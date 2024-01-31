TikTokers Keep On Purchasing $30k Prefabricated Tiny Homes Amidst A Housing Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

A new peculiar trend is seeing people buying tiny, expandable prefabricated houses on websites like Amazon, arguably solving some of the biggest housing crisis problems in the USA.

“I definitely just bought a tiny home off Amazon,” TikToker “Gilgra2024” exclaimed as he showcased his $30,000 home in a viral video that has amassed nearly two million views.

The TikToker subsequently became the owner of a “DOINUO Mobile Expandable Prefab House,” which, according to its Amazon listing, comes with a restroom and an outdoor storage shed.

Amazon’s tiny home in question measures a standard outside size of L19 x W20 x H8 ft and “offers a generous storage capacity,” according to the e-commerce giant.

Image credits: amazon

Image credits: amazon

The website further describes its product as being: “Designed with convenience in mind.” It further states: “Our Modern Sturdy Steel Storage Container House Building is foldable, allowing it to occupy a small area when not in use.

“This feature makes it perfect for those who value space optimization. Additionally, its sleek and attractive appearance adds a touch of elegance to any setting.”

Gilgra2024 isn’t alone in becoming a proud tiny home owner. In fact, this type of purchase has become somewhat of a new phenomenon with young adults amidst the housing crisis.

Some of Amazon’s tiny homes offer a generous storage capacity and cost around $30,000

Image credits: amazon

According to Axios, there was a surplus of housing supply in the 2000s that was followed by a growing deficit in the 2010s. As of 2022, there were -3.2 million units. America is short around 3.2 million homes, which is a big reason why prices are still high.

Amazon features various “portable prefabricated tiny homes” with similar prices. One of these tiny homes, with the brand name Zolyndo, comes in three options.

A 13-by-20-foot structure with a bathroom costs $19,999, while a 15-by-20-foot one sets you back $22,999. The $34,999 build is bigger and comes with a restroom. This being Amazon, it’s available to ship within four to five days.

Image credits: unspeakk

According to its product page, the unique 380-square-foot structure boasts an “expandable” steel frame, thermal insulation, and sufficient space to be divided into two bedrooms, one living room, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

A group of social media creators recently tested the functionality of the concept by purchasing one such foldable abode from Amazon and uploading their review to their TikTok, Survive and Thrive Co., The New York Post reported.

“I bought a house on Amazon,” reads the text over a clip of men cutting open an enormous Amazon box and then exploring the shipping container-like residence it contains.

The tiny homes sold on Amazon are often prefabricated and expandable

Image credits: unspeakk

“There’s a whole bathroom,” comments one user, exploring the compact bathroom, which appears to have arrived with water hooked up.

Buying tiny homes is a trend that has its roots in the early 2000s when many millennials rebelled against the McMansion-leaning norms of late 20th-century culture, Yahoo! Finance reported.

Nevertheless, over the last few years, tiny homes have morphed from a millennial lifestyle trend or life hack into a potential solution to the housing crisis, as per Yahoo.

Image credits: unspeakk

Tiny homes also play into American homeownership aspirations, including a desire for privacy, said Brian Miller, a professor of sociology at Wheaton College.

Brian explained: “On the other hand, it’s very different from the typical progression over the last few decades where American homes just keep getting bigger and bigger. Tiny houses are sometimes an explicit rejection of that.”

“I believe there’s a lot of misleading marketing when it comes to tiny homes, and unfortunately, consumers are often not aware of that,” 37-year-old Elizabeth Illing wrote for Business Insider.

“This feature makes it perfect for those who value space optimization,” a tiny home description on Amazon reads

Image credits: unspeakk

A group of social media creators recently tested the functionality of the concept

Elizabeth, who works as a general manager for a catering company in Austin, Texas, USA, moved into a tiny home with her daughter in 2022 but is planning to move out in spring this year because her rent increased after the first year.

The mom-of-one lives in a 600-square-foot one-bedroom tiny home, and her current 15-month lease is up in April.

Elizabeth, who didn’t purchase a tiny home like the aforementioned TikTokers but instead rented one, recalled: “I thought moving into the Casata tiny-home community was a good idea for my family due to the affordability. “

America is short around 3.2 million homes, a big reason why prices are still high, new reports suggest

“I also liked the idea of community and thought it would be a great way for me to socialize and for my daughter to know her neighbors.”

The catering worker revealed that as soon as it was time to renew her lease, the landlords jacked her rent up, increasing it by $350 a month in the first year, from $1,340 to $1,690.

“It doesn’t take much for someone to no longer be able to afford their home,” Elizabeth admitted.

Elizabeth further advised: “For others considering moving into a tiny home, I would advise paying attention to your lease and definitely knocking on doors to talk to current residents.”

The tiny home purchases shown on TikTok sparked divided reactions

