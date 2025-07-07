“Are You A Boomer?”: If So, This 30-Question Boomer Slang Quiz Will Be Easy

ADVERTISEMENT

Boomer slang might not be as flashy as the ’20s or as wild as the Victorian era, but it definitely had its moments. “Bummer”, “Buzz off”, “Cool cat” – Boomers had a whole way of talking that still pops up today.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 slang terms that were big back in the day. Your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.

If you’re more into Tamagotchis and mix CDs, try the 1990s slang quiz here. 💿

Let’s see how many you can guess right! ✌️🕶️

Image credits: Discovery Commons