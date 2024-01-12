ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Sergio Ingravalle, a freelance illustrator from Germany. Following a memorable five-month journey from Sydney to Beijing, he was inspired to embark on a new artistic path – illustration. This led to the creation of his captivating series, "Mindshots".

According to the artist, the title "Mindshots" was born from the ideas that often pop out during various activities, be it working, talking, watching a movie, hanging out with friends or simply being bored in the doctor's waiting room. "Some are socially critical, while others are just plain ridiculous."

Scroll down to see some of the thought-provoking work yourself! Don't forget to upvote your favorite images and share your impressions in the comments.

More info: Instagram | maivisto.de | behance.net | Facebook | twitter.com | dribbble.com

#1

"Let's Leave"

"I worked on watercolor drawings and portraits, but something was missing and it would take me months to find my personal style. I was looking for a fast and bold way to bring the images and thoughts out of my head. So I started a series of illustrations called 'Mindshots' inspired by my daily life," the artist shared with Bored Panda.
#2

"Under Control"

#3

"Creative Block"

#4

"Lack Of Time"

#5

"Watch What You Say"

#6

"For Eternity"

#7

"Time Is Running"

#8

"Solution"

#9

"Ego"

#10

"Sharing"

#11

"Destructive Criticism"

#12

"Accusations"

#13

"Punchline"

#14

"Promise"

#15

"Traveling To East Asia"

#16

"2-In-1 Protest Tool"

#17

"Omertà"

#18

"Comfort Zone"

#19

"Offline Conversation"

"Could you repeat that, I had a bad connection!"

#20

"Offline: On"

#21

"Online Dating"

#22

"Likes For Likes"

#23

"Black Widow"

#24

"Sweet Success"

#25

"Lost In Space"

#26

"Social Networking Not Allowed"

#27

"I Promise!"

#28

"Switch On"

#29

"Disconnected"

#30

"Education Is Freedom"

#31

"In Your Face"

#32

"Time To Recharge"

#33

"Terror On The Internet"

#34

"Meeting"

#35

"Toxic Conversations"

#36

"Drinking Pattern"

#37

"Resist"

