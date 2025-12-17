Timothée Chalamet Is Being Mocked For His ‘Love Actually’ Misread, And The Reactions Are Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet’s recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show did not go over well on social media.

The 29-year-old actor appeared on the talk show to promote his upcoming film Marty Supreme, alongside several other notable guests, including Emma Thompson and Rowan Atkinson.

A moment discussing Emma’s iconic film Love Actually left Timothée as the subject of online mockery, with many accusing him of completely misreading the situation.

Timothée Chalamet appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote his upcoming sports drama film Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet on a talk show couch, wearing glasses and a green hoodie, with guests in conversation.

Image credits: OfficialGrahamNorton

Timothée Chalamet appeared during the Friday, December 12 episode of the talk show alongside Emma Thompson, who was promoting her Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller Down Cemetery Road; Rowan Atkinson, who discussed his new series Man vs. Baby; and former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Young man wearing glasses and a green jacket indoors, relating to Timothée Chalamet and Love Actually misread reactions.

Image credits: tchalamet

Chalamet, meanwhile, spoke about his role as Marty in the film, which is inspired by the 1950s sports world and loosely based on the life of table tennis hustler Marty Reisman.

Set for release in the United States on Christmas 2025, the film is already drawing industry praise, with many calling it one of Chalamet’s standout performances.

Comment on social media about Timothée Chalamet being mocked for his Love Actually misread, with many reactions visible.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread with a high number of likes.

He has also received Best Actor nominations from the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards ahead of the upcoming awards season.

Beyond discussing his latest project, the conversation shifted to Chalamet’s admiration for Emma and Rowan’s 2003 film Love Actually.

Chalamet excitedly shared with Emma Thompson that he had rewatched Love Actually the night before his appearance on the show

Young man wearing glasses and a green hoodie discussing Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread on a TV show.

Image credits: OfficialGrahamNorton

In a clip shared on the show’s official channel, the Dune alum revealed that the film is his “favorite Christmas movie of all time.”

The actor turned toward host Graham Norton and Thompson, who was seated beside him, and said enthusiastically, “Love Actually, what a jam!”

Older woman with short white hair in sparkly black top laughing during a TV interview discussing Timothée Chalamet Love Actually.

Image credits: OfficialGrahamNorton

“I was rewatching it last night, and that’s sort of a complicated, ethically, storyline, you know? Because you guys resolve the dispute quite easily.”

His remark referred to one of the film’s most iconic scenes toward the end, in which Thompson’s character, Karen, picks up her onscreen husband Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman, at the airport nearly a month after their heated Christmas argument.

Comment by Kika saying I just love when women correct boys, referencing Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread reactions.

Screenshot of an online comment referencing Timothée Chalamet and reactions to his Love Actually misread with emojis.

The fight stemmed from the fact that despite being married and having two children, Harry bought an expensive necklace for his much younger colleague and gave his wife a CD as her Christmas present.

Karen later confronts Harry about the necklace, and while the scene implies a tense and unresolved conversation between the couple, it cuts away before any clear resolution is shown.

Woman wiping tears from her face in a close-up scene relating to Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread reaction.

Image credits: Netflix

In the film’s closing montage, Karen and Harry share an uncomfortable reunion, greeting one another with an awkward kiss on the cheek.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress disagreed with the 29-year-old actor’s take on her over-two-decades-old “complicated” Christmas film

Scene from Love Actually featuring two characters smiling and walking outside in winter attire.

Image credits: Netflix

Alan’s character then asks his onscreen wife, “How are you?” to which she replies, “I’m fine. I’m fine! Good to have you back,” while wearing a visibly uncomfortable and strained expression.

Most viewers of the film seem to agree that Emma’s tense expressions and awkward interaction strongly signaled that nothing was truly resolved between her character and Harry by the film’s ending.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread with many likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread reaction.

In light of this, Chalamet’s remarks struck a chord with netizens, and with Thompson herself, who immediately responded with a surprised expression, looking directly at him and saying, “Well, do you think? I don’t think so.”

“I think when he gets off that plane, Alan Rickman, god rest him, playing my husband, I think you just don’t know. You know it’ll never be the same again, that’s the thing.”

Man in a dark suit speaking with hand gestures on a brightly lit talk show set about Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread.

Image credits: OfficialGrahamNorton

One netizen questioned Timothée’s “media literacy” skills, echoing Thompson’s suggestion that he had misread the scene.

They wrote on TikTok, “I’ve been questioning his taste level and this confirms it. Media literacy is kind of vital as an actor.”

Chalamet’s comments sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning his “media literacy” skills as an actor

Man in a suit examining a small plant, related to Timothée Chalamet being mocked for Love Actually misread reactions.

Image credits: Netflix

Screenshot of a comment mocking Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread with users sharing wild reactions online.

Another netizen remarked, “Timmy doesn’t understand the complexity of real relationships yet…”

A third quipped, “How could ANYONE think that Alan and Emma resolved their issue?!”

Family gathered around a table during Christmas, relating to Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread reactions.

Image credits: Netflix

Comment on social media discussing fat shaming and misogyny in relation to Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread reactions.

Others shared their own interpretations of the scene, with one writing, “My feminist brain has convinced myself that Emma actually left Alan and was just taking her kids to meet him off the flight.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma and Rowan discussed working together on the film, with Atkinson portraying Rufus, an eccentric jewelry salesman.

I WOULD LIKE TO GO FOR MARGARITAS WITH EMMA THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/pqlOI05LmE — ⓖ supreme 🇦🇺 tchalamet’s oscar campaign manager (@agirlfromperth) December 13, 2025

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread with wild reactions.

The two recalled their experience working with Rickman, with Atkinson saying the “short-tempered” actor was “pretty annoyed” to film the department store scene late at night.

Thompson chimed in, “Yeah, whereas I just did a spot of shopping!”

“He should do more interviews with adults around him. They seem to ground him,” wrote one social media user

Comment from user huhhuh720 mocking Timothée Chalamet’s misread in Love Actually with humorous reaction.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Timothée Chalamet’s misread in Love Actually with over 280 likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread with many reactions.

Comment by Sophie in a lifestyle and festival forum reacting to Timothée Chalamet being mocked for his Love Actually misread.

Comment mocking Timothée Chalamet’s acting talent and misunderstanding of the Love Actually material with many likes.

Screenshot of social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread with over 1000 likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread with a laughing emoji.

Comment from Ashley expressing frustration about Love Actually characters Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson.

A social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet for his Love Actually misread, with user expressing disbelief.

Comment on social media about Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread sparking wild reactions and online mockery.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a dark storyline in Love Actually amid Timothée Chalamet’s misread reactions.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread with wild reactions online.

Social media comment discussing mixed reactions to Timothée Chalamet Love Actually misread.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Timothée Chalamet's Love Actually misread with wild reactions.

Comment expressing disbelief over a plot resolution, related to Timothée Chalamet’s Love Actually misread reactions.

Comment from user TheOGMrsP about watching Love Actually with their 17-year-old and questioning the movie's quality.

