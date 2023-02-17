99 Times Accidental Art Was Better Than Your Actual Art (New Pics)
God is in the details, they say, and they’re not wrong. If you take a closer look, you may find something very surprising… for example, that you are quite an artist.
Today, we take a look at what happens when thanks to pure coincidence, some luck, and a little je ne sais quoi (“I don’t know what” in French), people come up with impressive pieces of unintentional art, from a paint stain that looks like a magic forest which would leave Rembrandt in awe to an accidental drop of paint that probably turned out better than an actual painting ever would.
So below we wrapped up some of the most incredible unintentional “art masterpieces” that are neither quite art nor quite a masterpiece, yet still very impressive. Upvote your favorites as you scroll!
The Wear And Scuff Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea
Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf
This Paint I Was Mixing Looked Like A Little Forest Planet
A Rock-Created, Bird-Shaped Window Art On My Car
I Took A Picture Of This Strange Lighting Under A Bridge At The San Antonio River Walk
Rust Formed On This Old Spool Of Wire In One Of The Coolest Ways I've Ever Seen
The Way The Oil And Rain Created This Electric Masterpiece
Clock Pulling Down The Surface Of A Wall
This Rusty Lock Gate Looks Like A Painting
The Reflection Of These Sticks Makes Interesting Shapes
Old One From When I Worked At Lowe’s
The Way The Paint Dried In This Old Bottle Looks Like A Tidal Wave
Poured Out An Old Can Of Paint
My Suction-Packed Embroidery Thread Looks Like A Modern Art Piece
I Accidentally Left A Bowl Of Beet Juice On The Counter And The Top Layer Rippled
A Clock In A Server Room Where I Work Is Accidental Modern Art
Work Of Art Created By A Small Overnight Leak Of Insulating Foam
I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting
Pattern On This Tree Stump Looks Kinda Like The "Starry Night" Painting
Starry, starry night. Paint your palette blue and grey, Look out on a summer's day,
This Smudge On My Glasses Looks Like A Mountain
The Way My Cup Broke
The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forest
The Way My Pasta Spilled
Reflection Of Ceiling Lights In My Coffee
My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest
Eye See You
Our Paint Can Broke Last Night And Dried In A Really Fun Way
Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art
Almost Art
Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano
I Found A Cat On My Paint Palette
Used Wick On My Candle Looks Like A Forest Scape
The Way This Car Froze
I Dropped Some Coffee And It Looks Like A Bird
60-Year-Old Dish Split Spontaneously, Alone On The Countertop In The Middle Of The Night, No Temperature Change Or Anything Striking It
Okay, but if this was made this way on purpose and somehow fixed in this position, it really would be a very cool piece. I'd sand the edges a bit and keep it just like this.
Fireworks Reflection Off My Car
I thought a bird got explosive diarrhea for a second and I was like you have lot of cleaning to do...
These Clouds Look Like A Child’s Drawing Of Waves
My Accidental Sacrifice In The Name Of Art. Goodbye, Eyelashes
Picture Of My Cat Through A Screen Door Makes It Look Like He's Painted On Canvas
A Chocolate Tart I Neglected To Remember I Made
At First, I Thought This Was Mosaic Tile Until I Got Closer And Found It Has Been In The Sun Too Long
This Happened When I Went To Spread Margarine On My Toast
The Way The Soap Bubbles Look Floating Over A Wire Basket
It’s like those science videos that show you your cells but they’re disco balls
Can Of Unstirred Paint
It looks like a woman with crazy hair and a blurry face