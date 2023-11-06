ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where wealth often takes center stage, there are remarkable individuals who rise above the conventional paradigms of affluence to lead by example and harness their fortunes for the greater good.

Marcel LeBrun, a Canadian millionaire, has undertaken a remarkable initiative to address the issue of local homelessness by constructing 99 “tiny homes” in his hometown.

Image credits: Marcel LeBrun

After selling his company for a substantial eight-figure sum, he consciously chose to allocate a portion of his wealth towards focusing on this pressing community concern.

In Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, a minimum of 1,800 individuals experienced homelessness for at least a day in the past year, as reported by the CBC.

In an effort to resolve the problem, Marcel allocated $4 million towards the development of what he refers to as the “12 Neighbours” which has been described as a “dignified micro home community”.

Image credits: marcelebrun

This innovative gated community is envisioned to encompass 99 compact homes, offering residents a space equipped with a kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom, complemented by a modest front porch and solar panels on the roof, even though the homes may not boast a vast amount of living space.

Having made substantial progress toward his goal of establishing 99 homes to combat homelessness, the 12 Neighbours community has also successfully obtained $12 million in government grants to facilitate the expansion of the project.

Image credits: marcelebrun

In a conversation with the Canadian broadcaster, Marcel elaborated on his motivation for this endeavor, shedding light on assembling the homes in a warehouse before placing them atop concrete blocks that serve as the building’s base.

“I see myself as a community builder, and really what we’re doing here is not just building a little community, but we’re building a community in a city, like how do we help our city be better?” he explained.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

The technology executive’s belief centers on the idea that providing individuals with their own property fosters a sense of responsibility and that a community comprising formerly homeless residents possesses an intimate understanding of the challenges faced by those still struggling.

Nonetheless, this project has not escaped its fair share of criticism, as some argue that homeless individuals would be better served by integration into society rather than residing in a gated community.



Image credits: CBC News: The National

In addition to the 99 homes, there have been ambitious plans for a community center, which will be managed as a resident-run business, featuring amenities such as coffee shops.

Moreover, the project has been envisioning a “teaching kitchen” and a silk printing business, where people can find employment opportunities.

The overarching goal has been to create a space that draws people from the wider community for a cup of coffee or to utilize the printing services.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

In recent years, as housing expenses have continued to soar, the concept of tiny homes has been gaining momentum as a potential remedy for homelessness, not only in Canada but also across the US.

Last month, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, unveiled his plan to position 300 tiny homes in Sacramento within the confines of an abandoned office park and the state fairgrounds.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

According to USA Today News, an additional 900 tiny homes were slated for placement on a designated piece of land in San Jose, as well as at yet-to-be-determined sites in Los Angeles and San Diego.

This visionary plan, which was initially disclosed in March, introduces structures that measure approximately 100 square feet, representing one of the most recent solutions to address the ongoing homeless crisis plaguing the US.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

Across the nation, local leaders have been grappling with the challenge of providing tens of thousands of homeless individuals with refuge, whether in homeless shelters, temporary hotel accommodations, or apartments funded through government vouchers.

However, the issue has been staggering in scope, with more than 580,000 Americans lacking adequate shelter, and roughly one-third of them residing in California.

These numbers have been continuing to swell, driven by a confluence of escalating evictions and steep rent hikes in thriving real estate markets, which have been relentlessly pushing more people into homelessness each day.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

In the city of Angels, a substantial number of people experiencing homelessness have transitioned from the streets to tiny homes as a component of Mayor Karen Bass’ recent housing initiative.

Nonetheless, there have been concerns voiced by some individuals who have felt compelled to comply with certain conditions.

They have expressed reluctance due to the requirement of surrendering personal belongings, such as tents, prior to their relocation to a tiny home community.

Moreover, some have been obliged to share their living space with randomly assigned roommates, even leading to the separation of couples, as highlighted by Carla Orendorff, a homeless advocate.

“They call it housing pretty confidently, but once people are put into tiny homes, there aren’t many services that are being offered,” Carla said.

“They’re kind of being put in a waiting room,” she added.



Image credits: CBC News: The National

According to a paper written by a USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism fellow, research conducted on tiny homes in Alameda County has shown that the community does not work for most participants because residents moving out of tiny homes failed to find permanent housing nearly three-quarters of the time between June 2019 and June 2022.

Additionally, the research also showed that people who lived in another tiny home area in Santa Clara County also failed to find permanent housing more than half of the time.

But tiny homes work better than traditional homeless shelters, the paper states.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

Residences at the most sizable dorm-style homeless shelters in these two counties frequently did not result in the attainment of permanent housing between 84% and 98% of the time.

While tiny homes generally provide a broader array of services compared to other shelter options, this enhanced level of support also comes at a substantially higher operational cost.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

Data has indicated that there are several strategies that tiny home programs can employ to increase their chances of achieving success, albeit at an elevated cost.

These strategies include establishing connections between residents and case workers and providing residents with access to private bathrooms.

Image credits: CBC News: The National

You can watch Marcel’s interview below:

Providing individuals with a greater timeframe to regain stability can also have a positive impact, as participants who extend their stay beyond six months demonstrate higher probabilities of transitioning into permanent housing.

Nevertheless, the majority of tiny home programs are structured with accommodations for stays lasting only between two to six months.

