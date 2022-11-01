The world is a strange place. You think you know how it works, but all it takes is one good documentary, and you end up questioning everything around you. Maybe even your own existence.

Heck, if you're lucky, you don't even need a twenty-to-sixty-minute video to expand your horizons. A quick scroll might be enough. And it brings me great joy to tell you that today we are, indeed, fortunate.

Recently, Redditor Aden_Elvis77 asked other users to share facts that sound fake but are actually true, starting a thread that has become an online archive of some of the most interesting trivia you can find.

#1

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True An infinite supply of food would not solve world hunger. We actually have more than enough food to end world hunger, the issue is with distribution/logistics.

honeybutterbuscuit , Dennis Siqueira Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
32 minutes ago

We have a food waste issue

#2

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Platypus glow under blacklights

KingZaneTheStrange , Meg Jerrard Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
29 minutes ago

What can't platypuses do?!

#3

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True A French guy once ate an entire airplane.

CauliflowerDaffodil , Khamkéo Vilaysing Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Was that airplane shaped like baguette?

#4

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Humans can smell some components of the smell of rain (the geosmin part of petrichor, specifically) far better than sharks can small blood in water.

Ratmatazz , Anna Atkins Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
32 minutes ago

The smell of rain makes me want to eat dirt/clay.

#5

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True A single coal power plant produces more toxic waste in a year than every nuclear power plant has ever made.

ob-2-kenobi , Jason Blackeye Report

OhnoI'vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited)

Slightly misleading, the nuclear waste is much more toxic but has a much smaller volume/mass, so is much easier to contain. The coal plant just spews toxic gases into the air and dumps toxic ash in sludge ponds. Not to mention carbon emissions. A more revealing statistic is the comparison of deaths per terawatt hour of electricity generated. 24.62 for coal, 0.03 for nuclear. Source: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/death-rates-from-energy-production-per-twh

#6

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True James Garfield could write in Greek with one hand and in Latin with the other at the same time

TheDangerHeisenberg , Aaron Burden Report

Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
5 minutes ago

While eating lasagna?

#7

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Your brain can’t really distinguish between imagination and reality.

Darya_Jaen , MART PRODUCTION Report

Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Somedays I prefer imagination of reality.

#8

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Shaq 3-point stats. He made: 1 in his career

berlinheroes , Cubahora Report

#9

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True it took longer for humans to go from a Bronze sword to an Iron sword, than It took to go from an iron sword to the atomic bomb.

Joe_PM2804 , Ricardo Cruz Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
29 minutes ago

And if we don't tread carefully it won't take long to send us to ash age.

#10

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Almonds are from the peach family.

RifleShower , Nacho Fernández Report

Marek Čtrnáct
Marek Čtrnáct
Community Member
23 minutes ago

And wild almonds are deadly... As can be the kernels inside peach or apricot pits if you eat too many of them. (If you don't, the DO taste almondy.)

#11

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True More plastic flamingos exist on earth than living flamingos.

The same is true for unicorns.

Positive-Source8205 , Alan Levine Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
28 minutes ago

And dragons.

#12

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Strawberry is not a berry but banana is

Meowsommar , alleksana Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
31 minutes ago

What constitutes a berry?

#13

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True I’m shocked by the amount of people that refuse to believe narwhals are real animals. I’ve got one tattooed on my forearm, so I probably get people talking to me about them more often than normal lol. It usually ends in me pulling up pictures on google, and them still being skeptical.

cheechiie , пресс-служба ПАО " Report

#14

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The number of ants on Earth has a mass greater than all birds and mammals combined

InquisitaB , Marco Neri Report

Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Heavy

#15

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Komodo dragons usually reproduce sexually, but females in captivity have been known to reproduce by parthenogenesis, without the need for sperm.

Dusty_Roller , Spencer Weart Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
27 minutes ago

So asexually? Or is this something else?

#16

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The Rope Around The Earth Problem

Take a rope tied tautly around a basketball. Now the rope must be lengthened so that there is a one foot gape between the ball and the rope at all points, as if the rope is hovering a foot away around the entirety of the ball. How much must the rope be lengthened to accomplish this? 6.28 Feet.

