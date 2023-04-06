We say a lot of things when we're kids. Especially "I will never do this" or "I'm never going to be like my parents." We have a lot of expectations for our grown-up selves and imagine our lives in all sorts of ways - magical and full of adventures. However, it usually doesn't work out the way we want it to and we end up "disappointing" our younger selves. Probably the most common thing kids swear off is tobacco or alcohol, but most of them do try it when they grow up. And that's just one example.

This internet user asked, "What did you swear in your childhood you would never do, but ended up doing anyways?" and people flooded in to give their answers and stories. Some are more surprising than others, but you'll probably be able to relate to most of them.

Feel free to share your own stories in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Give up drawing.

I actually broke my own heart when I recently found a school project we did back when I was a kid. We had to write a letter for our future selves and mine starts with: "Hey, did you become an artist already? I really hope you did not become a boring adult with a boring job who gave up on his dreams and passions."

Well, sorry little me, but I kinda did.

Aesma_ , cottonbro studio Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The unfortunate reality is not everyone gets to pursue their dreams. Most of the time it isn't even their fault.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

We talked to Patrick McGrath (Emeritus Professor, Psychiatry, Dalhousie University) and he shared some insights on why kids often proclaim they will "never" do something: "Many children have times that they defiantly want to be independent of their parents and times they want to be the same as them. This shifting back and forth is how they learn to be their person."
#2

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Gardening. We had a large garden. We raised and preserved what we grew. It was me and my sister's job to care for this garden. This was back when whipping your child was acceptable punishment. I was whipped sooo many times, because I hated that I had to grew and preserved vegetables I did not like. I hated it! Swore I'd never have a garden. Never do THAT to my kids. Then I had kids. A switch flipped in my head. I had to have a garden! I never made my kids take care of it. Gardening was my "me" time. But being little kids, they wanted to be with mom and "help" with the garden. I "gave" them an area and they were allowed to grow whatever they wanted. If it was a fruit or vegetables , they had to eat it. As a result, they both love gardening and neither are picky eaters.

Eogh21 , Kenny Eliason Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how you took those bad memories and made sure your kids wouldn't have those same memories. You turned your resentment into love.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Become overweight. I’ve done or avoided doing everything else that I cared about, but am much bigger than I would like.

stolid_agnostic , Kenny Eliason Report

15points
POST

The professor also shared how he would answer this question: "I was raised in a large, Irish-Canadian family. My father had started his own business, a bill collection agency. I saw the demands of starting one's own business and I swore I would never start my own business. I became an academic clinical psychologist doing administration, seeing patients, and doing research at home (crfh.ca). Fast forward many years, and I have started several businesses. The latest is 90Second Health, 90Second Health Letters - Trusted Health Information. It is fun."
#4

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Get married. I was going to be the perpetual bachelor. Married over 30 years with 6 kids. Wouldn’t change a thing.

Meta_My_Data , Wu Jianxiong Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations. That's really sweet, guess you just hadn't found the one before them.

0
0points
reply
#5

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Get into debt I can't pay off

lilviviv , Towfiqu barbhuiya's profile Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm gonna have a mansion and a nice car and a million animals." now I'm just hoping I'm able to pay off my college tuition, or move to Europe.

0
0points
reply

We also asked Professor McGrath if kids often base their likes and dislikes on their parents or if it's just random: "Likes and dislikes are not random. Part of it is genetic. For example, some talents such as musical talent or mathematical talent are partly inherited. Much of our likes and dislikes are learned. Much is learned from our parents and also from our friends. Some are learned from the culture and social media."
#6

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up stop talking to my friends
there used to be 6 of us


now its just me

HolyStonks , Ben Duchac Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It happens sometimes. I've pushed friends away, or just slowly stopped talking to them. Hopefully you can find new friends.

0
0points
reply
#7

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Drank like my alcoholic mother

Until I got sober at age 31, thank God (and AA)

EMHemingway1899 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations on staying sober, you did something your mother never did and that means a lot. You were strong enough not to continue the cycle.

1
1point
reply

The professor shared how kids decide what they want to be or be like when they grow up: "It is a mixture of learning, genetics, opportunity, and chance. I was going to be a priest, but then I decided to become what some say is the equivalent, a psychologist. I was influenced by a visitor to my parents' home, a priest who was studying to be a psychologist (see 'Pioneer Paper: An Accidental Scientist: Chance, Failure, Risk-Taking, and Mentoring,' Journal of Pediatric Psychology, Oxford Academic [oup.com] for the full story). Many kids follow into their parents' occupations."
#8

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up I grew up Mormon, sooooo...

Drinking coffee, green tea, black tea, alcohol, maturbating, having premarital sex, going clubbing, losing faith in God, dating a non-religious person, trying psilosyben mushrooms, becoming politically left wing, and getting a tattoo.

