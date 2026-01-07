Travis Barker’s Daughter Reignites Controversy With Racy Photos After Dad’s Intimate Gifts Sparked Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama Barker has doubled down after her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were criticized for gifting her lingerie for Christmas.

The “nepo” daughter posed on Instagram in black lingerie, possibly wearing one of the intimate gifts she received from her family.

Alabama left little to the imagination as she modeled against a wall in a black outfit paired with matching high heels.

Highlights Alabama Barker posted photos wearing lingerie following the scandal over her father's Christmas gift.

She previously said that Travis Barker bought her lingerie from the luxury brand Agent Provocateur.

Alabama’s Christmas haul included luxury gifts worth up to $317,000.

Alabama Barker sparked renewed attention after posting photos in lingerie following criticism of her father’s intimate gifts



Image credits: travisbarker/Instagram

The 20-year-old, who styled her hair in a two-bun ponytail, simply captioned the post with the hashtag “IMSOMOVINGON.”

Alabama is the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife, former model, Shanna Moakler. The 50-year-old musician also shares a son, Landon, with Shanna.

Travis married Kourtney in 2022. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Rocky Thirteen.

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama’s racy post led viewers to speculate that she was “playing with her Christmas presents.”

Two days after Christmas, the Barkers found themselves at the center of controversy when Alabama posted a nine-minute TikTok video showcasing everything she had received from her loved ones.

“I am beyond blessed, grateful, thankful. I’m everything, and I’m so happy. Get ready, sit down, grab your popcorn,” she said at the start of the clip.

The 20-year-old shared the post with the caption “IMSOMOVINGON”



Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

During the haul, she held up the $1,250 Hermès slides that Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian’s mother, had gifted her.

“Starting off strong with Lovey’s gift. Sadly, I lost all of my slides from Hermès on trips, etcetera. She got me these. I love you, Kris, thank you so much,” Alabama said.

She also showed the Chanel and Balenciaga handbags she received from Kourtney’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Toward the end of the video, which has amassed over 8 million views, Alabama raised eyebrows when she shared, “My dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” adding that her stepmom Kourtney had “picked out most of it.”

Alabama then held up various items from the luxury lingerie brand, including lace corsets, bras, and a see-through hot pink robe.

She explained that she was a regular shopper at the store, so the staff had given Travis and Kourtney recommendations on what to buy.

Alabama posted a nine-minute Christmas haul revealing luxury gifts, including lingerie from Agent Provocateur

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Many viewers took to the comments section to say it was “creepy” that Travis had purchased lingerie for his daughter.

“Weird — I’d never take lingerie from my dad,” one TikTok user wrote.

“They could have just gotten you a gift card for that place. Picking it out themselves is strange as hell,” echoed another.

In addition to the lingerie, Travis bought his daughter pink Apple products, including an iMac, as well as other designer items.

Image credits: alabamabarker/TikTok

On December 29, Alabama addressed the backlash, reiterating that her father had bought the skimpy pieces but did not pick them out.

“Hold on, I have to go on a f**king rant,” she began in another TikTok.

“You think my dad’s like, ‘I’m going to pick out my daughter lingerie?’ No. It was on my Christmas list and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie.”

She concluded, “God forbid a girl wanted cute p*nties and bras. Literally leave me alone. I’m literally never going to do another Christmas haul.“

Viewers slammed Travis Barker for buying lingerie for his daughter

In her Christmas haul, Alabama also revealed Kourtney’s gift: a pink Birkin bag priced at $20,000.

Her brother Landon gifted her an “A” initial necklace.

Alabama also received Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, numerous perfumes, and Louboutin pumps.

According to journalist Tracie Egan Morrissey, the estimated total value of Alabama’s luxury gifts is around $317,000. Page Six pegged it closer to $200,000.

Image credits: kourtneykardash/Instagram

The 20-year-old star has a close relationship with Kourtney. Last April, she shared a sweet message in honor of the reality star’s 46th birthday.

“I just want to take a moment to let you know how much you mean to me,” Alabama wrote on Instagram.

Alabama, a rapper, has a close relationship with her stepmother Kourtney



Image credits: travisbarker/Instagram



“You’ve shown me love, patience, and support in ways that I’ll always be grateful for. Thank you for being such a kind, strong, and beautiful presence in my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and everything your heart desires,” she added.

Alabama has followed in her father’s footsteps in music, but in a different genre. While Travis is a punk-rock musician, his second child chose rap, making her debut in 2023.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything,” she explained in a since-deleted video. “I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk-rock.”

Social media users continued to comment on Travis’ questionable gift to his daughter

