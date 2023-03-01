So in an attempt to help everyone planning to explore this corner of the world, let's take a look at a Reddit post that asked its users, "What should people avoid while traveling to Europe?" From getting around and eating out to keeping safe and interacting with locals, continue scrolling to check out the biggest mistakes to avoid!

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the volume dropped dramatically, as lockdowns and emergency measures were implemented, but in 2021, things started to get better again, with travel and tourism amounting to 1,450 billion U.S. dollars of the European GDP; this figure remains way below pre-pandemic levels, but the industry is clearly rebounding.

Europe is the global leader in tourism, accounting for roughly two-thirds of international arrivals worldwide. The growth rate of this share accelerated in the 2010s, with the continent reporting a peak of 745 million international visitors in 2019.

#1 As an American who did this foolishly: American chain restaurants. You flew 5,000 miles across an ocean, don't waste your time eating American food you could have gotten in Ohio. Don't just try the "local" stuff, go out of your way to find small mom and pop restaurants that the actual residents prefer.



The best meal of my entire life was in such a restaurant in Greece. I had rented a car with a friend who was visiting his grandparents and we were driving up north from Athens for hours. I kept trying to stop on the highway for some American or similar fast food (Pita Pan is legit decent fast food).



We had pulled off onto a smaller road and for hours didn't see anything. We were so hungry we promised to pull over at the next restaurant we saw. When we finally saw one we pulled over immediately, only to find ourselves in someone's house. It literally looked like someone's driveway. Eventually I noticed a little coke branded refrigerator (filled with beers) and realized it really was a restaurant, kind of.



Inside was literally some grandma's house but the living room was full of small wooden tables (probably 4-5). We were the only ones in the entire place besides grandpa who was reading a newspaper and having a coffee. You could see into the rest of the house, which was literally just some old people's home. Grandma excitedly welcomed us and asked us what we wanted to drink. The food was whatever she cooked that day, you didn't have a choice. That day it was some kind of meat (either beef or beef + goat) in red meat sauce with potatoes and some Greek salad and hearty bread. I guess if you didn't like what she was serving, you were out of luck, but it was utterly divine, best thing I've ever had. It was also like $7 for the whole thing.



I figure she literally just cooks for herself and her husband and makes 2-3x as much on the chance that a few people stop by. I wish I had some idea where that place was, but I'd never find it in 100 years of traveling again. :/

#2 Be respectful to memorial places. Don't come to the idea to make selfies or similar.



Inform yourself about the traditions of the country. In some countries, you can openly make smalltalk with strangers, while in another one, you do have to approach them like a wild animal.

#3 Don't rent a car if you're going to stay at a major capital, it's not worth it, it's much better to use public transport and get an occasional Uber

#4 Avoid assuming Europe is all roughly the same. It's a continent, not a country. You don't go to Japan and expect it to be like Indonesia just because they are both in Asia. In other words, it all depends on which country in Europe you are traveling to.

#5 Avoid speaking without exchanging greetings first (in France at least) and not responding in kind when someone greets you. In other words, exchange *bon jour*s before you ask where the toilet is.



Avoid letting your kids act like monsters in public--in restaurants, in particular.



Avoid rushing through meals (unless your kids are acting like monsters).

#6 It really, really, REALLY depends on which part of Europe you are talking about. For example, Finland and Italy are very different places with different social cultures. Heck, there are differences even inside a country!



Some tips in Finland, capital area especially:



- Never sit right next to a stranger unless the bus is super cramped or something. Otherwise, you'll be regarded as a creep. Also don't walk or stand too close to people if there is space. Finnish bus stops are actually a bit funny with how people spread horizontally as far away as possible while still being at the proximity of the bus stop.



- Don't speak loudly in public spaces, only if you really have to. Otherwise, again, you're a creep. (This is more a city thing.)



- Don't interrupt other people (unless, again, you have to, or the other personis REALLY rambling on and you have limited time to speak). This is actually a significant difference between Finns and aforementioned Italians: interrupting or more like "elbowing" in conversations in Italy is normal "traffic rule" and implies active engagement and listening (assuming that both parties are "elbowing"), while interrupting in Finland implies that you aren't valuing what the other person is telling. (Source: I'm a Finn that worked a bit with Italians, I kinda needed to learn new "traffic rules" with them, it went fine after that!)