Organic-Roof-8311 , Manny Becerra Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like you're living life right. Glad you decided to live your life based on what you want and believe, now what you were told was right and wrong.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Birdwatching. I used to think it was the lamest way someone could spend their time when I was a kid. How could anyone just sit around and look at birds? What are you, some kind of bird creep? ... 20 years later and I'm obsessed with birds. Love hearing their songs and seeing all the beautiful colors

Koala-teas , Ryan Magsino Report

12points
POST

Professor McGrath also shared some other insights: "I am an old man and I never thought I would do anything artistic because I had no talent and I refused to try. But my wife wanted to try acrylics, so I tried painting. I still don’t have talent but I enjoy it. When I retire at 99, I will paint full time."
#10

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up I have become my father.

jer1303 , Leah Kelley Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to live if I become like my father. I would resent myself and everything I do.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Tell my kid, "because I said so".

deathbytb , Monstera Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have done this with younger kids, and I understand. It kinda just dawns on you where your parents get it from, as much as I hate it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Napping on purpose

ChaoticCherryblossom , Alexander Grey Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I made the same promise, I hated naps. Now I sleep whenever I can, which isn't often. Guess I should've been more appreciative of sleep.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up I said I wouldn’t curse unless a nuke was dropped on my house. That was a f*****g lie.

-notjosh- , Vladimir Konoplev Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the f**k would swear they would never f*****g cuss? that's just b******t and you f*****g know it

1
1point
reply
#14

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up I wanted nothing more than to escape my family for good and never come back.

They got help... I did not expect that...

cutiegirl88 , cottonbro studio Report

10points
POST
#15

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up cry over a boy

jloczx , Karolina Grabowska Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has happened more times than I'd care to admit, unfortunately

0
0points
reply
#16

Diet sodas. In my youth I swore I'd just die of diabetes before I drank that swill.

Now I'm in my 40s and unless the soda is sweetened with real sugar, I actually prefer diet/zero sugar options. Corn syrup sodas are so gross to me now. Oh, and once I stopped drinking high fructose corn syrup, I lost fifty f*****g pounds. Corn syrup has no place in our drinks.

ProjectDv2 Report

10points
POST
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chemical sweeteners in diet drinks are actually worse for you unless you're diabetic. They create all kinds of havoc in your body, inflammation, digestive issues etc.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

have an abortion.

i was raised pretty evangelical by both (veru divorced) parents. i grew up believing being queer was wrong (BOY did puberty rock my world, lol) and that abortion was straight up selfish and evil. for more reference, i did a speech biography project on jesus f*****g christ in 6th grade and later on did a debate project on being anti-abortion in 8th grade (which my teacher properly f*****g schooled me on, as teachers are wont to do).

my senior year, still kind of a christian but very much less so, i got pregnant. my boyfriend at the time pressured me into protectionless sex, which we had never done before, and i foolishly gave in. lo and behold, i found out the day after my senior graduation that i was pregnant.

his mother, who actually really disliked me, helped me make and get to and from appointments with planned parenthood. i was 18 and i got government assistance. i was early enough to qualify for a medical abortion and i spent a few days with that boyfriend at my best friend's house (she is still my best friend over a decade and a half later) and had the abortion. she took care of me like i was a child. i messed up my medications meant for pain and nausea, and she wiped my forehead and cradled me and cleaned me up like i was an infant. she is an angel, i love her so much. she was my only support through the worst time of my life. that boyfriend ended up not only ignoring me and not supporting me, but cheated on me multiple times with teenage children. i still wonder to this day, so many years later, if he'll show up on the news. i bet he will.

long story short, i did something i never, ever thought i would do. i am a very happy and very loved mother now. i eventually met a wonderful, gentle, beautiful partner and we made a beautiful baby together who is now in school :) i am happier than i ever thought i could be, with a person who i'm crazy about. none of this would ever, EVER have happened if i didn't abort so long ago. i would do it over and over and over again to get where i am now.

extratestresstrial Report

10points
POST
#18

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Smoking, alcohol, weed, soft drugs, hard drugs, I wish I would've listened to my younger self

420_diego , cottonbro studio Report

9points
POST
#19

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Turn into a cold-hearted 'monster' with no emotions.

Partially_At_Fault , Sofia Alejandra Report

9points
POST
#20

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Divorce, I've done it twice so far.

anon , cottonbro studio Report

9points
POST
#21

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Become a teacher. My dad was one and people always told me I should do it and I'd be good at it. I swore I'd never do it, and hated the very idea of it. When I got to 26 and still didn't have an idea of what I wanted to do with my life, I got a teaching degree. I hate teaching. It was a mistake.

zooperdooper7 , Kenny Eliason Report

9points
POST
#22

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Have sex before marriage. Thank f**k I never made good on that one since I'm 41 and have never been married.

squid1891 , Womanizer Toys Report

8points
POST
#23

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Stop believing in Christianity

Anime_sad , RODNAE Productions Report

8points
POST
#24

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Grow up.

anon , Senjuti Kundu Report

8points
POST
Ayesha Aleena
Ayesha Aleena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This hits hard. I had promised myself to never stop watching cartoons but few years later I started detesting them.

0
0points
reply
#25

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Get a degree in math.

JunkBondJunkie , Lum3n Report

8points
POST
#26

I had kids. As a child all the way up until I was about 26, I was anti child. I ended up having three.

counterspell Report

8points
POST
#27

I always wanted to be this thin dainty woman as a kid, I hated my muscly calves and thighs, I hated that I had broad shoulders. I didn't think any man could possibly find it attractive, let alone finding myself attractive and lovable.

That went right out the window the moment my stubborn brain decided to join a male dominated field requiring muscle. I love myself in ways my younger self could never imagine, I'm proud of physical achievements my younger self would shy from.

From the bigger girl constantly trying to be smaller to the muscly woman trying to get more.


Oh and I have an absolutely gorgeous boyfriend who brags about his girlfriends muscle - and my tinder profile was very successful in hook-ups. So I guess I'm hot (well not ugly enough to not get hook ups) and have a decent enough personality.

TinyAngryIndividual Report

8points
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this because people should never think they have to look a certain way to be loved.

0
0points
reply
#28

Become a nurse. My mother was a nurse. Both of my grandmothers as well, and I always swore as I grew up, listening to mom’s gross stories it was something I would never do. Had a different career in my early 20s only to become a nurse by 30.😂

Joygernaut Report

8points
POST
#29

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Move back in with a parent. Done it twice now.

jim_deneke , ConvertKit Report

8points
POST
#30

I would never say "While you live under my roof, you live by my rules".

I said it a few months ago to my 17 year old.

As I was saying it, and realized what I was saying, I blushed and cringed on the inside. I can't even remember what the argument was about, but I sure remember the shame of what I said. I wonder if my father went through the same self questioning when he said it to me?

StumpinMeatLeg Report

8points
POST
#31

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Pretend to be someone or something I'm not for the sake of safety, comforts, and social inclusion.

I use to believe that the coolest people were the ones that had the courage to be themselves and pursue their dreams. No matter how hard it was. If they failed, they simply got back up and tried again. If others didn't believe in them, they found the will to believe better of themselves. But no matter what, they never gave up, never let someone else tell them their worth.

I had family in America. And I saw all those cheesy movies and show, heard stories and such. I thought that I could be normal, too. So I dropped everything and went there. It wasn't long before I realized I wasn't normal, and people could tell. So I started the whole "fake it till you make it" routine, and thus, my slow decline into madness. You ever heard the expression "some people fall, and just keep on falling..."?

What happened? 2 decades later I woke up and realized how hollow my life became. I was on autopilot, hard-core. Before I knew it, I couldn't do jack without someone else's approval. I worked jobs I hated, went on pointless dates, went to stupid parties. To make it worse, I had a new set of obsessions, mainly internet, materialism, and social acceptance at any cost.

Best part is, I have no one to blame but myself. I get to live that guilt everyday. Yay.

Murky-Hat-3619 , Andrew Neel Report

7points
POST
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could try doing better tomorrow. It's never too late to make a change, any change, to be happier and more yourself. Baby steps

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Not quite childhood, but it immediately sprang to mind: kind of f****d up my undergraduate university selection process and wound up at my last-choice school VERY begrudgingly. Luckily I wound up loving it, but told myself I would not make the same mistake for graduate school. Then I made the same mistake. To doubly compound it, I'd also told myself I'd never take out student loans, and then I did as part of my graduate school mistake. Oops. Lifelong debt and regret!

hotdoggyloon Report

7points
POST
#33

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Work in a sterile office building. The cringe I felt and what I now put up with.

PizzaPoopFuck , Polina Zimmerman Report

7points
POST
#34

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Yearn for romance

purple-marmalade , Dev Asangbam Report

7points
POST
#35

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Go to bed early.

GypsyLove27 , Ivan Oboleninov Report

7points
POST
#36

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up Turn into my parents.

long-term_lurker , Vidal Balielo Jr. Report

6points
POST
#37

Weed.

But then I got cancer.

Weed's my bestie now.

insertcaffeine Report

6points
POST
#38

[tw suicide] >! Live past 34. When I was a teen I decided that 34 was the cutoff for becoming a boring wrinkly drone and that I would off myself if I lived that long. Lol, kids are silly. !

