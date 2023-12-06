ADVERTISEMENT

While most of us can internalize that we all have different preferences, some people’s actions are so annoying that we can’t help but shake our heads in frustration. Even worse, through constant repetition, certain actions end up becoming accepted or at least tolerated by the majority of society.

One netizen asked “What's something other people do that you find really cringy?” and people online gave their examples of things that have become too normalized. We got in touch with No-Hamster7526 to learn a bit more, so get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Gender reveals.

ElJayEm80 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread filming urself crying for social media

cottonballs-_- , stockbusters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Filming yourself for social media, period, just stop. You want to film you and your drunk friends doing trick shots, please do. You want to show me how you make a burrito with pizza rolls and scrambled eggs, hell yeah. You want to film yourself acting petulant, entitled and crying because the Starbucks batista spelled your name wrong, please f**k off. "Hashtag" "over it".

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Calling the man your dating "Daddy"

Ionisasleep , SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
LilliVB
LilliVB
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to have sexual intercourse with my dad 🤢🤮🤢🤮

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with No-Hamster7526 who made the initial post asking for people's ideas. They were kind enough to answer some of our questions. First and foremost, we were curious to hear why they wanted to pose this question to the internet.

“I just created the Ask Reddit post because I thought it'd keep me entertained for a while,” they shared with Bored Panda, which does seem like it’s a pretty common reason to get thousands of internet users to share their thoughts. However, the post itself ended up with over three thousand comments, more than enough to keep someone reading for days. 
#4

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Guys that HAVE TO BE the “alpha male” in a group. Talking over people. Trying to be the toughest person around. Talking s**t for no reason.

It’s so gross it literally gives me goose bumps. I’m like bro, just be you. If you’re a badass, you don’t have to prove it.

TypicalJeepDriver , Pressmaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Post personal (often medical) details about their children on social media

I_am_Reddit_Tom , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread “Tough” bumper stickers like “I don’t retreat. I RELOAD” like sir we’re in the Taco Bell drive thru who are u shooting at?

Strokesonfire , rside81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As No-Hamster7526 noted, “I got hundreds of comments at a time, so it was hard to sort through them,” when we asked them if they had any personal favorites. “I think there was one about someone telling you heaps about something you don't care about,” they shared as the one they related to the most. 
#7

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People that make "i hate Kids, all People are horrible and suck i only get along with animals, dogs are better than People" their whole personality and never shut Up about it.

I get it, i Like dogs and Kids can annoy me too but some People Just Go too far with those Jokes to a Point where it Just gets grotesque and dark.

and with peace and love, i know people can suck but if someone truly only ever gets along with an animal that was breed throughout centuries to be obedient and love Humans unconditionally then i think there might be a chance they are the people that suck.

ComprehensiveTap190 , Ihor Malytskyi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Adults doing baby talk.

Ermitanyong-Avocado , Hannah Olinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People filming for social media, and acting like everyone around them just walking by is being rude and getting in their way. Where I live (a pretty beach town) I see this s**t every week, at least. I’ve literally heard people say “uh, can you leave?” to random strangers

Burgundy_Starfish , Blue Bird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Most of the answers here ranged from annoying to downright bad for society. This is both a representation of how many bad things have become normal as well as an indication that the word cringe has perhaps lost some of its nuances. As No-Hamster7526 told us, the appeal of the thread came from it being so universal, “Everyone has something they find cringe.” 
#10

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People who flaunt helping others online. Like the ones who clearly do it for clout.

My friend’s gf does this, she constantly looks at the camera, smiles & poses, waves, asks the homeless (who looks *so* uncomfortable) to wave to the camera too. NO.

vivrelavie , Timur Weber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And before the “but but it raises publicity!!!!” crowd comes along: if you want to do that, do it in the back room of the soup kitchen or something. No one cares about my volunteer group taking photos of ourselves because we don’t exploit people who are in a situation where it’s difficult to say no.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#11

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread child pageants - grown adults dressing their kids in skimpy outfits and parading them around on stage, so many parents living their lives through their children despite most of them just wanting to live ordinary lives. starting high school beef with one another, makes me wanna rip my skin off

sheerduckinghubris , Tamilles Esposito Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Something about people talking about how tough and scary they can get irks me so badly. Someone the other day described themselves to me as a Doberman because they were “cute but people know not to f**k with them because they’ll bite their face off” and my innards curdled from the second hand embarrassment.

agentwhizkey , Quinn Buffing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Post inspirational quotes online that they don’t live by.

eatingaclitkat , Jonathan Borba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People who demand attention. Need to be the loudest in the group/room. It’s exhausting

KiKi31Rose , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
caiusvanslooten avatar
a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs more context, some people don't realise they're load, so you just need to remind them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Being annoyed by other people’s joy.

