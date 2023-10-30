ADVERTISEMENT

The world is a big place with so many different landscapes, cultures, and wildlife, it’s quite astonishing to think about it. The sheer vastness of it all makes it impossible for one person to really know everything—there’s just so much going on everywhere at once.

That’s why it’s no surprise that we often stumble upon things and facts that aren’t familiar to us. Some are more curious than others, but all allow us to learn something new about the world around us.

So, do yourself a favor and scroll down to read through the most recent collection of mind-blowing facts from the “Unbelievable facts” Facebook page. They are sure to impress you and will remind you of how interesting life can be.

If you scroll through these facts and realize that the majority of them are well-known to you, you might have a good chance of excelling in a pub quiz. Or, even you could take it even further and try your hand at World Quizzing Championships.

The event has been going on for 20 years now, taking place in various countries all over the world. The participants that sit down to take the written quiz all do it simultaneously on the first Saturday of June. They take it in two parts, each of them lasting 1 hour.
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Community Member
5 hours ago

Now THAT is a great story! What a good fellow! And good for her for reciprocating!

The topics you have to brush up on are extensive. They are:

  • Culture; Architecture, Fine art, Museums, Mythology, Philosophy, Religion, World cultures
  • Entertainment; Ballet, Classical music, Film Music, Jazz & World Music, Opera, Pop music, Radio, Television, Theatre (Popular/Musicals)
  • History; Civilizations, Current Affairs, Exploration, Famous People, History
  • Lifestyle; Costume, Design, Fashion, Food & Drink, Handicrafts, Health & Fitness, Human Body, New Age beliefs, Products & Brands, Social Media, Tourism
  • Media; Comic strips, Comic books, Graphic novels, Film, Language, Literature
  • Sciences; Exact sciences (Chemistry, Physics etc.), Fauna, Flora, Social sciences
  • Sport & Games; Games, Sports, Hobbies & Pastimes, Records & achievements (in context of genre)
  • World; Cities, Human Geography Physical Geography, Inventions, Space, Technology, Transport
kimdavischicago avatar
Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
4 hours ago

This is wonderful I hope it still exists but alas could become another victim of climate change.

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
5 hours ago

I'm English and even I was roused by his speech to the Welsh football team on A League of their own.

Here are a couple of sample questions for you:

In many Eastern belief systems, it is an incarnation or representation of a deity or holy man. Younger people will probably be familiar with the word used to describe it, not from religion but from internet chat rooms. Which word?

Unlike most birds which hunt by sight or hearing, this bird has nostrils at the tip of its beak. It uses these to smell and find its food. What is this bird, which known for another reason to most of us?

In 1905, a patent clerk from Bern published a number of articles that changed the world. The year 1905 was later called his ‘annus mirabilis’. Who was this man?

(The answers are Avatar, kiwi, and Albert Einstein)
stefansche
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An all femal crew might also drastically decrease the risk of a pregnancy occuring in space...

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how it should be everywhere. If you think about it, most of the conflicts, hate and bad things overall happen since people still divide into "us" and "them" because of some nonsense invisible lines on the map.

Once you’ve refreshed your memory, all you need to do is sign up for the event and go take the quiz. That’s all! You don’t need to be a Grand Master level quizzer to earn the right to be there or anything. You don’t even need to go through any qualification rounds. You have as much of a chance to win it as any other person who signed up for it.
But, let’s be honest here. If one would have to bet on a possible winner, one will probably pick one of the names that tend to end up in the top 3 pretty much every year. One of them is Pat Gibson.
trish_3 avatar
Trish
Trish
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this comes as a surprise to anyone.

Pat Gibson is an Irishman who’s been dubbed one of the smartest people in the world. Back in 2004, he won “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and walked away with 1 million pounds. Since then, the software developer has been participating in numerous quizzing championships, scoring 7 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals over the years. At the moment, he is the number one ranked quizzer in the world.
Gibson is, of course, not the only shining star of the quiz world. Another big name in the quiz world is Kevin Ashman. He is a proud owner of 17 gold, 13 silver, and 3 bronze medals from the British, European, and World Championships. He might also be familiar to British quiz show enthusiasts as he’s been a champion of Mastermind and Brain of Britain. He’s also one of the panelists on the Eggheads game show.
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes it even sadder that they are still kept in captivity.

sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is good, it's always a rude awakening to be woken by the alarm. I've grown to absolutely HATE the sound of my alarm.

So, maybe the chances of winning against such prolific quizzers is not an easy task, but who says it’s impossible. Just read through this list, then go through our last one, and maybe you’ll have a chance too.
stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

50 Cent once did the opposite:he purchased every front row ticket for a Ja Rule concert and discarded them, so that his rival had to perform for empty rows.

sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
Sleepy children love Moon
Sleepy children love Moon
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

her village received what? it literally just says "..in the 2016 Rio Olympics, her village received"

10006288 avatar
Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need to do this in America. And not just for driving.

sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've often wondered that. Maybe that also explains that lake which is teeming with jellyfish.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I must admit I've never heard of either of these movies but good for her. That's going to win me a prize at trivia night someday.

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately there is always that insufferable a??hole who uses this emergency lane to overtake the traffic jam and crash hadfrist into the accident site...

angus-mailbox avatar
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not quite, it's 0.88€ ($1) ... plus ... three prayers daily for the salvation of the founder's family.

trish_3 avatar
Trish
Trish
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the old 'ricocheted off an armadillo' defense. Seriously though, I hope she's okay.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor lost puppers. So glad he and his family were finally reunited.

kimdavischicago avatar
Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know about the greatest invention of the Industrial Revolution but it's better than slamming clothes against rocks.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't mention where it is because some idiot will come along and cut it down, like they did to that one in the UK recently. 😟

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember. My first thought when entering was "what kind of cult have I walked in here?" Another reason might have been that many of their business practices especially in concern to unions and worker's rights were illegal in Germany, leading to a lot of lawsuits (Germany has very strict laws to protect worker's rights, and the unions are traditionally very strong).

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep telling something like this to my mum whenever she says that every non vegetarian is cruel

kimdavischicago avatar
Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's great and good that she valued her home over money. But what is her surrounding area like now? I mean, was that concrete up just during the build? Does she have a yard? Her farmhouse isn't on the farm anymore.

