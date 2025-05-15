Decode These 27 Slang Words From The 1920s And See If You’re The Bee’s Knees

We all know language changes over time, but some slang from the past is so strange it almost feels made up. Like every era, people in the 1920s had their own way of talking. From “bee’s knees” to “razz,” this quiz will take you back a hundred years and test how well you know the lingo of the roaring twenties.

You’ll get 27 slang terms from back in the day. Some of them still kind of make sense. Your job is simple – guess what they actually mean.

If you’re more into Walkmans and bucket hats, you can also test your knowledge of ’90s slang here. 🎧🧢

Let’s see how many you can get right! 💡

Image credits: Ann H