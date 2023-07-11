One netizen wanted to hear others’ experiences with little pleasures and luxuries that made them feel “rich” for the first time. People from all over the internet shared their thoughts and stories, with answers ranging from “going slightly over a grocery budget” to regular cosmetic procedures. So be sure to upvote your favorites as you scroll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Most of us will never be millionaires, but the gap between being broke and living comfortably appears small but feels very, very big. Being rich is as much a subjective feeling as a specific representation of one’s wealth.

#1 Being able to grab extra things while grocery shopping just because I'm in the mood for it, without having to worry about sticking to an exact budget.

#2 Not having to check if I have enough money for something before I purchase it.

#3 Thick toilet paper.

Spending and purchasing habits can also serve as a good reflection of what a person's financial situation used to be like. Even after acquiring a stable income and savings, some people will continue to spend like it’s their last dollar. Old habits die hard, and some might feel an overwhelming urge to take advantage of a sale they find and are immediately mesmerized by offers of “buy one, get one free.” On the other end of the spectrum, a person that grew up with money might feel quite comfortable overspending, even if their personal income doesn’t quite match the costs. It’s just expected that friends and family might be able to lend some in a bad situation and there are always some assets that can be liquidated, a word that itself is a good litmus test for financial experience.

#4 Having a full pantry and refrigerator. And I didn't even grow up with food insecurity.

#5 Leisure time. I sleep in, wfh, I live in a beautiful home, I eat out if I want to.

#6 Perfume. Knowing you own something from versace or gucci is a nice feeling. I can’t buy anything else from those stores though lol

Financial literacy is more than just knowledge of the sort of terminology reserved for films like “The Big Short” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” it also depicts a person's ability to think of money as a more flexible resource. When you are poor or have grown up poor, it’s hard to think about uses of cash that don’t satisfy immediate needs and expenses.

#7 Being debt free, having a high credit score, and not having to struggle just to pay my bills.



Those were some luxuries that I didn't have when I was younger.



I will never forget the day I made my last student loan payment. I went outside, laid on the grass, and cried happy tears — Yes, FULL DRAMA was VERY necessary. LOL.

#8 Going to the dentist and hygienist

#9 Going into coffee shops

But one does not need to manage multiple income streams and funds to appreciate subtle or not-so-subtle shifts in economic welfare. Often, spending habits are delayed, as the person still buys the same products and services, at the same cost for a little while, until, bit by bit, they can see that more and more money accumulates in their pockets by the end of the month.

#10 Buying underwear and bras nobody else has worn.

Showers.

In-home laundry.

The utter luxury of gig work that enables my lifestyle.

Passing out snacks to fellow homeless.

Buying a book instead of visiting the bookstore for a week straight to stand around reading.

Getting the local cats fixed because the city won’t.

Feeding the local cats because my neighbors rather see them eating in the dumpsters.

#11 Being able to get my nails done every month. Might be stupid but it used to be an unattainable luxury for me.

#12 I grew up pretty poor and do well for myself now but honestly small things like not having to calculate how much groceries cost to make sure I can afford them make me feel rich and ordering guac on the side at Chipotle makes me feel *rich rich* lol

This is not what makes someone rich, but it does feel very, very good. Then, slowly, the person starts to notice all those other goods and services that they stubbornly ignored throughout the year. Many of the answers here focus not on large, financial decisions like buying property, but on little treats one can finally afford for themselves. Unfortunately, being poor often comes with a degree of guilt about spending on “unnecessary” things even when one can afford them.

#13 Skincare 🫶

#14 Oof. I grew up poor. We had enough money to pay the bills but that was pretty much it. Here are the things that make me feel rich:



Weekly grocery shopping in normal times. Not before the store closes so we get a good sale for average quality. Not looking at prices in the grocery or having a list. Full refrigerator.





Being able to buy myself clothes. The fact that I can spend every month money on clothes is bizzare to my mind.





Having a pet. I love my cat but she is a pain to my wallet and I live to treat her with good expensive food and treats all the time lol.