Tasty-Tree-6243 , Christian Erfurt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Talking badly about the poor and homeless. Any sort of talk where a person is devoid of empathy will make me cringe.

ReflectiveObjective , Jon Tyson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Explicitly telling the price of stuff they own

No-Reach5853 , Godisable Jacob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstr005 avatar
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like literally I don’t care. Wear/have whatever the hell you want, not my problem. But I don’t need to know

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread When they think everything that’s traditionally feminine is useless or stupid. I hate misogyny. Women shouldn’t have to compete with men to be taken seriously.

RosePeonylavender , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread people who get mad at others for being happy in the morning. i see too many people saying “it’s to early for all this happy energy” and i’m not even a morning person myself but who gets mad at someone for being positive ????? i don’t understand and it annoys me so much

hurricanebonni , Toa Heftiba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get extremely annoyed when people are overly positive at any time, positivity just annoys me for some reason

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Those TikTok videos where someone just stands there without speaking, pointing at bits of text as they appears one by one on the screen, pulling a different pose/expression for each text.

🙂👉🔠
😉👉🔠
😏👉🔠
🤭👉🔠

eggmayonnaise , Ivan Samkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These sometimes turn up on Instagram reels. Or where there is a weird giggle/laugh track added to the video

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People who video call in public and talk loudly, especially in trains or busses, I recently dealt with a customer who was on video call and had to show me a coupon in her phone and her whole family saw my face and I cringed and was so uncomfortable that I told her to put it away or I’m not authorising the coupon.

angelmaddie , Heather McKean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Tiktok dances

NorskoTheScorpion , Ron Lach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread People who don't pick up after their dogs on walks. My neighbour makes this massive production of flicking a few leaves or pieces of grass over her dogs turds and leaving them on peoples lawns while making out she is a paragon of community responsibility.

Its your dog, and poo bags are cheap if not fashionable.

cruiserman_80 , Victoria Strelka_ph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Jumpers. As in people that jump to conclusions. It seems like every online discussion becomes an argument of putting words in other people’s mouths. “You just seem the type.”

Nobody knows each other here. Just listen.

Jooj-Groorg , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Spit

I'm a guy and sure I did it it as a kid but it's so low class for adults to do it.

fusiongt021 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Punishable by fines in London. And rightfully so, what a disgusting habit.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread obnoxious/pretentious people especially in public. i’m a freshman law student, and whenever my class goes out to hang out there’s this one mate who heavily uses legal jargons, references, and terms around other people just to let them know that we’re law students. it’s so annoying. like chile we’re still on our first semester lmao.

reginaphalange46 , Luis Villasmil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Back when I used Facebook, I found it cringy when people boasted about how happy they were with their spouse . Why are you telling us this. ( it automatically made me say to myself that they must be having problems) Or people who would come on and say life is great and everything is working out for them. I am so superstitious, I feel like a piano would fall on my head if I went around boasting how happy they are.

People filming themselves at the gym is another one. Uggh, just stop it already.

Cringiest thing I did on Facebook was keep the world updated on how my divorce was going.

ouijahead , Samson Katt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Filming in the gym could be used to check form. But it's probably just vanity.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Explaining something in a condescending tone - and incorrectly.

KatKaleen , Medienstürmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Posting an hour worth of concert footage on Snapchat stories

HondaRedneck16 , Mantas Hesthaven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Talk too loud, especially when they are on the phone and it is speaker.

Worsethanboys , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I talk loud, it's my default volume. I can't help it. 😕 But I never put my phone on speaker. Putting someone on speaker in public irks me too, especially in cars and it's so loud, people can hear the whole conversation from 10 meters away

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Auto defense when asked questions

DarkGraphite , Jessica Da Rosa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Subjective and objective, honestly. You're allowed to defend yourself when someone just crashes right through the gates with challenging and accusational BS. Tact is a lost art in social skills. Think about your approach before you get all butt thirsty about how someone reacts.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread Anything that has to do with eating in front of a camera

paigeesummers , Mikael Blomkvist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

37 People Share Things Others Do That Are Just Downright Cringy In This Viral Thread recording while on public transportation.
during peak hours.
idiots.

Acceptable-Golf-1584 , Mediocre Studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Brag about how mentally unstable and "psycho" you are. Like... dude, I legit hear and see things and I'm paranoid all the f*****g time. It's not fun. It's not something to be proud of. Just stop.

ImANuckleChut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

People who consistently keep up with the fashion trends, what ever happened to personal style?

Tatgatkate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Make politics their personality

FalconJay1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Post pictures of birthday presents piled up like it’s Xmas to show off on social media

Same with Xmas gifts

“Just in case you didn’t see how much better I am doing than you posts”

Girl-in-mind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!