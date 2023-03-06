However, it might be noted that ten years before the conversation at lunch, Fitzgerald wrote a short story, The Rich Boy, that he started with this topic. He wrote: “Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They possess and enjoy early, and it does something to them, makes them soft, where we are hard, cynical where we are trustworthy, in a way that, unless you were born rich, it is very difficult to understand.”

Rainer Zitelmann, in his article for Forbes, is analyzing whether rich people are ‘different not only in terms of what they possess, but also in their personalities.' He discusses a study by six German economists and psychologists, who interviewed 130 wealthy individuals. They distinguished that rich people are emotionally more stable and more open to new experiences. However, they are less agreeable, less likely to shy away from conflicts, and more narcissistic. Also, the rich are more conscientious and they perceive themselves as having more control over their lives.

In his dissertation on “The Wealth Elite”, Rainer Zitelmann interviewed 45 individuals, from which the majority consisted of self-made millionaires. Based on the interviews, similarly to the previous study, Zitelmann found, that the rich are psychologically very stable, as opposed to being very neurotic, open to new experiences, and more extroverted, more conscientious, but less agreeable. He adds that based on his findings, the superrich people tend to be nonconformists - they are likely to express their opinion when it opposes the common views of their time and place. Finally, rich people tend to take credit for both their fortunes and misfortunes, in that way having an approach that allows them to perceive themselves as agents that are in control of their life.