- Don't take schedules lightly. A Finn says 2 PM? They MEAN 2 PM sharp.

#7 Falling in canals and walking on bicycle paths if they come to the Netherlands

#8 Avoid any restaurant that tries to strong arm you into entering.

#9 Insinuating that Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland - and possibly some parts of Cornwall are in England.



Doesn't go down too well.

#10 Saying you're travelling to 'Europe' rather than the country you're actually travelling too.



Europe is an entire continent of vastly different countries and entirely different cultures. Saying you're travelling to Europe means absolutely nothing, and makes you look extremely ignorant (and/or American)

#11 Restaurants in touristy areas that have signs out front with pictures of the meals and the price featured prominently.

#12 carry your wallet in your front pocket, if carrying a bag or purse, towards the front. It's a comment for all tourist areas, Europe just has a lot of them.

#13 If you ever visit England and go to the lovely little town in Shropshire called Ludlow...You should avoid eye contact with Dennis...f****r will talk you to death

#14 Don't assume that everything will be open during the hours you'd expect in your home country--this is true no matter where you're going. It varies by country and region, but in my experience, grocery stores, banks, post offices, etc., had much more restricted hours than they do in the US. In the US, it's rare for a grocery store to close before 9 PM, if it's not open 24 hours. In Europe, it's normal for grocery stores to close quite early, and for things to be closed on weekends, though this varies by country.



Also, mind your manners. In America, you can often skip over the formalities without being seen as rude. In Europe, this is much harder. Be more direct about what you want, and more polite about requesting it. Part of what perpetuates the unfortunate "rude American" stereotype is that Americans tend to find European manners blunt, and Europeans tend to find American manners invasive.

#15 Complaining that something isn’t how it is in the US (or whatever your home country is)

#16 In major cities don't let anyone hand you anything such as flowers or whatever. Once it is in your hands they start asking for money. They even gave a flower to one my kids and then wouldn't take it back. Just set it on the ground and walk away.

#17 If you're from the US don't sign up for the bull s**t $10 per day international service with Verizon or other service providers. Nearly any airport you arrive in will have a place where you can buy an sim card to put in your phone at fraction of the price. For instance, I once got a sim card in Seville, Spain for something like 12 Euros and it came with a month of service and 9 GB of data.

#18 Petty theft and scams. Don't leave stuff lying in the seat next to you on public transport..

#19 I’d avoid social media and watching TV in the month before your trip and spend that time on Duolingo instead. Not sure where exactly you’re going in Europe but it’ll help you to know a couple of phrases in the language.

#20 Avoid trying to visit too many cities and countries during the same trip and stay everywhere for a minimum of two nights. US tourists seem to want to see too many places for short visits and end up not really experiencing anywhere properly.

#21 To avoid, letting the taxi know you don't know where you are or where you are going, the bad ones will drive you in circles and run the tab up.



However, one thing that opened Germany up for me while stationed there was one interaction. I would ask in German "Sprechen sie englisch", do you speak English. Followed by "Mine Deutsch ist scheisse", my German is s**t. Everyone from women at the bar to elderly people would laugh hysterically and then immediately switch to English in good spirits. They just like to see you try, then they are more than happy to help you out. So my advice would be to learn a quick fire phrase that you can pop off to quickly to avoid the fumbling and starting the interaction on a bad foot.

#22 If you visit The Netherlands:



- Red = dead. Red asphalt means it's a bike path. Yes, even if there aren't any signs. It's for bikes.



- Giethoorn is a village with humans living in it. Be respectful.



- The red light district isn't that exciting. There's a bunch of naked ladies inside some houses. Super cool.



- One gram of weed should be between €10 and €20. If you pay more than €20 it just ain't worth it fam.



- As for avoiding specifically: Amsterdam. It's like a Dutch-themed attraction park. Disneyland for Weedaboos.



Source: am Dutch.



Edit: a few points people are bringing up. Bike paths are for bikes, don't be a dingdong. Giethoorn is gorgeous but the islands are people's actual property don't be weird!!!! I'm not straight so I sure understand the appeal of tits but it's not the Free For All Sex Land™ that a lot of my international friends think it is. It's a neighbourhood with prostitution. And finally; Amsterdam is fun, but if you want a less touristy experience _and_ a lower risk of being hit by a cyclist, go to Utrecht.

