Meet Sergio Ingravalle, a freelance illustrator from Germany. Following a memorable five-month journey from Sydney to Beijing, he was inspired to embark on a new artistic path – illustration. This led to the creation of his captivating series, "Mindshots".

According to the artist, the title "Mindshots" was born from the ideas that often pop out during various activities, be it working, talking, watching a movie, hanging out with friends or simply being bored in the doctor's waiting room. "Some are socially critical, while others are just plain ridiculous."

Scroll down to see some of the thought-provoking work yourself! Don't forget to upvote your favorite images and share your impressions in the comments.

