'On The Tools' is one of those Twitter accounts you don't know you need in your life until you see it. With a bio that promises "trade banter between on-site and off-site workers," it delivers exactly that. And then some.

From funny and weird pictures of workers' everyday lives to OSHA violations and relatable memes about the struggles of the trade, 'On The Tools' has it all.

Whether you're a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or just someone who enjoys a good laugh, this account is sure to brighten up your day.

More info: Twitter