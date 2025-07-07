Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You A Boomer?”: If So, This 30-Question Boomer Slang Quiz Will Be Easy
Trivia card displaying the boomer slang word Gnarly with text prompting to guess its meaning in a boomer slang quiz.
Curiosities

“Are You A Boomer?”: If So, This 30-Question Boomer Slang Quiz Will Be Easy

gerda.k
Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Boomer slang might not be as flashy as the ’20s or as wild as the Victorian era, but it definitely had its moments. “Bummer”, “Buzz off”, “Cool cat” – Boomers had a whole way of talking that still pops up today.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 slang terms that were big back in the day. Your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.

If you’re more into Tamagotchis and mix CDs, try the 1990s slang quiz here. 💿

Let’s see how many you can guess right! ✌️🕶️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Group of cheerful older adults wearing colorful sunglasses and accessories, giving thumbs up for boomer slang quiz fun.

    Image credits: Discovery Commons

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    9

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frustrating. Some of these are before Boomer, some are after Boomer, and some are just plain incorrect.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect one has to be an American boomer. I've not heard of some of these (Freak Flag, copacetic) - and what's the point of putting in a censored one? BTW a "b00b Tube" is a strapless top, usually worn by women, often at a disco - it was not a television.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, they certainly didn't have the British definition of "Bummer" as an option.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frustrating. Some of these are before Boomer, some are after Boomer, and some are just plain incorrect.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect one has to be an American boomer. I've not heard of some of these (Freak Flag, copacetic) - and what's the point of putting in a censored one? BTW a "b00b Tube" is a strapless top, usually worn by women, often at a disco - it was not a television.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, they certainly didn't have the British definition of "Bummer" as an option.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT