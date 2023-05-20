From mundane things like shoes in the house, to the whole tax system, people were eager to share where they think the US is lacking. Bored Panda selected the best submissions on what Americans could learn from other countries. Upvote your favorites, and don't be shy to share your opinion in the comments below!

One Redditor asked US citizens what they think the US could adopt from other countries , and people had a lot to say. It's clever to check out how other systems work once in a while, and these folks noticed some huge gaps that the US needs to jump.

What better way to broaden your worldview than by traveling? Being able to experience new social norms and customs that might be miles away from what you're used to sounds like a great way to get some new perspectives. Perhaps just because things have always been a certain way, doesn't mean it's necessarily the best?

#1 Including taxes in prices.

#2 keep public spaces clean and tidy like in japan. that is all.

#3 When I went to Japan. When I ordered from food from any type of chain that is also in USA like McDonald's, Denny's, Burger King, it looked like the picture on the menu or the commercial. It was truly bizzare. Like in the USA if you get a bigmac it looks nothing like the picture or in the commercials. When You get a big mac in japan...it looks like the one in the picture. Its like somebody back there was painstakingly putting that burger together perfectly.

#4 More than two political parties.

#5 Decent healthcare that isn't tied to your job. Other countries all over the world have figured out different ways to do this, so why can't we? (I know, corporations own politicians)



I'm not an expert, but I'm guessing it would destabilize a bunch of industries in the near term. But I wonder if long-term, it would create so much new innovation since people would be unafraid to lose their health benefits to leave their stable but s****y corporate jobs to start new ventures.

#6 In Japan there is a service that you can call 24hrs/day that will come with 2 drivers 1 car. One driver drives you and your car home, the other follows in their car to pick up the driver that took you home with your car. No DUI ect. Its actually really affordable there. No need to get an uber home that night then an uber back the next day when you are hung over only to find out you have a million parking tickets or your car got towed.

#7 I like how in Japan the schools basically have the kids clean up after themselves and take care of their school. They don't have janitors and children serve their peers lunch, too. Plus, their lunches always look amazing compared to the highly processed foods my child gets here. My son and I pick up trash around our area. The middle school by us is always covered in trash. Give some responsibility and respect to our planet.

#8 I keep seeing people in the US being charged ridiculous fees to apply for a rental property and then up not being successful in their application. The UK has banned these fees and it seems a much more fair way of doing things.

#9 When I was in Austria and Germany, I walked my ass off everyday because I could. The streets were safe with designated pedestrian areas. I ate tons of food and drank tons of beer and I still lost weight. If American cities were more pedestrian friendly, we wouldn't have the obesity epidemic we have now. Well, maybe we would anyway - because, cr**py processed food with mystery chemicals in it.

#10 Taking your shoes off when entering the inside.

#11 No tipping. But actually having a good salary for waiters not to mention, health insurance, paid vacation.

#12 Universal school lunches. It is embarrassing that we do not have folks cooking lunches for students from scratch, and that it is not provided for free to all students. You want to bring your own lunch? Great, but you can also have the free hot lunch that looks homemade, not pizza squares, canned veggies and a slice of a fruit and 3 oz of milk. Kids shouldn't be going into debt for lunch. We're probably wealthy enough that our food waste alone would be sufficient to, if captured magically, to feed every kid in the United States three proper meals per day.



Walkable cities.



Above ground monorail systems.

#13 The train system from Japan. The US public transportation is lacking.

#14 Mandatory paid family leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

#15 A prison system that focuses on rehabilitation instead of punishment. Many countries have been successful with this saving literally billions of dollars and cutting down on crime.

#16 Teaching foreign language to young students in public schools (ie 5yrs, k-5) when the propensity to learn language quickly is maximum.

#17 Remove it being legal for anyone to get paid less than minimum wage so as to rely on tips. No more tips. Just people making their hourly pay doing the job they do, and we pay what it costs, period.



If that means a haircut is $45, well, that's what even the cheapest one comes to anyway, with tip, so let's just have done with the tip economy and pay everyone their full wage, paid by the employer, and the customer pays the set price.

#18 Widely available artisan bread at affordable prices

#19 Would be nice to also eliminate the fees foster parents pay for general registration, classes and social services related to fostering or adoption.



