While employment isn’t necessary to love, most people would probably prefer a partner who has some income and career prospects. But like all things in life, not all jobs are created equal, particularly when it comes to dating the person doing them. 

An internet user wanted to hear other’s “icks” when it comes to a potential partner’s profession. From slimy jobs, and bad smells to difficult logistics, the citizens of the internet gave their best ideas. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite submissions, and be sure to comment your thoughts and experiences below. We also got in touch with career coach and hiring specialists Divya Kataria and Rosie, from Badass Careers.

More info: Instagram | Youtube

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner "Influencer" First of all they influence nothing, and are sheep following the crowds, second I believe in living in the moment can't stand the thought of cameras everywhere all the time, and I wouldn't want to be part of their stupid mindless meme videos... There's already enough cameras recording everywhere why would I voluntarily invite more.

IceDeath731 , George Milton Report

24points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed, however personally I would be willing to deal with someone who streams. It depends on the frequency and life outside of streaming I suppose.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Anything that has to do with selling or advertising for homeopathy or 'alternative medicine', especially when they're targeting people who are seriously ill.

ubifrog , Anna Shvets Report

16points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also they're more than likely in a cult. Which is not something you want to be tangled up in.

0
0points
reply
#3

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Politicians. Professional and personal life WILL get mixed up. You'll be forced to attend public events to up their public image and show the world that he/she is a normal person

DildoFappings , August de Richelieu Report

15points
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with career coach and hiring specialists Divya Kataria to learn a bit more about not getting into a job that you will end up hating. We also asked Rosie, from Badasscareers.com to learn more. First and foremost, we wanted to know what red flags people should look out for when applying in the first place. 

“When I see words such as detail-oriented, family-like culture, bonuses are great culture, weekly barbeques, etc. These terms in the job description depict toxic work culture and show that companies don't give monetary or KPI-oriented bonuses but prefer to have pizza Fridays. Or when they mention they are looking for someone who is committed, punctual, organized, go-getter, and personable. These terms are generic, overly used, and old school and mention nothing specific about what the requirements are from a potential candidate,” Divya shared with us. 
#4

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Sales. It takes a certain personality type to be good at sales, and I find that personality pretty annoying

RosenButtons , Ketut Subiyanto Report

15points
POST
#5

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Medical debt collector. Scum of the earth.

ifukkedurbich , Pavel Danilyuk Report

13points
POST
#6

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner MLM salesperson!

frogfootfriday , Canva Studio Report

12points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah don't date people in cults. just don't do it.

1
1point
reply

Rosie, from Badass Careers also suggested to look out for a few things. “The job description is extremely vague, indicating that not even they know what the person will be doing. The job description sounds like a 3-person role in 1, for example expecting you to be the Marketing Manager, Head of Communications, PR specialist and why not chuck a bit of Human Resources in there while we're at it?”

“They're looking for a "high energy self-starter" to work in their "fast-paced environment" aka they'll have you running towards burnout in no time with a lack of support anchored in a hustle culture. Too focused on what they need / what you can do for them vs. how it feels to work there "We're like a family" - no one wants the in-built expectations of loyalty and unprofessional levels of commitment and emotional involvement required by actual family members.”
#7

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Back in the day when I was on Tinder I'd get unmatched because when they asked what I did, I always said I worked in a factory, which was true. A lot of the time they never responded or unmatched because I guess they thought I was on a low paid job. Not to brag but it is anything but low paid and I had life sorted by 27 with a house, car etc and a decent wedge of disposable income. I found it weeded quite a few out!

One girl I matched with took a keen interest in the fact I worked in a factory and asked me loads of questions about it. We met up and we got married 4 years later and are still happily married!

CliffPromise , Kateryna Babaieva Report

11points
POST
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The struggle is real.....people think you have a low income, and also think you are an idiot, who cant get a better job....but actually you need to be good in math and other stuff, cause you have to calculate lots of stuff....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Military. I highly respect people who choose this line of work but personally it would be really stressful for me when they get deployed.

ManagerSensitive , Specna Arms Report

11points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

absolutely cannot date people who can seriously harm me who are also traumatised the way the military purposely traumatises people. No thanks. Also like... consenting to be part of the imperial war machine etc. just against my morals.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner I (30sF) have had men tell me they couldn’t date me because I’m a licensed massage therapist. Absolutely nothing shady about what I do, but they didn’t like the idea of me having my hands on other men

Away-Wait-1681 , Elina Fairytale Report

9points
POST
October
October
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How insecure can you be?

