This Is How I Make Wall Hangings With Moon Phases (9 Pics)
Art, DIY

This Is How I Make Wall Hangings With Moon Phases (9 Pics)

Anastasia
I’ve been making these wall hangings for sale for a couple of years now and here is my process:

1. Cut 15 x 40 cm (5.9 x 15.7 inches) of rough fabric

2. Make fringe on the sides

3. Draw your design on fabric with a pencil (I traced a cup)

4. Paint with acrylic paint

5. Cut 4 wooden planks 15 cm each

6. (Optional step) Paint them with wood stain to achieve a darker color

7. Attach a thread (about 30 cm / 12 inches) to one of the planks by gluing its ends to it (approximately 2.5 cm / 1 inch from the edges of the plank) Wait until it’s dry

8. Place a plank with a thread and another plank on the surface and cover them with glue, place your fabric on top of them

9. Wait for a few minutes and then attach the remaining planks on the top (You can put pressure on them for better results, use a book or a cutting board for that) Wait until the glue is completely dry

* I use PVA glue, you can use hot glue or any other glue that works with wood

Materials:  rough fabric, scissors, acrylic paint, brushes for painting, wood planks (mine are 1.5 cm / 0.6 inches wide), wood stain, a thread (for hanging), glue, good mood.

Thanks for reading and happy creating!

Instagram

Anastasia
Anastasia
ig: artheartanastasia
(つ•̀ᴥ•́)つ*:･ﾟ✧

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

