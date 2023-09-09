A single picture might be worth a thousand words, but far more impressive is how strongly they can make us feel. There are some images out there that can unnerve you so much that you practically feel them through the screen… even though you might be thousands of miles away from what’s happening.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of images from all over the internet that are bound to make you feel uncomfortable. Scroll down for the best of the worst. But do keep in mind that this list is only for the bravest of Pandas—you may want to be careful if you’re extremely empathetic, sensitive (hi!), or don’t enjoy the company of bugs.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about empathy, so we got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, and the host of the 'What Do You Mean?' blog on Psychology Today. She was kind enough to explain to us why it is that we feel other people's discomfort and pain when looking at photos and explained how empathy isn't just a reflex but can also be trained and cultivated, like a 'muscle.' You'll find our full interview with her below.

#1

I Really Should've Tied My Hair Together. Still Have Much Left, But Damn, That Hurted

I Really Should've Tied My Hair Together. Still Have Much Left, But Damn, That Hurted

Additional_Cat_594 Report

Reagan Goslee
Reagan Goslee
Community Member
1 hour ago

And that's why you always tie your hair back before using power tools

According to social psychologist Martingano, from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, the key to why we can feel other people's pain and discomfort when looking at photos lies in our brain's ability to interpret visual cues.

"Humans can glean significant information about emotions solely from visual stimuli, without the need for other sensory input. The activation of our mirror neuron system—a set of brain cells that activate both when we perform an action and when we observe someone else doing the same—plays a central role," she explained to us.

"Specifically, mirror neurons in areas like the anterior insular and the anterior cingulate cortex activate when we witness another's pain, much in the same way they would if we were experiencing the pain ourselves. This accounts for why we might feel a visceral sensation, akin to ants crawling on our skin, when viewing images of others in similar situations."
#2

I Have Become The Cat Toy

I Have Become The Cat Toy

QuirkyWafer4 Report

#3

So This Is Definitely Not A Place Where I Was Trying To Put The Nail

So This Is Definitely Not A Place Where I Was Trying To Put The Nail

jack_shadow43 Report

Jiji The Cat
Jiji The Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA... at least its not a rusty nail

The host of the 'What Do You Mean?' blog on Psychology Today walked Bored Panda through the idea that empathy can be cultivated. She noted that empathy is often likened to a 'muscle' that can be strengthened through effortful practice.

"However, the extent to which this is possible varies depending on the form of empathy being considered." Martingano said that the automatic activation of the mirror neuron system is primarily biological and "may be difficult to modify voluntarily."

She added, however, that other forms of empathy that are more cognitive in nature can be improved with practice."
#4

I Decided To Take Off My Shoes And Let The Mosquitos Eat Me Alive For Twenty Minutes Or So. Once Back In My Truck, I Scratched My Feet For Three Hours Straight

I Decided To Take Off My Shoes And Let The Mosquitos Eat Me Alive For Twenty Minutes Or So. Once Back In My Truck, I Scratched My Feet For Three Hours Straight

Joel Sartore Report

#5

Summer Has Come Again This Year

Summer Has Come Again This Year

shoko55mmts Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago

No living animals were harmed during the making of this image. It's just a chic hairstyle using cast-off cicada shells.

5
5points
reply
#6

Fluorescent Eyedrops Show The Scratches On My Partner's Cornea After A Factory Accident. So That's Why It Hurts

Fluorescent Eyedrops Show The Scratches On My Partner's Cornea After A Factory Accident. So That's Why It Hurts

ActiasLunacorn Report

afia kooma
afia kooma
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Scratches? In an eye I would call that cuts😬

3
3points
reply
Though the photos featured in this article might make many people feel others' discomfort, they might not be the best when it comes to improving one's empathy. "Research suggests that ambiguous situations are useful opportunities to practice empathy. When emotions are easy to interpret, there is less opportunity for practice and improvement," Martingano explained to Bored Panda.

