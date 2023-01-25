"My work celebrates the beauty in hope, perseverance, and growth—as well as in struggle, melancholy, and introspection." That's how Andrew Scott, an illustrator from Rochester, NY, introduces his art on his website. He is a conceptual artist whose work might remind you a bit of Banksy. The illustrator creates unique drawings exploring the complex psychology of the human mind, emotional growth and the variety of feelings that come with it—"from hope, optimism, and joy to confusion, doubt, and fear."

The artist has also made some artworks that delve into the concept of frame illusions, where the subjects appear to be breaking through the imaginary boundary of the frame or "fourth wall."

Scroll down for some thought-provoking illustrations and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: andrewscottart.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | Etsy