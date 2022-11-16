Put on your thinking cap because this one is gonna be tough. For every question, you’ll find the answer right below in the comments. Ready, set, go!

If you think you already know everything, let us tell you we love your confidence. But it’s pretty much impossible for us to know whether or not you have some weird travel superpower. Maybe it’s just that you’re really good at trivia questions, or you’re particularly observant. Whatever your reason for being such a knowledgeable travel wizard, we want to test it with a round of travel questions that can challenge even the most seasoned globetrotter.

“But I’m done with school... I don’t need any more tests!” Don’t worry — this travel quiz is for fun and has no time limit (unless you’re up for the real deal!) And it’s always a good day to learn new things, especially about something as cool as exploring our wild globe.

If you’re always planning a vacation or just dreaming of the next place you can jet off to, chances are you’ve (unconsciously) stored away travel facts in your long-term memory. All those globetrotter Facebook groups, travel blogs, and countless hours spent in front of the TV watching travel shows have left their mark, pumping your brain with enough random facts to last you a lifetime. And now it’s the perfect chance to put those bits of knowledge to use! How? With a travel trivia test, of course!

#1 What is the most common item forgotten when packing for a vacation?

#2 Which country covers the most time zones on the planet?

#3 What is the national animal of Scotland?

#4 Which country was "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy filmed in?

#5 Next to Warsaw, which city has the highest Polish population in the world?

#6 With 221,800 islands, this country is estimated to have the most islands in the world.

#7 Which countries are referred to as the Baltic States?

#8 Which country is seven years behind the rest of the world according to their calendar?

#9 Which country is home to the most volcanoes?

#10 What is the scientific name for the Northern Lights?

#11 The second oldest tree is 4,000 years old. Where does it live?

#12 Which are the only two countries in the world that officially begin with “The”?

#13 How many miles of roads does the US have?

#14 Which state is nicknamed “Finlandia,” and why?

#15 What was New York called before it officially became New York?

#16 What was the original capital of the United States?

#17 How many time zones are there in the world?

#18 What is considered to be the smallest country on Earth?

#19 Which is the driest continent?

#20 In which country is giving a thumbs up an insult?

#21 Where did coffee originally come from?

#22 How many different spoken languages exist in the world today?

#23 Antarctica is a Desert, true or false?

#24 Which Country has the most Muslims in the world?

#25 What is the capital city of Australia?

#26 Where did the bungee jump originate?

#27 What is the only living structure visible from space?

#28 What and where is the highest point in the world?

#29 Which state in the US is only one syllable long?

#30 Which city has more cars than it does people?

#31 Which is the only developed country without legally mandated vacations?

#32 The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from which Country?

#33 Which state has the longest coastline?

#34 Which is the longest interstate highway within the US?

#35 What are the five most spoken languages in the world?

#36 Which country is the birthplace of the Olympic games?

#37 New York City is actually further south than what European City?

#38 The city of Beirut is located on which sea?

#39 Who liberated Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador from Spanish rule?

#40 Which country today produces the most coffee in the world?

#41 Which country invented tea?

#42 Which country produces two-thirds of the world’s vanilla?

#43 What is the most Northern Capital City?

#44 Finland has been rated as what type of Country for the last 3 years running (2020, 2019 & 2018)?

#45 Who has more Pyramids, Egypt or Sudan?

#46 How many stars does the flag of the United States of America have?

#47 What currency did Italy use before the Euro?

#48 In which Country are Cows seen as sacred?

#49 The Film ‘The Beach’ was filmed in which Country?

#50 Which Countries flag as an AK47 on it?

#51 Which Country is the World’s Tallest Living Man from??

#52 What did Iran used to be called before 1935?

#53 Which continent is the only one to not have ants?

#54 Which city’s police force drive Ferrari FF, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Aston Martins and other exotic sport cars?

#55 How many capital cities does South Africa have?

#56 Which London landmark’s postcode is SW1A 1AA?

#57 Which landmark is located on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the city of Agra?

#58 Where can you find the Seven Coloured Earths?

#59 The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and The Grand Palace can be found in which Asian capital?

#60 In which city can you visit Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting, Starry Night?

#61 Which is the friendliest city in the world?

#62 The longest boardwalk in the world exists in this city and state.

#63 Which US university was the sports drink Gatorade named after?

#64 Where is the best-preserved meteor crater located?

#65 How many countries still have a royal family?

#66 With a population of 37 million, which is the largest city in the world?

#67 What are the five Great Lakes?

#68 What has cars but no roads, curves but no figure, and white knuckles?

#69 What are the USA’s territories? (Hint: there are five!)

#70 How many versions of the American flag have there been throughout history?

#71 Where was the Liberty Bell made?

#72 Which is the only archipelago state?

#73 There is more bourbon than people in this state.

#74 This US city has the most hotel rooms out of all the cities in the world.

#75 What direction makes jet lag worse?

#76 What is considered the happiest language in the world?

#77 Which country is the most earthquake-prone?

#78 What is the largest art museum in the world?

#79 What is the busiest cruise port in the world?

#80 What is the largest living lizard, and where do they live?

#81 Which city is home to the Spanish Steps?

#82 Which two South American countries host the Iguazu Falls?

#83 Aruba is the Caribbean island territory of which European country?

#84 Which country is home to the most lakes in the entire world?

#85 Which Japanese island is inhabited entirely by rabbits?

#86 Which nation takes the longest to eat a meal?

#87 Which tunnel links England and France?

#88 What is the longest river in South America?

#89 Which is the largest island of the Mediterranean Sea?

#90 Which mountains have the nickname “snow abode”?

#91 What is the smallest Country in the world by landmass?

#92 Khao San Road can be found in which City?

#93 How many Countries are in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)?

#94 Stinky Tofu is the National Dish of which Country?

#95 At The Taj Mahal there is a bench named after someone, who is it?

#96 Lake Titicaca is the biggest lake in South America, which 2 countries share it?

#97 The Dish Poutine belongs to which country?

#98 What is the National Dish of Spain?

#99 What is the Capital City of Turkey?

#100 Which 2 stations is the the shortest London Underground journey between?

#101 The Book ‘Shantaram’ is based in which city in India?

#102 ‘Esky’ is an Australian Slang term, what does it refer to?

#103 The Canadian Flag has which icon it on?