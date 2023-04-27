'On The Tools' is one of those Twitter accounts you don't know you need in your life until you see it. With a bio that promises "trade banter between on-site and off-site workers," it delivers exactly that. And then some.

From funny and weird pictures of workers' everyday lives to OSHA violations and relatable memes about the struggles of the trade, 'On The Tools' has it all.

Whether you're a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or just someone who enjoys a good laugh, this account is sure to brighten up your day.

More info: Twitter

#1

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one always makes me smile, I can imagine the wee guy was delighted.

#2

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

We don't need to ask what's for dinner.

#3

#4

#5

#6

Al Jameson
Al Jameson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just slap some caulk on it, it'll be fine.

#7

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

It makes me fell sick as well, where's his safety helmet?

#8

#9

Arahnea
Arahnea
Community Member
1 hour ago

I very much prefer the smiling door tbh 😁

#10

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

Go ahead. I'll probably hurt his feelings.

#11

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

This should be multiple choice. A.) Yes B.)No or C.) My neighbor's niece's best friend who I've never met has it and I spoke with my neighbor 4 days ago.

#12

#13

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

How is he smiling. God, just looking at it is so painful

#14

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

*Activating George Takei mode*Oh my!

#15

#16

#17

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

Be very careful when how you ask when you need the electricity cut

#18

#19

#20

Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
37 minutes ago

How many men does it take to carry a pole.......

#21

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
21 minutes ago

We never bothered with spacers when tiling anyway, we just used bits of the box the tiles came in.

#22

#23

#24

Ronnie Cutshall
Ronnie Cutshall
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's why you don't level completely. A slight tilt toward drain workers wonders. If done correctly you never notice.

#25

#26

#27

#28

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it looks stupid but it works, it ain't stupid.

#29

#30

#31

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Here you go, dark coffee with five sugars for you.

#32

Kobe
Kobe
Community Member
1 hour ago

Depends. Here you are supposed to clear the walls when you want them painted. So I do get it actually. It is actually not their job to clean house first. Unless they have put down the stuff there themselves of course....

#33

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

You said you wanted the couch moved, you didn't say anything about not putting holes in it.

#34

#35

#36

#37

Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Well at least HE doesn't have to look at it.

#38

Ronnie Cutshall
Ronnie Cutshall
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Yup, sometimes I get good advice and other times a few extra hours if pay.

#39

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

The smell during a hot day must be awful

#40

#41

LK
LK
Community Member
27 minutes ago

If it was an old Nokia it would still work.

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Bit gorilla glue it will be fine.

#47

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least they can use the toaster while in the bath.

#48

#49

#50

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Only the eagle eyed, most pedantic of people will see the problem here.

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just make the structure creating the shadow taller, then drinking time will come sooner! /j

#62

#63

