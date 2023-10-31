ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is the one time a year people are not only not surprised to see others looking like something they’re not, they might even expect it. And whether one chooses to go out of their way coming up with an elaborate costume or opt for something less demanding instead, the results are often pretty impressive.

On this spooky night, you have your classics, such as zombies, ghosts, and skeletons, among others, some unexpected choices—salt, pepper, and cumin, for instance (any How I Met Your Mother fans in here?), a few people might even walk around in attire a bit more provocative than usual. But there are also those who take an entirely different route from the latter and go out in costumes less attractive, but not less—maybe even more—impressive. Scroll down to find some examples on the list below, and see if maybe you can find some inspiration for your own look.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

godgrimsbyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

chelsealevii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

the.art.of Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

dickiesmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

thehunterathome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

sbelickova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

classy_trash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
robincanfield avatar
Robin C
Robin C
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay! The lorax!! "I speak for the trees because the trees have no voice!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

idafaldt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

love_ryangirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

emmalanyi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
kimdavischicago avatar
Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute idea to have Alfred. Batman is a little wrinkly.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

reeserachell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

laceyloo561 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

amieqj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

matabebes_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

laurenburcham5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

nicole_marie_21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

korinnasaarinen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somewhere in there is a joke. It's probably where you think it is. -- Also, that guy in the back with the ball cap. "Costume? What costume? I'm just here for the free chips"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

mroch014 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

jamesfreni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

sarra.helen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

annabelle_glisson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

noel.s.updyke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

thejennyjoedirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

hel1ehelleso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kimdavischicago avatar
Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like the third one I don't understand. Have I been living under a rock?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

reinavianaa_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

aava_gilmartin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I want to be a fat samurai But with Dorothy's ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz so it stays classy!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

lalas_mermaid_lyfe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they can figure out how to blend the nose a bit more that is pretty good

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Unattractive-Halloween-Costumes

mrlucymcjuicy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!