I am Laurentiu Nica, a professional wedding photographer based in Romania, Europe. With a career spanning over 16 years, I have captured hundreds of weddings, each one unique and full of emotion. I am known for my ability to tell a story through my photographs, capturing the most poignant moments in a way that feels both intimate and epic. My black-and-white photography is particularly celebrated for its timeless elegance and raw emotion.

Step into the enchanting world of weddings, where love blossoms and unforgettable memories are made. As a wedding photographer, I have had the privilege of capturing countless extraordinary moments on camera. In this exclusive collection, I invite you to join me on a journey through 40 real moments from weddings, all presented in the timeless allure of black and white. Each photograph tells a unique story, filled with emotions, laughter, and heartfelt connections. Get ready to be captivated by the magic of these monochromatic real moments!

Many images from this collection have been internationally awarded in the best wedding photography contests!

More info: laurentiunica.ro | Instagram | Facebook