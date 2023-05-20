Americans Are Sharing Things They Wish The US Would Learn From Other Countries, And Here Are 37 Insightful Answers
What better way to broaden your worldview than by traveling? Being able to experience new social norms and customs that might be miles away from what you're used to sounds like a great way to get some new perspectives. Perhaps just because things have always been a certain way, doesn't mean it's necessarily the best?
One Redditor asked US citizens what they think the US could adopt from other countries, and people had a lot to say. It's clever to check out how other systems work once in a while, and these folks noticed some huge gaps that the US needs to jump.
From mundane things like shoes in the house, to the whole tax system, people were eager to share where they think the US is lacking. Bored Panda selected the best submissions on what Americans could learn from other countries. Upvote your favorites, and don't be shy to share your opinion in the comments below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Including taxes in prices.
keep public spaces clean and tidy like in japan. that is all.
When I went to Japan. When I ordered from food from any type of chain that is also in USA like McDonald's, Denny's, Burger King, it looked like the picture on the menu or the commercial. It was truly bizzare. Like in the USA if you get a bigmac it looks nothing like the picture or in the commercials. When You get a big mac in japan...it looks like the one in the picture. Its like somebody back there was painstakingly putting that burger together perfectly.
Japan seems to take pride in everything they do. Amazing country and people
More than two political parties.
Wow, Americans that know there's a world outside of the 🇺🇸
Decent healthcare that isn't tied to your job. Other countries all over the world have figured out different ways to do this, so why can't we? (I know, corporations own politicians)
I'm not an expert, but I'm guessing it would destabilize a bunch of industries in the near term. But I wonder if long-term, it would create so much new innovation since people would be unafraid to lose their health benefits to leave their stable but s****y corporate jobs to start new ventures.
In Australia healthcare is paid for by our taxes, we are taxed heavily for this. In Australia we are pretty much taxed heavily for everything, the only people who seem to get away with not paying a lot of taxes are politicians
In Japan there is a service that you can call 24hrs/day that will come with 2 drivers 1 car. One driver drives you and your car home, the other follows in their car to pick up the driver that took you home with your car. No DUI ect. Its actually really affordable there. No need to get an uber home that night then an uber back the next day when you are hung over only to find out you have a million parking tickets or your car got towed.
I like how in Japan the schools basically have the kids clean up after themselves and take care of their school. They don't have janitors and children serve their peers lunch, too. Plus, their lunches always look amazing compared to the highly processed foods my child gets here. My son and I pick up trash around our area. The middle school by us is always covered in trash. Give some responsibility and respect to our planet.
I keep seeing people in the US being charged ridiculous fees to apply for a rental property and then up not being successful in their application. The UK has banned these fees and it seems a much more fair way of doing things.
When I was in Austria and Germany, I walked my ass off everyday because I could. The streets were safe with designated pedestrian areas. I ate tons of food and drank tons of beer and I still lost weight. If American cities were more pedestrian friendly, we wouldn't have the obesity epidemic we have now. Well, maybe we would anyway - because, cr**py processed food with mystery chemicals in it.
Taking your shoes off when entering the inside.
Lol this is certainly an American thing and i don't understand at all why you would want to wear your shoes indoors. It's dirty and so much more comfortable without shoes anyway
No tipping. But actually having a good salary for waiters not to mention, health insurance, paid vacation.
In Denmark waiters are paid a decent wage, so you only give a tip if the service has been extraordinary.
Universal school lunches. It is embarrassing that we do not have folks cooking lunches for students from scratch, and that it is not provided for free to all students. You want to bring your own lunch? Great, but you can also have the free hot lunch that looks homemade, not pizza squares, canned veggies and a slice of a fruit and 3 oz of milk. Kids shouldn't be going into debt for lunch. We're probably wealthy enough that our food waste alone would be sufficient to, if captured magically, to feed every kid in the United States three proper meals per day.
Walkable cities.
Above ground monorail systems.
Serious question, if cities were walkable would you need a monorail?
The train system from Japan. The US public transportation is lacking.
Mandatory paid family leave for the birth or adoption of a child.
A prison system that focuses on rehabilitation instead of punishment. Many countries have been successful with this saving literally billions of dollars and cutting down on crime.
Teaching foreign language to young students in public schools (ie 5yrs, k-5) when the propensity to learn language quickly is maximum.
Remove it being legal for anyone to get paid less than minimum wage so as to rely on tips. No more tips. Just people making their hourly pay doing the job they do, and we pay what it costs, period.
If that means a haircut is $45, well, that's what even the cheapest one comes to anyway, with tip, so let's just have done with the tip economy and pay everyone their full wage, paid by the employer, and the customer pays the set price.
A haircut in Australia is well over $45, I mean, a packet of cigarettes is $55, a gallon of petrol (we use litres in Australia but I'm making it easier:)is approximately $7.50, my daughter got her hair coloured at the hairdressers, $425, minimum wage in my industry (I work in the building trade) $29 approx per hour, my 19 year old daughter earns $29 an hour, my 25 year old son earns $60 per hour........whilst the amounts seem large, they have to be because everything is extremely expensive
Widely available artisan bread at affordable prices
Would be nice to also eliminate the fees foster parents pay for general registration, classes and social services related to fostering or adoption.
And also eliminate trying to recoup costs by billing parents whose children have been placed in foster care.
At South Korean restaurants, tables have call buttons. You press them when you're ready to order or you need anything. Other than that, the service staff leaves you alone.
