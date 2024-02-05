ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to dive into the wacky and captivating world of Perry Bible Fellowship (PBF) comics! If you're not already familiar with the genius of Nicholas Gurewitch, you're in for a treat. For over two decades, PBF has been serving up a blend of whimsical, dark, and downright unexpected humor. From university newspaper origins to becoming a beloved internet sensation, Gurewitch's knack for tackling serious and controversial topics with a twist of grim comedy has earned PBF recognition from various comic award committees.

So buckle up for a rollercoaster of laughs, surprises, and maybe a touch of guilt-inducing humor. Scroll down to explore the humorous cartoons from the legendary Perry Bible Fellowship!