Being able to go and get a haircut more than once every couple of years.





But the one that was most sobering and didn’t know I even did it was being able to use however much I want from a product cause if it finishes, I can go and buy a new one. For example not slightly putting a mayonnaise in my sandwich so we have enough for a month or thin sliced meat, so there is enough. Even with my moisturiser. It was eye opening when one day my partner asked me why I always do it since we have enough. I still do it, sadly

#15 Not having to shop sales when I need new clothes.



Also when my husband takes me out for a nice dinner and a movie and I'm not sitting there doing math to see if this is ok.

Of course, there are also the people who go a little overboard when they finally get some pocket change. At best, they get some flashy items and pay off interest for a few months, which is hopefully a good financial lesson for the next few months. At worst, and a lack of financial literacy plays a part here, they end up taking loans without understanding compound interest and overpay to such a degree that an “actually rich” person might cringe.

#16 I remember the days I used to scrounge up every coin I had to take it to the bank in hopes to get a few bucks for gas money or some bread. I remember visiting a friend's house, and they just had a few dollar bills tossed in their bowl by the door, mixed in with various junk and keys. It was always just sitting in there anytime I visited. I remember thinking, "Man, I'd love to just be in a place financially where I could afford to have loose dollar bills just floating around unused".



Now every time I find a loose bill I had forgotten all about (and don't need for anything), I feel like "I made it".

#17 Wearing a nice pair of tailored pants

#18 Buying the organic cage free eggs

#19 Being able to buy sanitary products.



I buy extra and give them to a local food bank every week.

#20 This is going to sound odd. Buying my toddler expensive shoes without worrying about his next pair. I grew up pretty poor shoes that fit well and were good quality were always an issue. It caused me a few foot problems(mainly my gait and how too small shoes effected my toes)..knowing I can make sure my little one has high quality shoes that fit him properly makes me feel wealthy.

#21 Being able to travel and experience new cultures, traditions and nature. (Even if i stay in a hostel and share a room with 10 people!)

#22 One of my credit cards is metal and it makes me feel super fancy

#23 Having fresh cut flowers from my garden displayed around my home.

#24 I make 85k myself. My partner makes 107k



Water, light, and wifi bills are on autopay.

#25 Honestly - my phone. I can and enjoy affording the latest gadget, and while being pretty far behind the "rich" guys I know that billionaires use the exact same device just because it is the best. It does feel like a great equilizer. ..

#26 Being able to pay for things I need **&** things I *want* without feeling guilty or terrible for wasting money. My ex husband used to make me feel so bad for buying a $3 coffee at Dutch Bros once a month as a treat for myself...with my money. I dont feel bad for spending $10 over my budget on groceries anymore and that feels so good.

#27 When I can transfer some money to my savings account. Sometimes it’s just $10 sometimes $100.00

#28 Professional blow dries

#29 Good cheeses, having the time to lounge in the sun, buying and wearing quality clothing.

#30 Being able to help my close friends

#31 Getting a full tank of gas lol



Taking a nice long shower on a day off, shaving my legs, moisturizing and drying my hair



When my mom gives me a whole pedicure including soaking my feet, moisturizing and nail polish. (I don’t make her do this, she genuinely enjoys it, and has a foot soak bowl and enough nail polish to open a salon)



Wearing brand new clothes



Using my smart tv

#32 Not having to ask for financial help from family to do what in your mind equates to basic shit, and being able to casually wander into shops to see what they have because now you can dare to want something that falls outside of basic survival.



Growing up poor meant having it drilled into my head constantly to never ask for anything, don't even want anything, because the answer is no unless you're dying and need it to avoid death. I never really realized how much that became a part of my identity until I had the freedom and means to actually make my own choices. Buying something "frivolous" (Hair ties, a new blanket, caffeine, etc) still feels wrong sometimes, and while I know my parents were doing their best as stressed out blue collar workers, I can't help but feel a little resentful toward them for how hard they went at the "Don't you dare want nice things" angle when I was younger.