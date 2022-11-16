If you’re always planning a vacation or just dreaming of the next place you can jet off to, chances are you’ve (unconsciously) stored away travel facts in your long-term memory. All those globetrotter Facebook groups, travel blogs, and countless hours spent in front of the TV watching travel shows have left their mark, pumping your brain with enough random facts to last you a lifetime. And now it’s the perfect chance to put those bits of knowledge to use! How? With a travel trivia test, of course!

“But I’m done with school... I don’t need any more tests!” Don’t worry — this travel quiz is for fun and has no time limit (unless you’re up for the real deal!) And it’s always a good day to learn new things, especially about something as cool as exploring our wild globe.

If you think you already know everything, let us tell you we love your confidence. But it’s pretty much impossible for us to know whether or not you have some weird travel superpower. Maybe it’s just that you’re really good at trivia questions, or you’re particularly observant. Whatever your reason for being such a knowledgeable travel wizard, we want to test it with a round of travel questions that can challenge even the most seasoned globetrotter.

Put on your thinking cap because this one is gonna be tough. For every question, you’ll find the answer right below in the comments. Ready, set, go!

#1

What is the most common item forgotten when packing for a vacation?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Phone chargers.

#2

Which country covers the most time zones on the planet?

#3

What is the national animal of Scotland?

#4

Which country was "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy filmed in?

#5

Next to Warsaw, which city has the highest Polish population in the world?

#6

With 221,800 islands, this country is estimated to have the most islands in the world.

#7

Which countries are referred to as the Baltic States?

Report

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

#8

Which country is seven years behind the rest of the world according to their calendar?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Ethiopia — they go by the Coptic Orthodox calendar.

#9

Which country is home to the most volcanoes?

#10

What is the scientific name for the Northern Lights?

Report

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Aurora Borealis.

#11

The second oldest tree is 4,000 years old. Where does it live?

#12

Which are the only two countries in the world that officially begin with “The”?

Report

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: The Gambia and The Bahamas.

#13

How many miles of roads does the US have?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: 253 million miles.

#14

Which state is nicknamed “Finlandia,” and why?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Minnesota, because it’s shaped like Finland.

#15

What was New York called before it officially became New York?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: New Amsterdam.

#16

What was the original capital of the United States?

#17

How many time zones are there in the world?

#18

What is considered to be the smallest country on Earth?

#19

Which is the driest continent?

#20

In which country is giving a thumbs up an insult?

#21

Where did coffee originally come from?

#22

How many different spoken languages exist in the world today?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: 6,500 languages.

#23

Antarctica is a Desert, true or false?

#24

Which Country has the most Muslims in the world?

#25

What is the capital city of Australia?

#26

Where did the bungee jump originate?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Auckland, New Zealand.

#27

What is the only living structure visible from space?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: The Great Barrier Reef.

#28

What and where is the highest point in the world?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Mount Everest, Nepal/Tibet.

#29

Which state in the US is only one syllable long?

#30

Which city has more cars than it does people?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: San Marino, Italy.

#31

Which is the only developed country without legally mandated vacations?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: The United States.

#32

The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from which Country?

#33

Which state has the longest coastline?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Alaska — it has 6,640 miles of coastline.

#34

Which is the longest interstate highway within the US?

#35

What are the five most spoken languages in the world?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: English, Mandarin, Spanish, Hindustani, Arabic.

#36

Which country is the birthplace of the Olympic games?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Greece.

#37

New York City is actually further south than what European City?

#38

The city of Beirut is located on which sea?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: The Mediterranean Sea.

#39

Who liberated Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador from Spanish rule?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Símon Bolívar.

#40

Which country today produces the most coffee in the world?

#41

Which country invented tea?

#42

Which country produces two-thirds of the world’s vanilla?

#43

What is the most Northern Capital City?

#44

Finland has been rated as what type of Country for the last 3 years running (2020, 2019 & 2018)?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: The happiest Country in the world.