11
11points
reply
View more comments

We also wanted to hear what they thought were good questions to ask while interviewing. Divya shared some examples she thought would be useful. “How would you describe the company culture? What will be my first 30,60 and 90 days' goals? How do you measure performance in this role? What does a typical day look like in this role? What is the biggest challenge you are facing in your business?”

Similarly, Rosie suggested “What are some of the things you have put in place to empower your team recently? When was the last time you made a change based on feedback from a direct report, and what was the impact it had? How do you help your team to grow professionally? How are you developing yourself right now?”
#10

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Marketing / Advertising. No one in advertising ever shuts up about their career, and all advertising firms are adult daycares.

Asleep-Read3997 , Mikael Blomkvist Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a lot of the adverts that have been produced over the years, ad agencies are drug dens

-2
-2points
reply
#11

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Honestly, restaurant/service industry. And I don’t mean anything negative against servers/bartenders or anything. Hell, a good many of my friends are in that industry. It’s just that their mostly evening/weekend work schedules vs my M-F work schedule meant zero time to spend together. I dated a bartender once who worked at a high volume club…she was awesome and is still a good friend…but essentially most of the time I wanted to see her, I just drove to her work and sat at the bar. We’d go back to her place and pass out at 4am. Then I’d get up at 6:30 and go to work. She worked almost every night, so “us” time was rare. It just wasn’t a good fit. Still love her dearly though!

tgoynes83 , MorNa Tang Report

8points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is the same in any entertainment job as well. You have no weekends and no holidays. My dad's job was entertainment and I grew up just expecting THAT schedule. Any other kind is so weird to me... like what do you mean I'm not working christmas and saturdays???

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Royalty falls under this umbrella. Disney tells us it is a fairy tale to marry a prince - but then you have to live a strictly regimented life under a microscope and wear panty hose every single day. No thank you

Music_withRocks_In , Jonathan Borba Report

8points
POST
View more comments

Divya left us with some parting thoughts. “One thing I would add would be that if the job description is detailed and showcase what exactly are the requirements for this role clearly demonstrates that they know what they want from you and they have spent considerable time drafting the job description. Another bonus is if they are clear on the salary range and can justify during the interview how will they assess your expected salary based on your experience level. Communication is the key.” You can find her Instagram here to learn more. 
#13

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner High level politician, professional athlete, celebrity, life coach, mega church pastor, news anchor. Too much ego and they need too much attention. I’m just not into that.

Hopeful_Science2586 , Guduru Ajay bhargav Report

7points
POST
#14

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Anyone who doesn’t have a healthy work life balance. Not only do I value quality time in my relationships, but stress has serious affects on the body and health. So management consultants, investment bankers, or just people who choose to sacrifice their entire life to improve the bottom line of a greedy, highly profitable, corporation!

Sweet_peach88 , cottonbro studio Report

7points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I went through a stage when I didn't have much of a choice. Single dad to 2 school age kids, mortgage and full time job. I didn't have a healthy balance. But we survived and now I DO have a life/work balance... and loving it.

1
1point
reply
#15

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Pharmaceutical rep

44035 , Edmond Dantès Report

5points
POST

Rosie also shared some personal experiences with difficult job conditions. “I personally left a job after just a few months because the role they sold me wasn't at all the day-to-day job I was doing. I thought I was going to be a Leadership Consultant and they had me translating slide decks from French to English as it was a slow period. I quit while I was still on my trial period and explained that the role they sold wasn't the day-to-day reality and I needed my challenge and stretch to feel like I was achieving my career potential.” You can find her Instagram here, Youtube here, and website here
#16

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Doctors...I've dated enough of them to know they suck! Sure, they can help in some situations, but their attitudes are just not worth it. They want an employee, not a wife. I'm not about that c**p. Also, just about any Ivy League douche...as soon as a guy flexes that, I'm out! They can keep it! I've dated enough douches to know it's NOT worth it!

BlairRose2023 , Jonathan Borba Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#17

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner As a teacher, I would never date another teacher. I work crazy hours in a stressful job and when I get home, I need my spouse able to support me physically and emotionally. I'm not ashamed to say I just don't have the reserves to do for someone else what my husband does for me in that regard.

MerylSquirrel , Max Fischer Report

5points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Well, how very kind of you. If you can't be supportive to your partner, stay single, or change jobs. Entering a relationship with the intention of it being one sided is bound to lead to at least one of you being unhappy.

View More Replies... View more comments
#18

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Police officer. Dated a couple, both psychos.

