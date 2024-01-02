ADVERTISEMENT

Very often, adding a short piece of text to a single picture results in a complete change of the context of what we’re looking at. This is especially amusing when observing captured activities, emotions, or interactions between subjects in the image. Adding a funny comment in this way may alter the original meaning and give it a hilarious twist.

The subreddit 'Trippin Through Time' features an impressive collection of classical art turned into memes, shared by its community. The fact that all of them are inspired by original paintings makes them even funnier and proves that even images from hundreds of years ago, with a bit of context, can turn out to be very current and relatable to many of us.

#1

Escape Room

#2

Displaced Aggression

#3

Not Again

#4

The Nightmare

#5

Can’t Lose If You Ain’t Playing The Game

#6

Perhaps.

#7

Laundry Day

#8

Back From Maternity Leave

#9

/U/Spez Right Now

#10

We Are Not The Same

#11

That Grilled Cheese Burrito Tho...

#12

Thats A Valid Question

#13

I'll Brb Guys

#14

George Would Soon Find Out That Anne Was Reaching For Ctrl+alt+del

#15

The Last Straw

#16

Relationship Advice

1 hour ago (edited)

They had very different raspberries back then.. And where does the centaur poop? 😱

#17

Got Any Plans This Weekend?

#18

Why Do People Do This?

#19

A Worthwhile Outing

#20

That Special “Out Of Touch” Feeling

#21

College Boy

#22

Surely I'm Not The Only One This Has Happened To, Right?

#23

Greatest Fear

#24

Your 30s Are So Weird Because…

#25

You Can Almost Smell Him

#26

Slayyy The Beast

#27

Angels

#28

Real Planets Have Curves

#29

Bye

1 hour ago

start with "Best wishes!" And then just keep adding exclamation points until it looks sincere. Realize you overshot and now it looks sarcastic. Briefly consider a wacky caper in which you replace the card and forge everyone else's signatures, then remember you aren't a sitcom character. Give up and pass the card to the next person.

#30

Bless You, And Bless Me

#31

Girl, He's Not Worth It

#32

Christmas Shopping

#33

Merry Xmas

1 hour ago

If anybody wants to see another ripped Jesus, look up "Korean Jesus"

#34

Meirl

#35

You What?

#36

Demons

#37

Me Pretending…

#38

Pronouncing It Wrong Because I Only Read It In A Book

#39

Bff

#40

I Whip Out The 1-Ply When I Feel Lonely

#41

All The Kings Horses And All The King's Men Couldn't Make The Towers Appealing Again

#42

Too Much Food

#43

Same Thing With The Tent

#44

Why Not Just Tell Me I Look Like Shit??

#45

Meirl

#46

Oh... Hey!... Nice To Meet You!

#47

Careful, He's A Hero

#48

So Deep

#49

Student Loans Also About To Show Up

#50

Modern Dating Is Way More Convenient

#51

Well, If You Insist.

#52

Jackass

#53

Trippin' Through Spam

#54

'tis The Season Of The Lazy Hatchet Man

#55

Tale As Old As Time

#56

Instant Mood-Kill

#57

Less Taste, More Filling

#58

Built-In Radar

#59

Aaaaand I'm Done

#60

There's Plenty Of Me To Go Around

#61

Pardon The Mess, I'm Renovating My Inner World

#62

Post-Coital Diss

#63

We'll Always Be Friends, Right Copper

#64

Sorry I’m Late

#65

The Best Job In Hell

#66

The Temptation Of Saint Qdoba

#67

The Breakfast Club In 1550

#68

And Then Come The Convenience Fees

#69

A Quiet Spot For Enjoying The Greenery

#70

The Tease

#71

Just What The Heck Is In Gamgam's Cherries?

#72

When You Meet For The First Time, And See Things That Wasn't Obvious By The Profile Pics. Just Deal With It.

#73

Sorry For Acting Weird…

#74

He "Fell" In Love

#75

How Not To Motivate An Army Before A Major Battle