#23 Check the language of the country you’re travelling to. You’d think it’d be common sense, but I’ve had so many tourists assuming Polish people speak Russian/German and not, you know, *Polish*. From what I’ve heard, this applies to the majority of Eastern Europe



Also, while I understand amazement with architecture that looks straight out of a fairytale (god knows I’m amazed with it too), remember that people actually live there. As in, don’t try to make a full photoshoot on one of the busiest streets of the city because it’s “aesthetic”. Definitely don’t block traffic while doing that, and don’t snap at people who are trying to walk past that they’re “ruining the photo”. Applies even more if the place of your photoshoot is literally in front of someone’s “aesthetic” house.

#24 Dressing "patriotic". I saw a lad in the West of Ireland in a shirt with a big screaming eagle on it and a wall of text on the back like "this is AMERICA, we salute the FLAG, we pray to GOD, we speak ENGLISH... and if you don't like it I'll help you pack!"



He was in a Gaeltacht at the time, one of the few surviving areas were the Irish language is the default.

#25 Street scammers in Paris, anywhere really, I just mostly see it in Paris.

#26 Creepy dudes outside airports tryin to split cabs. 😂

Unless your dad's Liam Neeson.

#27 Tipping. Don't start making it the norm here.

#28 Euronet ATMs as they are basically a scam and will charge you up to %20 in fees for the money you are withdrawing.



Edit: If you want to find the best deal on cash withdrawal at an ATM, look for a local ATM and opt to use your home bank to calculate the exchange rate.

#29 American living in Spain here, but have been to a few other countries - if you’re American / Canadian, most folks will notice whether you want them to or not, but try to remember to use less volume when speaking, learn the tipping culture before you travel to the country (same goes for how they bring the bill, in many countries you need to ask for it, as they expect you to enjoy your meal and hang out as long as you want, and won’t interrupt by bringing the bill), keep valuables hidden away, don’t hang a purse on the back of your chair when you eat, or leave it open when you’re on the train, etc. But most importantly, remember that things will be different, and embrace those differences… they likely won’t have ranch dressing, and might bring you olive oil and vinegar with your salad, or if you order a coffee it might be an espresso or other tiny beverage. Don’t get angry about it, enjoy that it’s different than what you get at home, and adapt. I’ve found that smiling at everyone as I walk around kind of freaks them out, but there’s only so much I can change… try to learn a few words / phrases in the language of the country you’re visiting (especially for France), it can change the entire interaction if you show them you respect their culture / language. There’s a thousand things you can consider, but those are what I’ve learned are the easiest / most important. Oh, also, depending on the country, a hamburger is just the patty, so don’t get mad when there’s no bun. ;)

#30 while visiting Poland, refer to Polish cities/towns with their German names (like saying "Danzig" for Gdansk). I witnessed couple of drunk German guys did that... did not go well.

#31 If someone asks you if you dropped your wallet, don't reach for where you keep it. You're telling them exactly where you keep your valuables.

#32 If you rent a car and drive on the highway don’t sit in the left lane when not passing anyone you’ll get brights flashed at you and you might get a ticket. Also stop doing that in America too it’s extremely annoying and causes traffic to pile up behind you.

#33 Don’t f**k around with the royal guards in London

#34 Don't think that what goes for one country goes for all. There is all sorts of differences in cultures, laws, etc.

#35 Do not put your bag/purse/backpack on the back of your chair when you sit down to eat, especially outside.



Thieves look for this, in groups of three or four. One of them will come from one side of you as a snatcher, and the rest will stand in a group very close to you taking or smoking, etc., pretending that they don't know the snatcher.



Then the one guy will snatch your item, and run right through the group, in case someone is quick enough to chase. They will "accidentally" be in your way.



Happened in Rome, but locals recognized it and broke it up.

#36 Assuming that European countries are the same.



Walking around loudly exclaiming how “cute” and “quaint” things are.



Being extremely loud.



Talking loudly about how much everything costs in dollars and say it’s cheap. It may not be for those around you.

#37 SCAMS. There are a lot of them.