"On the other hand, deciphering ambiguous expressions or complex motives can help individuals refine their empathic skills. For instance, interpreting the expression on the Mona Lisa requires cognitive effort and engagement. Research has found that engaging in this way with art and literature offers a useful avenue for honing empathy skills, in addition to real-world interactions," the social psychologist said.

"In a nutshell, empathy isn't just an automatic reflex; it's also a muscle you strengthen with practice. And when it comes to strengthening that muscle, the trickier the emotional puzzle, the better the workout."
#7

Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains

Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains

neeto85 Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

What species of coral is this

5
5points
reply
#8

I Accidentally Ripped Out My Eyelashes An Hour Before My Wedding

I Accidentally Ripped Out My Eyelashes An Hour Before My Wedding

landofbizarre Report

#9

Eyelid Somehow Got Stuck In The Zipper Of His Jacket

Eyelid Somehow Got Stuck In The Zipper Of His Jacket

reddit.com Report

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
1 hour ago

How in the world does that happen!?

4
4points
reply
If we’re able to put ourselves in others’ shoes and feel what other people might be feeling, it shows that we have a high capacity for empathy, whether automatic or developed. This makes us care more for others and their opinions and can be invaluable during negotiations.

It’s interesting how this can extend even beyond the physical realm and into the digital one—we’re able to feel our skin crawling when we see someone interacting with bugs. Not only that, we can also feel others’ pain just from seeing photos of them hurt.

People who are very empathetic are often good at actively listening to what other people are saying. This means that they’re genuinely interested in the other person’s perspective and not just waiting for their turn to speak. Not only that, but they’re also intuitively good at understanding how others might be feeling, just from looking at their body language and hearing their tone of voice.
#10

I Got A Sunburn, And My Skin Is Starting To Peel Off, So I Can Make A Little Pouch For Coins

I Got A Sunburn, And My Skin Is Starting To Peel Off, So I Can Make A Little Pouch For Coins

Many_Wrap_6109 Report

The Other Guest
The Other Guest
Community Member
1 hour ago

OK, this is the first one that didn't make me cringe at least a little. It's actually pretty funny!

8
8points
reply
#11

My Girlfriend Got Nailed At Work

My Girlfriend Got Nailed At Work

chrystal-mighties Report

PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago

nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope

2
2points
reply
#12

My Teammate May Have Broken Her Finger At Volleyball Practice

My Teammate May Have Broken Her Finger At Volleyball Practice

sh_sh_shutyourmouth Report

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago

She's serious about her pinky swears.

2
2points
reply
Naturally, someone who is empathetic will want to help others who may be in pain or discomfort, Verywell Mind explains. However, there are some downsides to being so sensitive.

For example, hearing tragic news stories will affect you far more than some other people in your social circle. Similarly, you may be more sensitive to social injustices or even what you see on the silver screen.

Broadly speaking, there are three main types of empathy. Affective empathy, for instance, focuses on a person’s ability to understand other individuals’ emotions, and how to respond to them.
#13

My Broken Arm From When I Was 11 Years Old. I Didn't Even Cry

My Broken Arm From When I Was 11 Years Old. I Didn't Even Cry

non_bianary_Anthoney Report

#14

I Was Hired To Do Maternity Photoshoot With A Four-Pound Swarm Of Bees, Numbering About 20,000, Covering My Clients Belly, With Some On Her Arms, Neck And Face

I Was Hired To Do Maternity Photoshoot With A Four-Pound Swarm Of Bees, Numbering About 20,000, Covering My Clients Belly, With Some On Her Arms, Neck And Face

Kendrah Damis Photography Report

#15

When Fishing Goes Wrong

When Fishing Goes Wrong

potatoheads82 Report

Somatic empathy, on the other hand, means physically experiencing what others are feeling. You might blush if you see someone who’s embarrassed. Or you might feel like there are bugs on you if you see a photo of someone with bugs all over them. 

Cognitive empathy, meanwhile, involves someone’s ability to understand what other people’s mental states might be like in a certain situation and what they might be thinking.

