89 Funny Fails And Shenanigans That Sum Up Trade Workers’ Everyday Life, As Shared On This Twitter Page
'On The Tools' is one of those Twitter accounts you don't know you need in your life until you see it. With a bio that promises "trade banter between on-site and off-site workers," it delivers exactly that. And then some.
From funny and weird pictures of workers' everyday lives to OSHA violations and relatable memes about the struggles of the trade, 'On The Tools' has it all.
Whether you're a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or just someone who enjoys a good laugh, this account is sure to brighten up your day.
More info: Twitter
This should be multiple choice. A.) Yes B.)No or C.) My neighbor's niece's best friend who I've never met has it and I spoke with my neighbor 4 days ago.
Be very careful when how you ask when you need the electricity cut
That's why you don't level completely. A slight tilt toward drain workers wonders. If done correctly you never notice.
You said you wanted the couch moved, you didn't say anything about not putting holes in it.
Yup, sometimes I get good advice and other times a few extra hours if pay.
Just make the structure creating the shadow taller, then drinking time will come sooner! /j