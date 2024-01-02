ADVERTISEMENT

Very often, adding a short piece of text to a single picture results in a complete change of the context of what we’re looking at. This is especially amusing when observing captured activities, emotions, or interactions between subjects in the image. Adding a funny comment in this way may alter the original meaning and give it a hilarious twist.

The subreddit 'Trippin Through Time' features an impressive collection of classical art turned into memes, shared by its community. The fact that all of them are inspired by original paintings makes them even funnier and proves that even images from hundreds of years ago, with a bit of context, can turn out to be very current and relatable to many of us.