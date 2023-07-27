Scientists love to take the fun out of everything by studying it and, unsurprisingly, fun is one of the things they have done the same with. However, understanding why we laugh (or just exhale sharply through the nose) at an image of a dog that looks like an ancient philosopher is actually quite interesting.

For example, in her article Liz Sills, an associate professor of communication studies at Northern State University, argues that funniness happens when you take a truth and turn it on its head. “It takes our perceptions of reality, scrambles them around in our heads, and leaves them even more open to interpretation than they already were.” She believes that jokes make us question the truth.

In a way, that’s what the images posted here do, too. When you see a picture of Pharrell William’s house that he put on sale, you might think, 'oh, another rich person’s mansion'. That is the reality or the truth of the situation. However, when you read the comment below that points out how similar his house looks like to a community college, the reality in your head shifts. For a moment, you escape into a fictional world where college students are treating a celebrity’s house as a campus. You do know it’s not the truth, but questioning it is very amusing.