Or, as Verywell Mind puts it in a very meta way, it’s what psychologists call the theory of mind or thinking about what others are thinking.
#16

Here's Me With A Giant Spider Hanging From My Mouth. It Fell Out Of A Tree And Grabbed My Lip On The Way Down

Here's Me With A Giant Spider Hanging From My Mouth. It Fell Out Of A Tree And Grabbed My Lip On The Way Down

Ichorice_Malign Report

#17

Apparently I Turned On The Wrong Burner

Apparently I Turned On The Wrong Burner

Wizard_of_Claus Report

Orlando Furioso
Orlando Furioso
Community Member
1 hour ago

I really should stop scrolling at this point.

5
5points
reply
#18

My Cousin's Friend's Foot Got Impaled While Riding His Dirt Bike

My Cousin's Friend's Foot Got Impaled While Riding His Dirt Bike

reddit.com Report

CatProductions
CatProductions
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least you didn't yank it out 🥲👍

2
2points
reply
So combine high empathy with whatever phobias you might have and even a single photo can make you very uncomfortable.

Someone who has entomophobia (the fear of insects) or arachnophobia (the fear of spiders), for example, would not only avoid interacting with these creatures in real life, but they’d also avoid looking at photos of them. 
#19

I Was Working On Saturday Morning, And This Happened

I Was Working On Saturday Morning, And This Happened

OkOutlandishness6550 Report

ThéveNinja (she/her)
ThéveNinja (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago

There are an alarming number of nail pictures in this

#20

This Chinese Guy With A Major Sunburn

This Chinese Guy With A Major Sunburn

ductions Report

poison Ivy
poison Ivy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I had no idea sunburned skin could do this! Wow and HAHAHAHAHAH!

5
5points
reply
#21

My Foot After Wearing A Wet Boot With A Hole In It For 10 Hours

My Foot After Wearing A Wet Boot With A Hole In It For 10 Hours

itsalltucci Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
57 minutes ago

This looks like how I imagine a dead person that's been submerged in water's foot would look.

3
3points
reply
According to the Cleveland Clinic, around one in ten American adults and roughly one in five teenagers will, at some point in their lives, deal with a phobia.

However, it’d be difficult to calculate exactly how many people are afraid of insects, but anywhere between 3% to 15% of the US population has a phobia of spiders. Arachnophobia, like other fears, is usually developed when someone is a child or teen.
#22

Got A Splinter Under My Thumbnail

Got A Splinter Under My Thumbnail

Sv182 Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

NO NOOOOO NO that is literally a torture method people actually use oh god no

6
6points
reply
#23

This Is What Real Pain Means

This Is What Real Pain Means

crazy_kutas Report

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I just... I... this... this is my stoppppp!!

#24

Trying To Catch A Cactus From Falling Over With 2 Hands. Other Hand Has Several Needles Buried In The Skin I Can't Get Out

Trying To Catch A Cactus From Falling Over With 2 Hands. Other Hand Has Several Needles Buried In The Skin I Can't Get Out

S1lentA0 Report

Shane S
Shane S
Community Member
54 minutes ago

If this happens, I've read you can use duct tape to get the ones out that are too small for tweezers.

2
2points
reply
Broadly speaking, people can develop phobias due to traumatic experiences with certain animals, things, or conditions in their past. Say, if an insect hurt, severely frightened, or grossed you out when you were small, you may be more averse to dealing with them at all. 

Similarly, if someone in your family or network of friends has a severe phobia, they might accidentally pass it on to you. Nothing traumatic may have happened to you personally, but you simply emulate the behaviors and attitudes of the people closest to you. Especially if they’re authority figures you trust, love, and respect.
#25

A Different Kind Of Sticky Fingers

A Different Kind Of Sticky Fingers

hughwouldnotbelieve Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

The way I would calmly sit down and take some deep breaths and then chop my entire hand off with a chainsaw

11
11points
reply
#26

I Stepped On A LEGO Block And Broke My Ankle

I Stepped On A LEGO Block And Broke My Ankle

bertbert1111 Report

#27

Getting Braids Done Too Tightly

Getting Braids Done Too Tightly

KirstyNOTKristy Report

E2U&U2
E2U&U2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't let them do that to you; you'll have alopecia when you're old. Trust me. Been there.

