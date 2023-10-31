ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is the one time a year people are not only not surprised to see others looking like something they’re not, they might even expect it. And whether one chooses to go out of their way coming up with an elaborate costume or opt for something less demanding instead, the results are often pretty impressive.

On this spooky night, you have your classics, such as zombies, ghosts, and skeletons, among others, some unexpected choices—salt, pepper, and cumin, for instance (any How I Met Your Mother fans in here?), a few people might even walk around in attire a bit more provocative than usual. But there are also those who take an entirely different route from the latter and go out in costumes less attractive, but not less—maybe even more—impressive. Scroll down to find some examples on the list below, and see if maybe you can find some inspiration for your own look.