Now take a rope around tied tautly around the equator of the earth. We have the same goal for the one foot hovering gap around the entirety of the earth. How far must the rope be lengthened? 6.28 Feet.

This is so counter intuitive just about no one will believe it until shown the math

-Slartibart , The New York Public Library Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
25 minutes ago

No point showing me the math because I most certainly wouldn't understand it. I'll take you at you word.

#17

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Crickets’ ears are on their legs

Eli_JMI , Miguel Á. Padriñán Report

#18

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Black pepper is a stone fruit, similar to an apricot

Dreadsin , M Mahbub A Alahi Report

#19

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The average blood pressure of a giraffe is around 300/190. They need to have a high BP to get the blood all the way up the neck to profuse the brain with oxygen. I am thoroughly impressed by their cardiovascular system.

anastasiaanne , Gary Bendig Report

#20

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Everest is nowhere close to being the farthest away from the center of the earth. The top of Chimborazo in Ecuador is 2.1 km farther away, even crazier is that Chimborazo isn't even the highest mountain in the Andes.

SkinnyObelix , Michael Clarke Report

#21

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The northernmost point in Brazil is closer to Canada than it is to the southernmost point in Brazil.

prof_dynamite , Lara Jameson Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Similarly, the easternmost point in Brazil is closer to Africa than it is to the westernmost point in Brazil

#22

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Sharks are older than trees

com2420 , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

#23

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Anne Frank, Martin Luther King, and Barbara Walters were all born in the same year

Crooooow , F. Ferro Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Anne Frank a life that was cut short by evil and yet we know her name across the world. Dr King didn't live for very long as well and we know him through whatever he did in that time.

#24

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima released an amount of energy equivalent to the conversion of 0.7 grams ( about the weight of a paperclip) of matter into energy.

tazzietiger66 , US military Report

#25

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Our eyes view everything upside down, but our mind flips it right side up

alexisallore , Paul Savage Report

Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
1 minute ago

This I knew.

#26

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Carrots were purple in medieval times.

MermaidandtheKraken , Darya Pino Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Purple carrot are still around aren't they?

#27

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The shortest commercial flight in the world lasted 57 seconds. It was a Loganair flight between two Scottish islands, Westray and Papa Westray. It was recorded the shortest commercial flight, with the distance of 1.7 miles.

AnneKellyy , Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 minute ago

You can still catch this flight daily, Noel Phillips did it recently and recorded it.

#28

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True The guy who played the villain in Karate kid 3 ( Terry Silver , Thomas Ian Griffith ) is actually 7 months younger than Ralph Macchio , ( Daniel LaRusso). It’s weird because the karate kid was still supposed to be under 18 and the villain was supposed to have fought in Vietnam.

TheRedMarin , Columbia Pictures Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
21 minutes ago

And in Cobra Kai, he looks way older than Daniel

#29

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True Every single person on Earth could have about 950 square feet in Texas and leave the rest of the world completely empty. (Not that anyone would want that!)

Murky-Purple , Marcy Reiford Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
7 minutes ago

The rest of the World could return to nature & Texans would get lots of new friends - win, win!

#30

People Share 33 Facts That May Sound Fake But Are Completely True "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" marks the one and only time that Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny have ever officially appeared in the same place at the same time, as well as Daffy and Donald.

All characters screentime between both companies was timed down to the frame to make sure they both had exactly equal amounts with their characters

Yuni_smiley , epicurious_aussie Report

#31

The Italian name for the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” roughly translates to “If You Dump Me, I Delete You.”

Sunny64888 Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 minute ago

"Lost in Translation"

#32

The CIA made a heart attack gun.

Dear-Smile Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Does it send shock waves? Or is it similar to a taser? Or completely different?

#33

According to the Doomsday argument, there is a 95% chance that in the next 9120 years human civilization will die out.

SheikhYekaterinburg Report

Marek Čtrnáct
Marek Čtrnáct
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Note that this is "civilization", not "species".