And also eliminate trying to recoup costs by billing parents whose children have been placed in foster care.

#20 At South Korean restaurants, tables have call buttons. You press them when you're ready to order or you need anything. Other than that, the service staff leaves you alone.

#21 Amsterdam. Knew they biked, but didn’t expected multi-level bike parking lots every mile. Jesus christ I loved it there.

#22 When I went to Canada this summer I was amazed that there were recycle and compost bins everywhere. It was to the point that I almost didn't throw anything in the actual garbage the entire trip. Time to step up your game America.

#23 Not having huge gaps in bathroom stalls from any other country in the world please. Why do we as americans put up with this? I'm tired of making eye contact with strangers while s******g in public.

#24 Swedish drinking laws. If I remember correctly, you can purchase alcohol below 5% at age 18, and be served liquor is bars (so the bartender can control the amount being served.) Seems like a smarter way to introduce kids to alcohol rather than opening the flood gates at 21.

#25 Australia has an extremely sustainable agriculture formula that we could adopt.

#26 Siesta. Nothing seems more civilized than everyone taking a nap from 12 until 3ish in the afternoon. Then working until 6-7. And eating dinner at 8 or 9

#27 A better tax system. IE the government gives you a number and you pay it, no guess work.

#28 Bidets

#29 Finland has recently ended homelessness via just allowing people to live in small apartments without any preconditions and 4/5 make their way back to a stable life







it's also cheaper then allowing people to be homeless

#30 No big pharma advertising

#31 Volksmarches from Germany. Walk 10 kilometers through beautiful surroundings (usually chosen to show off the best scenery of a city or town in the countryside), stopping for snacks along the way if you want. ETA: I forgot to add it’s an organized event with hundreds of people.

#32 Safe bicycle infrastructure

#33 Adding to this, guaranteed annual paid vacation days for everyone, period. The EU guarantees FOUR CALENDAR WEEKS. Some other countries have more.



US has ZERO.

#34 Fika, Swedish break for coffee and light socializing.

#35 After living in Finland for four months - saunas in every house!

#36 I'd rather not make this about Health Care or "freedom of speech" since I feel like this is the inevitable route some will take.



But I've been living in "Europe" for close to a decade and here are some more lighthearted ones.



US can learn from Europe:



Having an alcoholic beverage during lunch is not a sign of degeneracy. I was the prudish American that thought it was unprofessional/faux pas to have a beer/wine during lunch. People here do it all the time, even in work situations. Which is ironic because in the U.S I was basically pounding drinks at 8 AM (Tailgating at football games) during the weekends.



Work life balance as mandatory/employee's rights. Not as a "perk" for working at XYZ Company.



Plat du Jours. Sure there are restaurants that have Lunch Specials, but not to the level here.



On that note. Eating an actual meal for lunch (and being given the time to do so). Example, I had a steak+fries for lunch as the plat du jour yesterday. Came with a salad as an appetizer. Even had a glass of wine, and a coffee afterwards. My coworkes/bosses wouldn't bat an eye.



There are fantastic music/movies/t.v shows being produced abroad. Being on Netflix doesn't mean it's good. It just means... it's on Netflix.



Being a courteous driver is beneficial for all. (For example: Drivers in Switzerland actually zipper when merging from a closed lane unto the open lane. In the U.S it's usually Mad Max Fury Road...)



Europe can learn from the US:



The pros of having a "relationship" with your neighbors far outweighs the cons. Wish people were a bit more open to it. Then again, I'm in Switzerland, where people think calling the police on your neighbors is completely acceptable.



Gatekeeping some stuff is pointless. My biggest gripe being Sports team fandom. The whole "plastic fan" is hilariously dumb to me. Like me saying you can't be a fan of Jay-Z's music unless you're from Brooklyn, so go support your "local rapper" instead you f'in plastic!



(Note: This is changing) Ethnic food is fantastic. Support your local ethnic food restaurants instead of fusion/pan- places probably run by non-immigrants.



As much as people blame "Americans" for things like the European Super League, there are aspects of American Sports culture/model that are far better (and hence more successful) than the European model. (Note: That's not to say I'm in favor of the ESL).



Chat with strangers. It's not a scam or suspectful at all. Sometimes I genuinely want to know if you recommend something to eat/drink/do.