Recently, Redditor Aden_Elvis77 asked other users to share facts that sound fake but are actually true, starting a thread that has become an online archive of some of the most interesting trivia you can find.

Heck, if you're lucky, you don't even need a twenty-to-sixty-minute video to expand your horizons. A quick scroll might be enough. And it brings me great joy to tell you that today we are, indeed, fortunate.

The world is a strange place. You think you know how it works, but all it takes is one good documentary, and you end up questioning everything around you. Maybe even your own existence.

#1 An infinite supply of food would not solve world hunger. We actually have more than enough food to end world hunger, the issue is with distribution/logistics.

#2 Platypus glow under blacklights

#3 A French guy once ate an entire airplane.

#4 Humans can smell some components of the smell of rain (the geosmin part of petrichor, specifically) far better than sharks can small blood in water.





#5 A single coal power plant produces more toxic waste in a year than every nuclear power plant has ever made.

#6 James Garfield could write in Greek with one hand and in Latin with the other at the same time

#7 Your brain can’t really distinguish between imagination and reality.

#8 Shaq 3-point stats. He made: 1 in his career

#9 it took longer for humans to go from a Bronze sword to an Iron sword, than It took to go from an iron sword to the atomic bomb.

#10 Almonds are from the peach family.

#11 More plastic flamingos exist on earth than living flamingos.



The same is true for unicorns.

#12 Strawberry is not a berry but banana is

#13 I’m shocked by the amount of people that refuse to believe narwhals are real animals. I’ve got one tattooed on my forearm, so I probably get people talking to me about them more often than normal lol. It usually ends in me pulling up pictures on google, and them still being skeptical.

#14 The number of ants on Earth has a mass greater than all birds and mammals combined

#15 Komodo dragons usually reproduce sexually, but females in captivity have been known to reproduce by parthenogenesis, without the need for sperm.

#16 The Rope Around The Earth Problem



Take a rope tied tautly around a basketball. Now the rope must be lengthened so that there is a one foot gape between the ball and the rope at all points, as if the rope is hovering a foot away around the entirety of the ball. How much must the rope be lengthened to accomplish this? 6.28 Feet.



Now take a rope around tied tautly around the equator of the earth. We have the same goal for the one foot hovering gap around the entirety of the earth. How far must the rope be lengthened? 6.28 Feet.



​



This is so counter intuitive just about no one will believe it until shown the math

#17 Crickets’ ears are on their legs

#18 Black pepper is a stone fruit, similar to an apricot

#19 The average blood pressure of a giraffe is around 300/190. They need to have a high BP to get the blood all the way up the neck to profuse the brain with oxygen. I am thoroughly impressed by their cardiovascular system.

#20 Everest is nowhere close to being the farthest away from the center of the earth. The top of Chimborazo in Ecuador is 2.1 km farther away, even crazier is that Chimborazo isn't even the highest mountain in the Andes.

#21 The northernmost point in Brazil is closer to Canada than it is to the southernmost point in Brazil.

#22 Sharks are older than trees

#23 Anne Frank, Martin Luther King, and Barbara Walters were all born in the same year

#24 The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima released an amount of energy equivalent to the conversion of 0.7 grams ( about the weight of a paperclip) of matter into energy.

#25 Our eyes view everything upside down, but our mind flips it right side up

#26 Carrots were purple in medieval times.

#27 The shortest commercial flight in the world lasted 57 seconds. It was a Loganair flight between two Scottish islands, Westray and Papa Westray. It was recorded the shortest commercial flight, with the distance of 1.7 miles.

#28 The guy who played the villain in Karate kid 3 ( Terry Silver , Thomas Ian Griffith ) is actually 7 months younger than Ralph Macchio , ( Daniel LaRusso). It’s weird because the karate kid was still supposed to be under 18 and the villain was supposed to have fought in Vietnam.

#29 Every single person on Earth could have about 950 square feet in Texas and leave the rest of the world completely empty. (Not that anyone would want that!)

#30 "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" marks the one and only time that Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny have ever officially appeared in the same place at the same time, as well as Daffy and Donald.



All characters screentime between both companies was timed down to the frame to make sure they both had exactly equal amounts with their characters

#31 The Italian name for the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” roughly translates to “If You Dump Me, I Delete You.”

#32 The CIA made a heart attack gun.