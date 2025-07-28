“Is Your Slang Outdated?”: Pass This Gen Z Vocabulary Test With 28 Questions Before You Call Yourself ‘Cool’

ADVERTISEMENT

Every generation has its own slang. People in the ’90s had ‘fly.’ Boomers threw around words like ‘groovy’. Folks in the 1920s were all about the ‘bee’s knees.’ And did you know that even the Victorian era had its own quirky phrases?

So, this younger generation is no exception. One of the main influences behind their lingo is social media, especially TikTok. This platform brought a whole new batch of slang words – from ‘brain rot’ to ‘Roman Empire.’

This quiz will test how many of these 28 terms you actually understand. Let’s see if you could keep up a conversation with the kids these days! 📱

Image credits: cottonbro studio