Space_Shep Report

6points
POST
#39

Being gay

NewSanDiegean Report

6points
POST
#40

Stopped liking new music. And now I just listen to the music that was around when I was growing up.

twinkieeater8 Report

6points
POST
#41

Being a grumpy old man who gave up on his hopes and dreams. I swore I’d be the fun person and never be grumpy, that was before I nearly died due to my health and have been doped into a state on constant drowsiness and anger due to the same meds saving my life. Sorry young me, I failed you. I failed a lot of people, I go to my 9-5 never advancing, putting on a smile so fake I don’t even think people know it’s a smile, I take my salary home, pay the bills, have enough left over to put away for a rainy day because it isn’t enough to do anything substantial. I’m sorry little one, I’ve failed you, I’ve become the very person you hated so much

doomturtle21 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Work just for the paycheck

peedro_5 Report

6points
POST
#43

Be single. I thought that, by the age I am now, I’d be settled down with the man of my dreams and have a couple of grown-up kids. But here I am, not even dating, never had children, living the corporate life in a big city. Weird.

Writer10 Report

6points
POST
#44

Become like my sister.


In elementary school, we had to write a one-page letter to ourselves as adults, about our expectations etc.

I wrote I never wanted to be like my oldest sister, because teenage her kept slapping me whenever she was annoyed, and was overall horrid to me.


Well, she changed when she got pregnant at 17, turned her life around, stopped doing drugs, finished school after having my niece (with lots of support from my parents), went to uni with her daughter in tow, married my BIL, lived in England for a year, became a teacher, and is now one of the people I admire the most.


We're now living less than half an hour from each other, both married, both with two daughters, living in a similar village right outside the same city. I spent a year in England, too, even in the same county, and of my 4 siblings, she's the one most like myself in temper, tastes and looks. And I really don't mind.

TurnipWorldly9437 Report

6points
POST
#45

60 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Did Anyway When They Grew Up I wanted to die by 30. I'm 34 now

cutiegirl88 , Adrian Swancar Report

5points
POST
#46

Smoke.

DeviantDrewski Report

5points
POST
#47

Alcohol. I learned that it doesn't need to make me throw up, have a headache or be hungover. Only if i overdo it. Which i don't.

Original_A Report

5points
POST
#48

Well, grew up supperrrr religious. Like homeschooled, on a farm, church 5x a week, the end is coming, street evangelism at 6, swear to your dad before God that you will stay a virgin till marriage at 13, religious. SOOOO, I intended to save my first kiss for marriage. Currently having amazing kinky sex 4x a week with the man of my dreams with an engagement on the horizon. Also, I'm a bisexual witch. woooooooooo cutting off my parents soon hopefully

AiryCatYouTube Report

5points
POST
#49

Get fat 😕

chickenwingw5 Report

5points
POST
#50

I got a dog, and I put clothes on her. I always said I would never do either thing. She’s really small and we live in a cold place, so she has to wear a coat when we go outside. My sister had a chihuahua who would bring you her clothes and beg for you to help her put them on!

koinu-chan_love Report

5points
POST
#51

I said “i never will be like those adults whose faces looks like they shoulder the world” well, here I am now.

Savemynation Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Two kids before I turn 30 and livin in the burbs. Oh well , I’m happy !

Bobsburgers02 Report

4points
POST
#53

Girls

BammyQ2 Report

4points
POST
#54

Loving a girl named Mandy. I thought it was a dorky name and this girl who had a crush on me in primary school had that name. So naturally because I was like 8, I hated the name. Then when I was 19 I met another girl named Mandy and we've been together 12.5 years now.

The Universe is an ironic son of a b***h.

Maxzia Report

4points
POST
#55

Not believing in god.

But now I know we are on our own.

macdugan818 Report

4points
POST
#56

Not sure I ever explicitly said I wouldn't do this, but young me would be surprised that I stopped being religious. I was legitimately considering attending seminary after HS for a while there, but somewhere along the line it all just stopped making sense to me.

I also *did* say I'd never attend college in my home state, wanted to get the hell out of here but ended up at the University of Iowa anyway because in-state tuition.

I *also* said I'd never drink heavily or try drugs, but again... University of Iowa, lmao. Thankfully never made a habit of those things, but I did my share of partying.

R1DER_of_R0HAN Report

4points
POST
#57

I used to think it was silly people cared about their lawn so much.

I am now obsessed with manicuring my lawn in the summer months

str3tchedmonk3y Report

4points
POST
#58

Have sex with a guy

Evo-Toy Report

3points
POST
#59

Become a teen mom lol

nibblesthehousewife Report

2points
POST
#60

Being a hypocrite.

Medium-Magazine-3329 Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!