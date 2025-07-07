“Are You A Boomer?”: If So, This 30-Question Boomer Slang Quiz Will Be Easy
Boomer slang might not be as flashy as the ’20s or as wild as the Victorian era, but it definitely had its moments. “Bummer”, “Buzz off”, “Cool cat” – Boomers had a whole way of talking that still pops up today.
In this quiz, you’ll get 30 slang terms that were big back in the day. Your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.
If you’re more into Tamagotchis and mix CDs, try the 1990s slang quiz here. 💿
Let’s see how many you can guess right! ✌️🕶️
Frustrating. Some of these are before Boomer, some are after Boomer, and some are just plain incorrect.
I suspect one has to be an American boomer. I've not heard of some of these (Freak Flag, copacetic) - and what's the point of putting in a censored one? BTW a "b00b Tube" is a strapless top, usually worn by women, often at a disco - it was not a television.
Yeah, they certainly didn't have the British definition of "Bummer" as an option.Load More Replies...
Bοοb tube is also US slang for a television set, cathode ray tubes. A bοοb can be "a stupid awkward person : simpleton". Also, a mistake or blunder.
A lot of these are incorrect. Many are not from the Boomer era.
