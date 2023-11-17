ADVERTISEMENT

You know, there are a number of things in this world that I just can’t understand, and among these things is the question of – why do some people, regardless of age, country, etc., who cause a traffic accident while being drunk, suddenly have a change in attitude and impudently wait for the police – with an outcome that is quite clear in advance?

Perhaps this is the effect of alcohol, perhaps it is just one of those things whose nature we cannot understand (like black holes or the origin of the Universe). But time passes – more and more new stories appear about such drivers, like this one, recently told by the user u/brutalbeast in the Petty Revenge community on Reddit.

The author of the post was recently picking up her younger daughter from school

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

The mom put the girl into the car and then came over from the side of the road to buckle her in

Image credits: brutalbeast

After the woman took her seat, another car suddenly plowed into it and the door sliced into its bumper

Image credits: Volodymyr Dobrovolskyy (not the actual photo)

Image credits: brutalbeast

The other driver unexpectedly started lecturing the author about her causing a ‘dangerous situation’

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits: brutalbeast

The author smelled alcohol on his breath and just called the cops – so the guy ended up failing the breathalyzer test and getting arrested

So, it was actually very simple. The Original poster (OP) picked up her daughter from school and, after buckling her in, went to the driver’s seat. The woman sat down and almost closed the door, it was only a little ajar when another car plowed into it so that the door sliced into its bumper!

The driver of this car (it was a Honda Civic) backed up a little, about eight inches, so that the author of the post could get out – and suddenly attacked her with accusations of poor driving. Usually, as the OP admits, in situations like this, she just exchanges info but this guy had a really huge attitude.

However, the original poster saw the reason for this behavior (more precisely, smelled) almost immediately – the guy clearly reeked of alcohol. The dude stated that she shouldn’t open the door so sharply, and he had no chance to react – despite the fact that the street was quite wide. Okay, the author suggested calling the cops – and her opponent unexpectedly warmly supported this idea.

In the meantime, the OP’s husband arrived with their other daughter, and the girls went for a walk around the school while the parents waited for the police. Meanwhile, the Honda driver tried to start a ‘male’ conversation with the author’s husband like ‘women drivers, am I right’ – but received a harsh rebuke from him.

The police arrived and each of the sides gave their statements. Both drivers were checked for the presence of alcohol – the original poster predictably turned out to be clean, but with her offender, it was not so simple. Already standing at their car, the couple heard that he had failed the breathalyzer test, and now he had an exciting journey to the police station. However, this is probably a completely different story…

Image credits: Rodolfo Gaion (not the actual photo)

In the comments to the original post, some people, it must be said, first tried to criticize the author for putting the child in the car from the side of the road. However, the woman replied that her daughter sat down on the side of the sidewalk, but to buckle her in, the mom had to go in from the other side. Then, according to the commenters, the OP was very lucky that that guy did not appear on the road just a few minutes earlier…

By the way, the vast majority of people in the comments claim that, in fact, it was not so much petty revenge as true instant karma, because by doing so, one more drunk driver will most likely get off the road for a long time. By the way, the author noted that, based on the information they exchanged, the guy lived nearby so he probably had just driven onto the road.

Be that as it may, dangerous drunk driving, and even in a school drop off zone, is such a bad combo that the OP’s offender is now probably in big trouble. “Judge isn’t gonna like that. At all. In many jurisdictions, that’s aggravating circumstances,” one of the commenters noted quite reasonably.

And, of course, most commenters were happy for the original poster and her daughter as they were lucky to not get injured – and they even managed to overcome their offender. “Petty revenge is best served with a breathalyzer…” someone wittily commented, and we literally have nothing to add to it. Perhaps you have something to add or tell some similar tale? Then, welcome to the comments section!

Most commenters were just happy for the mom and daughter for being lucky and praised her for helping to get another dangerous driver off the road

Image credits: Peter Fazekas (not the actual photo)