Beware the person that picks up a gold object (ring etc) and tells you that you dropped it. It is NOT yours and it is COSTUME (fake). They will then try to get money out of you.



There's another one with a guy that will ask for directions or something like that and then GIVE you an article of clothing. The jacket or shirt will be garbage and he'll try to get money out of you.



there are LOTS of other scams too.

#38 I would recommend avoiding let any tourist group plan your trip. You will only see the most touristy stuff and everything you eat will be insanely expensive. If you research enough you can do well in Europe and eat for much less.

#39 Staying in major / capital cities the whole vacation. You will only see a small part of culture there. Try travelling to some smaller cities or even villages and go for a few trips into nature as well!

#40 If you’re a woman going to Italy, you should know it’s more conservative than you think. You can’t enter holy places and churches with bare arms or knees showing, and that’s more places than you would expect (like the Colosseum and the Pantheon). Even in the height of blistering summer, bring something for your shoulders or a light poncho cover up.

Edit: I believe people saying it wasn’t true when they visited the Colosseum, it’s just what I observed when I went.

#41



Have one or two plug adapters, make sure your mobile is SIM Unlocked, have copies of your passport ID page, don't keep all of your money in one place, notify your bank that you'll be using your card abroad...

#42 Avoid trying to see too many different countries. Americans tend to think of Europe as one place when really there are many cultures and the entire continent is an open air museum, you really can't go wrong. Spend time in one or a few places and become familiar with them instead of trying to take the cheap flights between major cities just so you can say you've been there. Exhaustion and jet lag set in and you already bought tickets so you just push through and your vacation leaves something to be desired. Sometimes people think it is a trip of a lifetime, but if you really like it, you can come back, those places have been there a long time already. If you like it enough, you will find a way to afford the trip again.

#43 Coming over with a bunch of cash ($) and using an exchange service to buy €. Just use your debit or credit card, everywhere. If you need some cash, take it out of the atm. Exchange rates will be much better, no commission, 3% fee from your bank, but that's reasonable.

#44 Do not, for the love of god, wear stilettos in Germany. You will slip and fall down in front of 100 people including children who will point and laugh at you as you wobble away on the cobblestone with ankles quivering

#45 Americans: do not look left first when you try to cross a street in the UK as you do in the US. Learn to look right before crossing a street as that is the direction the vehicle that will hit you is coming from.

#46 I vacationed to Barcelona a few years back and the people on la rambla would do this thing where they ask you for a lighter and then go in for a high five/embrace and pickpocket you. Someone told us to look out for it and then it literally happened the same night. Also girls who look like prostitutes but are actually trained pickpockets. They will come up acting like they are trying to swindle you to paying for a hookup and distract you by being extremely attractive and grabbing your d**k and s**t. Meanwhile your phone and wallet are

Also being taken. Happened to me and my buddy but the girls caught up to us and returned our stuff. I guess they either felt bad or didn’t like the spoils (a s****y off brand galaxy and a Nintendo switch brick charger)

#47 currency exchanges.



Just go to the bank or use an ATM.

#48 Trying to pay in dollars

#49 Ordering "water" at a restaurant 9/10 times you will get sparkling water, you have to specify that you want plain water.







Edit: As many are guessing this did happen in Germany, but also France, Austria and several Balkan states.

#50 Don't make small talk, especially in northern countries. It's not part of our cultures and it's freaking us out big time. We're not rude, we're just minding our business, be respectful

#51

Let go of expectations, bin the lonely planet book, go find a local who speaks English when you get there and ask them what to do. Do that. Get lost, go on an adventure, don't rate a single thing on tripadvisor.



As a Scotsman I had one of the best weekends of my life in New York City and I did it by not seeing a single tourist attraction but instead just going full immersion. "Nice to meet you. You're going where? F**k it I'll come along...." 14 hours later on a rooftop in Brooklyn. Far better view than a postcard. I suggest this approach to travel.

#52 When arriving in Iceland on your way to France and going through customs, don’t answer the question “What is your destination?” with “Europe”. Also when they tell you “Sir you are in Europe”, don’t answer with “Real Europe”.

I travel abroad about once a year and this is the only time that I have been “the dumb American” (to the best of my knowledge anyway) and I cringe every time I think of this.