A single picture might be worth a thousand words, but far more impressive is how strongly they can make us feel. There are some images out there that can unnerve you so much that you practically feel them through the screen… even though you might be thousands of miles away from what’s happening.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of images from all over the internet that are bound to make you feel uncomfortable. Scroll down for the best of the worst. But do keep in mind that this list is only for the bravest of Pandas—you may want to be careful if you’re extremely empathetic, sensitive (hi!), or don’t enjoy the company of bugs.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about empathy, so we got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, and the host of the 'What Do You Mean?' blog on Psychology Today. She was kind enough to explain to us why it is that we feel other people's discomfort and pain when looking at photos and explained how empathy isn't just a reflex but can also be trained and cultivated, like a 'muscle.' You'll find our full interview with her below.