3
3points
reply
Phobias, fortunately, can be treated whether by the person themselves or with the help of a health specialist. You’d need to talk to your therapist or doctor for a personalized plan, but it’s likely that they’ll suggest either exposure therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).
#28

Want To Stop And Take A Shot? Or Put Together A Bouquet? Then Feed A Bunch Of Mosquitoes. This Was Awful

Want To Stop And Take A Shot? Or Put Together A Bouquet? Then Feed A Bunch Of Mosquitoes. This Was Awful

anastasiagav Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This has been posted numerous times here. Anastasia Gruzdeva, she has no reaction to mosquito bites,

0
0points
reply
#29

I Walked Through A Fly Strip This Morning. I've Spent An Hour Shampooing Glue And Fly Guts Out Of My Hair

I Walked Through A Fly Strip This Morning. I've Spent An Hour Shampooing Glue And Fly Guts Out Of My Hair

queendank Report

#30

I Managed To Dislocate My Finger In 2 Directions At Once

I Managed To Dislocate My

cadred48 Report

The former essentially means becoming desensitized to what you fear by exposing yourself to it. You could look at photos of insects, talk about them, and visit them at a zoo or local park.

Meanwhile, CBT, often used alongside exposure therapy, provides you with fresh new perspectives so that you change how you view an animal, object, or situation. By doing this, you can also change how you react to them.
#31

Sacrificed His Hand To Test An Ultrasound Mosquito Repeller

Sacrificed His Hand To Test An Ultrasound Mosquito Repeller

Biogents AG Report

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it’s safe to say that it didn’t work

7
7points
reply
#32

My Cat Got Out, And I Tried To Bring Him Inside, But Instead I Stepped On A Nail. Fun Times

My Cat Got Out, And I Tried To Bring Him Inside, But Instead I Stepped On A Nail. Fun Times

reddit.com Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cap nail. Yes it sucks. Its not deep, pull it out and limp for a day or two.

#33

Here's A Photo Of My Hand Cramp

Here's A Photo Of My Hand Cramp

Totally_Fubar_666 Report

#34

I Had One Of Those Little Pieces Of Skin And Pulled It

I Had One Of Those Little Pieces Of Skin And Pulled It

Space_Cleaner Report

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS ONE finally made me cover my eyes and wince in mirror-neuron agony

1
1point
reply
#35

Careful When Washing Up Piping Bags. Pain Ensued. I Felt Like A Fish On A Whole Load Of Barbs

Careful When Washing Up Piping Bags. Pain Ensued. I Felt Like A Fish On A Whole Load Of Barbs

scow1ey Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needle nose pliers, bend each little prong in the opposite direction then slide your finger out. Put some oil or soap on to make it slippery if the rest of it is still stuck. Happened to me once.

5
5points
reply
#36

I Saw My First Ever Mississippi Cactus. Flung Right Off Of My Bike Tire And Into My Leg

I Saw My First Ever Mississippi Cactus. Flung Right Off Of My Bike Tire And Into My Leg

billytooslow Report

I_am_a_dinosaur
I_am_a_dinosaur
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That happened to me once. And they’re barbed so it hurts like heck to pull out

0
0points
reply
#37

I Slammed My Finger In My Car Door, And Just As It Was About To Finish Healing, I Smashed It Again

I Slammed My Finger In My Car Door, And Just As It Was About To Finish Healing, I Smashed It Again

RewardInteresting521 Report

#38

Just A Little Itch

Just A Little Itch

otomennn Report

#39

I Accidentally Stabbed Myself With A Meat Thermometer

I Accidentally Stabbed Myself With A Meat Thermometer

davedude115 Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How? I mean seriously, HOW?