Badknees24 , DEELIN Report

5points
POST
UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did you date them when they were already a couple

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#19

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner I feel like any careers that would have them away for long periods of time like flight attends or long haul truckers.

Chee-shep , Pew Nguyen Report

4points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm actually p chill with this but I'm in a profession where I need to be alone a lot anyways, and also I wouldn't mind as long as they were communicative on some text-based thing like sms or discord or something, you know? I could work that. I would definitely be agitating for punching the boss in the face a lot though--truckers and flight attendants are abused by their bosses so much!!!

0
0points
reply
#20

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner im a writer. When ive told people this ive watched the interest from them literally vanish. Im assuming because they just think it means im broke or unemployed when in reality i do very, very well for myself.

Myitchyliver , Vlada Karpovich Report

4points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We get NO respect istfg!!! And yet people need us every single day of their F#CKING lives!!! "Oh anyone can write" really then YOU write a hundred thousand words of continuous and coherent story with two dozen characters and themes and so forth!! YOU write a f#cking script for 22 45-minute episodes! It's SKILLED LABOUR gdi!!!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Zookeeper. I’d love to hear the stories but have heard horrendous things about the smell and can barely handle being around wet dogs.

Butcher/anyone working with dead animals

Timely_Victory_4680 , Chester Zoo Report

4points
POST
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Friend of mine is a zookeeper, never noticed a bad smell on her. Gave me the chance to pet a giraffe once

0
0points
reply
#22

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner If the main goal of your job is to make money, I'm out. Salespeople, bankers, a share of businesspeople, these are not my types at all

TFOLLT , Andrea Piacquadio Report

4points
POST
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought all jobs are to make money.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Professional landlord or AirBnb owner

Ilovefishdix , Alena Darmel Report

4points
POST
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the landlord is still a decent person I would be fine

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Well I can tell you from my online dating experiences, I've been immediately unmatched when I tell women im an auto mechanic.

So i guess maybe that

mclobster , Kevin Bidwell Report

3points
POST
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe because some time ago this job didn't require a high degree and today many people without at least a bachelor are seen as less valuable... I could have studied. I am not dumb, had the grades and I just don't look like a poor person but I choosed not to study and am now an minimum wage upholsterer. Because I like the job. There are more "dumb" jobs that people seem to ignore, are important. Like plumber. But craftsmen and so are still seen as less and dumb. Just because they didn't learn at an Uni but in sites or garages what they need for their job. Although I have to admit that there are many lesser intelligent people in this area. Most of them were painters and bricklayer but they are nice people

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner I once dated a guy who seemed perfect in almost every way except for his desired career path, which was to work in a mortuary embalming the deceased. I never did understand it. Creeped me TF out, had to nope right outta there no matter how damn attractive he was.....

supercali-2021 , Scary Side of Earth Report

3points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems a little extreme. Working in a mortuary is still a job, I can imagine how you would find fulfillment in dressing up and preparing people's deceased loved ones for their final goodbye.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#26

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Bartender, never date a bartender.

Alone_Necessary_6192 , Michal Lizuch Report

3points
POST
#27

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Parking inspector, why be in a job where all you do is ruin people’s days?

Dry-Significance8463 , Jah Nomad Report

3points
POST
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you park according to law no one is gonna ruin your day. If your park like a*****e you ruin your own day.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#28

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Some night jobs like night guard for example. You'd barely get any time together and if they woke me up every night when they come home my sleep schedule would surely get ruined. Not so great since sleep is very important for me

Active-Magician-6035 , Kuan-yu Huang Report

1point
POST
#29

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner People say law is rough to be married to esp in the early years where you’re doing tons of overtime. And army but that’s only cause I dated a couple

Weary-Marionberry429 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

0points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again with the uniformed polyamory

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

30 People Online Share The Jobs That They Would Not Find Attractive In A Potential Partner Any type of surgeon. I know logically they are amazing members of the society and help people and are almost always smart. But a few things about their jobs are red flags to me. They hold too much power between life and death. Their hands are inside a human being way more than acceptable occasions. They eventually become desensitised to death and blood. I feel their profession is too similar to a serial killer or a slaughterhouse worker/butcher. I’m not proud of this feeling though

Drunk-Scorpion , Vidal Balielo Jr. Report

-3points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah wtf. all my surgeons have been kind people, like... the kindest tbh!!! Plastic surgeons especially are so nice! And you can always trust them to stay calm in emergencies.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!