#45

Who has more Pyramids, Egypt or Sudan?

#46

How many stars does the flag of the United States of America have?

#47

What currency did Italy use before the Euro?

#48

In which Country are Cows seen as sacred?

#49

The Film ‘The Beach’ was filmed in which Country?

#50

Which Countries flag as an AK47 on it?

#51

Which Country is the World’s Tallest Living Man from??

#52

What did Iran used to be called before 1935?

#53

Which continent is the only one to not have ants?

#54

Which city’s police force drive Ferrari FF, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Aston Martins and other exotic sport cars?

#55

How many capital cities does South Africa have?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Three – Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

#56

Which London landmark’s postcode is SW1A 1AA?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Buckingham Palace.

#57

Which landmark is located on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the city of Agra?

#58

Where can you find the Seven Coloured Earths?

#59

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and The Grand Palace can be found in which Asian capital?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: Bangkok in Thailand.

#60

In which city can you visit Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting, Starry Night?

Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago

Answer: New York City (The Museum of Modern Art or The MoMA as it’s colloquially called).

#61

Which is the friendliest city in the world?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

#62

The longest boardwalk in the world exists in this city and state.

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Atlantic City, New Jersey.

#63

Which US university was the sports drink Gatorade named after?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The University of Florida—the Florida Gators.

#64

Where is the best-preserved meteor crater located?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Winslow, Arizona.

#65

How many countries still have a royal family?

#66

With a population of 37 million, which is the largest city in the world?

#67

What are the five Great Lakes?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Superior, Ontario, Michigan, Huron, and Erie.

#68

What has cars but no roads, curves but no figure, and white knuckles?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A roller coaster.

#69

What are the USA’s territories? (Hint: there are five!)

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa.

#70

How many versions of the American flag have there been throughout history?

#71

Where was the Liberty Bell made?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The White Chapel Bell Foundry in London.

#72

Which is the only archipelago state?

#73

There is more bourbon than people in this state.

#74

This US city has the most hotel rooms out of all the cities in the world.

#75

What direction makes jet lag worse?

#76

What is considered the happiest language in the world?

#77

Which country is the most earthquake-prone?

#78

What is the largest art museum in the world?

#79

What is the busiest cruise port in the world?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Port of Miami.

#80

What is the largest living lizard, and where do they live?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Komodo Dragon, Indonesia.

#81

Which city is home to the Spanish Steps?

#82

Which two South American countries host the Iguazu Falls?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Argentina and Brazil.

#83

Aruba is the Caribbean island territory of which European country?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Netherlands.

#84

Which country is home to the most lakes in the entire world?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Canada — with over three million lakes!

#85

Which Japanese island is inhabited entirely by rabbits?

#86

Which nation takes the longest to eat a meal?

#87

Which tunnel links England and France?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Channel Tunnel.

#88

What is the longest river in South America?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Amazon River.

#89

Which is the largest island of the Mediterranean Sea?

#90

Which mountains have the nickname “snow abode”?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Himalayan Mountains.

#91

What is the smallest Country in the world by landmass?

#92

Khao San Road can be found in which City?

#93

How many Countries are in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)?

#94

Stinky Tofu is the National Dish of which Country?

#95

At The Taj Mahal there is a bench named after someone, who is it?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Princess Diana.

#96

Lake Titicaca is the biggest lake in South America, which 2 countries share it?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Bolivia & Peru.

#97

The Dish Poutine belongs to which country?

#98

What is the National Dish of Spain?

#99

What is the Capital City of Turkey?

#100

Which 2 stations is the the shortest London Underground journey between?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Covent Garden and Leicester Square.

#101

The Book ‘Shantaram’ is based in which city in India?

#102

‘Esky’ is an Australian Slang term, what does it refer to?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: An Ice Box / Insulated container to keep things cool.

#103

The Canadian Flag has which icon it on?

#104

What is the South East Asia Backpacking Route also known as?

Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff