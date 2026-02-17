From Awkward To Hilarious, These 17 Tattoo Moments Still Make Me Smile
I’m a professional tattoo artist who has spent years working behind the machine watching how people change once the needle starts buzzing. Getting a tattoo is a vulnerable experience. When you sit in my chair, you’re trusting me with needles, permanent ink, and your skin — all while managing pain, nerves, and adrenaline. And when that mix kicks in, filters tend to disappear. Awkward questions slip out. Unexpected comments land right in the middle of a line I’m trying to tattoo.
So I asked tattoo artists and clients alike about their most awkward, strange, or unforgettable thing that’s ever been said or happened during a tattoo session.
Here are some of the answers that still make me laugh — or cringe. Be sure to upvote your favorites.
“Wait — You Spelled My Child’s Name Wrong.”
This one is pretty self-explanatory. What I should add, though, is that when we went back to check the original reference, it turned out I had copied exactly what my client had written down.
He had, in fact, misspelled his own newborn daughter’s name. I was just the messenger. — Tattoo artist
Tattoo studios aren’t just places where ink meets skin — they’re spaces where people reveal parts of themselves they don’t always show anywhere else.
“Is It Common For Clients To Accidentally Pee During A Session?”
She asked me this after passing out for a couple of minutes, and, unfortunately, losing control of her bladder while half the shop witnessed it. What made it even worse was that after she asked the question, one of the other artists who saw the whole thing simply said, “No.” — Tattoo artist
“Should I Wait Until I’m 18 To Post This On Social Media?”
This was said by my 17-year-old Māori client, whose ID I hadn’t bothered to check because she easily could’ve passed for 30. I’m very grateful this story is anonymous. — Tattoo artist
“Honestly, This Feels Better Than Making Love.”
I’m not kidding, I was tattooing a client’s face, and since it’s such a sensitive area, I like to check in often to make sure they’re okay. She looked up at me, made direct eye contact, and said this.
After that, I was way too scared to ask how she was feeling again. — Tattoo artist
“Just So You Know, I Really Hate Tattooing This Style.”
For my first tattoo, the artist casually mentioned he hated tattooing the style I chose. That immediately made me wonder why he’d agreed to take the appointment in the first place. — Client
“You Know That If I Tattoo You There, Your Pec Is Going To Droop Over Time And Distort The Image, Right?”
When I was 18, my artist questioned the circular tattoo I wanted on my pec. He warned me it would droop as I got older. I laughed and told him I’d never get fat. He just rolled his eyes.
Now I’m 35… and my circle is definitely more of an oval. — Client
“If I Pass Out, Don’t Stop — Just Keep Tattooing.”
A client said this to me as casually as someone ordering coffee. I assured them that if they passed out, the tattoo would absolutely not be my top priority. Thankfully, they stayed conscious. — Tattoo artist
“If You Faint, I’m Checking Your Pockets For A Tip.”
I started sweating a little, which apparently is a sign you’re about to pass out. My artist looked me straight in the eye and said that if I fainted, he was helping himself to the change in my pockets. — Client
“I Didn’t Expect This, But It’s Actually Pretty Therapeutic.”
And honestly? Sometimes it really is. — Tattoo artist
“If My Friend And I Share Needles, Would It Be Cheaper?”
To this day, I still hope they were joking. — Tattoo artist
“I Just Got Out Of Prison Today.”
My client had just been released after serving more than 12 years in prison — and he came straight to the tattoo studio. Before seeing his wife. Before seeing his kids.
I couldn’t tell if I should’ve felt honored or shocked. Honestly, it was probably a bit of both. — Tattoo artist
“Can You Talk To My Wife? She Doesn’t Believe I’m Actually At Work.”
My two-hour tattoo ended up taking nearly three because my artist spent most of the session furiously texting his wife. Eventually, she called, and he put her on speaker so I could talk to her myself.
I’m not sure it helped much… especially considering I’m female. — Client
“When Does It Come Off?”
I’m not even kidding, the client insisted on a design I strongly advised against. He had very dark skin, and the piece didn’t have enough contrast to hold up well. After I finished, he stared at it with this pained expression and then asked if it would come off if he washed it enough. — Tattoo artist
“My Mom Is Absolutely Not Going To Be Happy About This.”
Said by a fully grown adult — more than once. One of the most common fears about getting tattooed isn’t the pain; it’s what your mom is going to say.
No matter how old they are, clients never seem to stop being a little afraid of their moms. — Tattoo artist
“Your Tic Is A Little Distracting, To Be Honest.”
I have a nervous tic that makes me blink a lot. I didn’t realize how distracting that might be during a tattoo. — Client
“Is It Okay If I Go Home And Do A Bong?”
I told him he was on the clock, so I definitely didn’t recommend it. He insisted it would help with the pain and promised he’d sit through the rest once he got back.
He never came back. True story. — Tattoo artist
“I Don’t Want To Talk”
For my first tattoo, he just said, “I prefer music,” put his headphones on, and pulled out a Chupa Chups like we were settling in for a movie instead of a tattoo session. — Client