In Australia there is a QR code on the table, you scan it and order
Amsterdam. Knew they biked, but didn’t expected multi-level bike parking lots every mile. Jesus christ I loved it there.
When I went to Canada this summer I was amazed that there were recycle and compost bins everywhere. It was to the point that I almost didn't throw anything in the actual garbage the entire trip. Time to step up your game America.
Not having huge gaps in bathroom stalls from any other country in the world please. Why do we as americans put up with this? I'm tired of making eye contact with strangers while s******g in public.
Canada too... I always tear a length of tp off and shove it in the cracks
Swedish drinking laws. If I remember correctly, you can purchase alcohol below 5% at age 18, and be served liquor is bars (so the bartender can control the amount being served.) Seems like a smarter way to introduce kids to alcohol rather than opening the flood gates at 21.
Australia has an extremely sustainable agriculture formula that we could adopt.
why did i think the image was a carpet and a wood floor
Siesta. Nothing seems more civilized than everyone taking a nap from 12 until 3ish in the afternoon. Then working until 6-7. And eating dinner at 8 or 9
This seems like a waste of a day to me. I'd rather finish work 3 hours earlier in the day to have that time back with my family instead of napping and stretching out my work day
A better tax system. IE the government gives you a number and you pay it, no guess work.
Bidets
Finland has recently ended homelessness via just allowing people to live in small apartments without any preconditions and 4/5 make their way back to a stable life
it's also cheaper then allowing people to be homeless
I'm all for supporting the homeless but wonder how it's cheaper to house them than not? (Even if it's more costly I support)
No big pharma advertising
Volksmarches from Germany. Walk 10 kilometers through beautiful surroundings (usually chosen to show off the best scenery of a city or town in the countryside), stopping for snacks along the way if you want. ETA: I forgot to add it’s an organized event with hundreds of people.
Safe bicycle infrastructure
Adding to this, guaranteed annual paid vacation days for everyone, period. The EU guarantees FOUR CALENDAR WEEKS. Some other countries have more.
US has ZERO.
Australia has 3weeks at Christmas, 1week at Easter and many paid public holidays, we even take 4 days off in November because of a horse race, frickin awesome:)
Fika, Swedish break for coffee and light socializing.
After living in Finland for four months - saunas in every house!
I'd rather not make this about Health Care or "freedom of speech" since I feel like this is the inevitable route some will take.
But I've been living in "Europe" for close to a decade and here are some more lighthearted ones.
US can learn from Europe:
Having an alcoholic beverage during lunch is not a sign of degeneracy. I was the prudish American that thought it was unprofessional/faux pas to have a beer/wine during lunch. People here do it all the time, even in work situations. Which is ironic because in the U.S I was basically pounding drinks at 8 AM (Tailgating at football games) during the weekends.
Work life balance as mandatory/employee's rights. Not as a "perk" for working at XYZ Company.
Plat du Jours. Sure there are restaurants that have Lunch Specials, but not to the level here.
On that note. Eating an actual meal for lunch (and being given the time to do so). Example, I had a steak+fries for lunch as the plat du jour yesterday. Came with a salad as an appetizer. Even had a glass of wine, and a coffee afterwards. My coworkes/bosses wouldn't bat an eye.
There are fantastic music/movies/t.v shows being produced abroad. Being on Netflix doesn't mean it's good. It just means... it's on Netflix.
Being a courteous driver is beneficial for all. (For example: Drivers in Switzerland actually zipper when merging from a closed lane unto the open lane. In the U.S it's usually Mad Max Fury Road...)
Europe can learn from the US:
The pros of having a "relationship" with your neighbors far outweighs the cons. Wish people were a bit more open to it. Then again, I'm in Switzerland, where people think calling the police on your neighbors is completely acceptable.
Gatekeeping some stuff is pointless. My biggest gripe being Sports team fandom. The whole "plastic fan" is hilariously dumb to me. Like me saying you can't be a fan of Jay-Z's music unless you're from Brooklyn, so go support your "local rapper" instead you f'in plastic!
(Note: This is changing) Ethnic food is fantastic. Support your local ethnic food restaurants instead of fusion/pan- places probably run by non-immigrants.
As much as people blame "Americans" for things like the European Super League, there are aspects of American Sports culture/model that are far better (and hence more successful) than the European model. (Note: That's not to say I'm in favor of the ESL).
Chat with strangers. It's not a scam or suspectful at all. Sometimes I genuinely want to know if you recommend something to eat/drink/do.
There's this little Iranian tradition called tarof.
To tarof is to make the most generous offer that you can afford to make to another person when you are at their service. When you have a guest, you offer only the best. The best drinks, the best food, the couch you normally sit on, and the cleanest bathroom to use.
But tarof extends beyond formal occasions. When you go out to lunch or dinner with a buddy or a circle of friends, you pay for the bill. To clarify, you try to pay for the bill, because Iranian-Americans fight to the death for the chance to deliver the most profound gesture of generosity. It can get ugly and sneaky sometimes - some people call in and offer a credit card number to the staff before their party even arrives.
For some people, it's only that - a gesture. Just a part of the culture to accept, a means of flaunting one's wealth and the generosity that is only expected to come with it. For others, however, it's an act of kindness to show that you'll go out of your way to make someone's day and make them feel well in any way possible.
Personally, I think it becomes a bit silly at times, but I think it brings a nice attitude to helping others and being a good friend/relative/partner/person.