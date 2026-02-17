ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a professional tattoo artist who has spent years working behind the machine watching how people change once the needle starts buzzing. Getting a tattoo is a vulnerable experience. When you sit in my chair, you’re trusting me with needles, permanent ink, and your skin — all while managing pain, nerves, and adrenaline. And when that mix kicks in, filters tend to disappear. Awkward questions slip out. Unexpected comments land right in the middle of a line I’m trying to tattoo.

So I asked tattoo artists and clients alike about their most awkward, strange, or unforgettable thing that’s ever been said or happened during a tattoo session.

Here are some of the answers that still make me laugh — or cringe. Be sure to upvote your favorites.