1
1point
reply
#40

I Accidentally Dropped A Fork And Stepped On It

I Accidentally Dropped A Fork And Stepped On It

WilhelminaWestwood Report

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is the fork that sharp? All the forks I have are way too blunt to go through you’re foot just by stepping on it

1
1point
reply
#41

I Got Out Of Bed Last Night And Didn't See This Charger That Had Fallen Off The Table. I Tried To Take A Step Back, When I Transferred My Weight And Heard A "Pop" Sound

I Got Out Of Bed Last Night And Didn't See This Charger That Had Fallen Off The Table. I Tried To Take A Step Back, When I Transferred My Weight And Heard A "Pop" Sound

560guy Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh. My. God. This is like one of those things you imagine happening all the time and then shudder and never think about it because it’s not going to happen… right?????

4
4points
reply
#42

Eczema Seems To Be Infected Once Again, And I Need To Wait Until Monday To See A Doctor. It's As Painful As It Looks. Feels Like Ants Are Crawling Under My Skin

Eczema Seems To Be Infected Once Again, And I Need To Wait Until Monday To See A Doctor. It's As Painful As It Looks. Feels Like Ants Are Crawling Under My Skin

homowithoutsapiens Report

I_am_a_dinosaur
I_am_a_dinosaur
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had this happen on my scalp not too long ago and it was the worst feeling in the world

0
0points
reply
#43

The Best Way To Get An Eye Patch Is To Trust Your Big Brother Enough To Play This Game

The Best Way To Get An Eye Patch Is To Trust Your Big Brother Enough To Play This Game

realjknoxville Report

LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NO! The mom in me is seething

2
2points
#44

I Lost A Ball And Had To Go Into Stinging Nettles

I Lost A Ball And Had To Go Into Stinging Nettles

elzilcho82 Report

Jus Frpn
Jus Frpn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At that point leave the ball and take the stroke!

8
8points
reply
#45

What Could Go Wrong If I Take A Picture With This Gopher Snake I Found On The Road?

What Could Go Wrong If I Take A Picture With This Gopher Snake I Found On The Road?

drewstrummer Report

#46

These Wrinkles On My Finger After I Removed A Bandaid

These Wrinkles On My Finger After I Removed A Bandaid

FlyHater Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait that’s actually REALLY cool

1
1point
reply
#47

A Picture From 3 Years Ago. My Shoe Got Punctured By A Spile From A Bush And Hit My Foot. The Pain Was Dear God

A Picture From 3 Years Ago. My Shoe Got Punctured By A Spile From A Bush And Hit My Foot. The Pain Was Dear God

Cat_The_E Report

#48

Shot A Nail Through My Hand

Shot A Nail Through My Hand

Truckeeseamus Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there so many nail accidents omg I hate these

3
3points
reply
#49

Huntsman Spider Biting Someone

Huntsman Spider Biting Someone

Report

Sandra Gleeson
Sandra Gleeson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My daughter was bitten by one when she was little, a fang was ripped out as she jumped in pain, the fang looked huge poking out of her shin

1
1point
reply
#50

I Accidentally Pierced The Needle Through My Nail While Sewing Bow Ties

I Accidentally Pierced The Needle Through My Nail While Sewing Bow Ties

Secretlyablackcat Report

#51

Ever Had So Many Mosquito Bites?

Ever Had So Many Mosquito Bites?

milkjar2446 Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this the guy that was fishing?

1
1point
#52

A Bird Just Pooped On My Hand As I Walked Down The Street

A Bird Just Pooped On My Hand As I Walked Down The Street

americkidraconi Report

David
David
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vancouver Park. We were walking, I was a bit ahead of my two friends so I sat on a bench to wait for them to catch up. A bird in the tree above took a large dump on my head. My friends found it quite amusing. Me too but somewhat less so.

0
0points
reply
#53

Today, I Pulled My Own Tooth Out With These Dollar Store Pliers

Today, I Pulled My Own Tooth Out With These Dollar Store Pliers

Sirnando138 Report

#54

My Skin After I Took Off My Cast

My Skin After I Took Off My Cast

JCam599 Report