paint Palette

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Hey, that's cool... When you see it

Used Wick On My Candle Looks Like A Forest Scape

Used Wick On My Candle Looks Like A Forest Scape

The Way This Car Froze

The Way This Car Froze

I Dropped Some Coffee And It Looks Like A Bird

I Dropped Some Coffee And It Looks Like A Bird

waddles
waddles
THAT IS AN ADORABLE BIRD

60-Year-Old Dish Split Spontaneously, Alone On The Countertop In The Middle Of The Night, No Temperature Change Or Anything Striking It

60-Year-Old Dish Split Spontaneously, Alone On The Countertop In The Middle Of The Night, No Temperature Change Or Anything Striking It

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Okay, but if this was made this way on purpose and somehow fixed in this position, it really would be a very cool piece. I'd sand the edges a bit and keep it just like this.

Fireworks Reflection Off My Car

Fireworks Reflection Off My Car

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
I thought a bird got explosive diarrhea for a second and I was like you have lot of cleaning to do...

These Clouds Look Like A Child’s Drawing Of Waves

These Clouds Look Like A Child’s Drawing Of Waves

My Accidental Sacrifice In The Name Of Art. Goodbye, Eyelashes

My Accidental Sacrifice In The Name Of Art. Goodbye, Eyelashes

Picture Of My Cat Through A Screen Door Makes It Look Like He's Painted On Canvas

Picture Of My Cat Through A Screen Door Makes It Look Like He's Painted On Canvas

A Chocolate Tart I Neglected To Remember I Made

A Chocolate Tart I Neglected To Remember I Made

Zophra
Zophra
Forget the image, I am more wondering how someone forgets chocolate?

At First, I Thought This Was Mosaic Tile Until I Got Closer And Found It Has Been In The Sun Too Long

At First, I Thought This Was Mosaic Tile Until I Got Closer And Found It Has Been In The Sun Too Long

This Happened When I Went To Spread Margarine On My Toast

This Happened When I Went To Spread Margarine On My Toast

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
I can't believe it's not butter

The Way The Soap Bubbles Look Floating Over A Wire Basket

The Way The Soap Bubbles Look Floating Over A Wire Basket

AutumnSong2009
AutumnSong2009
It’s like those science videos that show you your cells but they’re disco balls

Can Of Unstirred Paint

Can Of Unstirred Paint

AutumnSong2009
AutumnSong2009
It looks like a woman with crazy hair and a blurry face

Paper Jammed In My Scanner And I Accidentally Created Abstract Art

Paper Jammed In My Scanner And I Accidentally Created Abstract Art

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Looks like those really long letters! What does it say?

The Window Of This House I Rented Looks Like A Painting

The Window Of This House I Rented Looks Like A Painting

I Reversed My Car Into A Rock And The Damage Looks Like A Hand-Painted Mountain Range

I Reversed My Car Into A Rock And The Damage Looks Like A Hand-Painted Mountain Range

Jude Bennett
Jude Bennett
Bloody annoying but it looks sort of cool.

The Fossil In This Shell Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting

The Fossil In This Shell Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting

My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour

My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour

Natural Shell That Looks Like Someone Sketched A Mountain Range On It

Natural Shell That Looks Like Someone Sketched A Mountain Range On It

I Took A Picture Of Sidewalk Chalk On A Tire

I Took A Picture Of Sidewalk Chalk On A Tire

The Ceiling Light Reflections In This Cup Of Tea

The Ceiling Light Reflections In This Cup Of Tea

Accidentally Dropped M&M's Into The Water

Accidentally Dropped M&M's Into The Water

waddles
waddles
that is beautiful as long as you can still eat the m&ms if the m&ms are no longer edible that is a travesty

This Piece Of Metal At My Barn That Rusted Into A Nuclear Detonation

This Piece Of Metal At My Barn That Rusted Into A Nuclear Detonation

I Slipped And Fell Onto My Couch

I Slipped And Fell Onto My Couch

The Way This Glass Shattered

The Way This Glass Shattered

Lennart
Lennart
Could be a weapon for ritual sacrifices

The Way This Can Of Spray Foam Exploded

The Way This Can Of Spray Foam Exploded

I Inadvertently Made A Duck While Tinting Paint At Work

I Inadvertently Made A Duck While Tinting Paint At Work

Accidental Art: Water, Chalk, LEGO Dried On A Table

Accidental Art: Water, Chalk, LEGO Dried On A Table

I Threw Out Some Ground Cinnamon At Work And It Spontaneously Created Art And Extra-Terrestrial Hieroglyphs

I Threw Out Some Ground Cinnamon At Work And It Spontaneously Created Art And Extra-Terrestrial Hieroglyphs

