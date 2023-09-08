Some mundane things seem harmless at a first glance, and while a few of them actually are, others can be quite hazardous to one’s well-being. Not realizing that often leads to people failing to take necessary precautions and—consequently—paying the price.

Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed such instances after the redditor ‘u/Deviant55’ asked them what’s a really dangerous thing that everyone treats like it’s safe. The netizens’ answers covered everything from stress and loneliness to sun and sugar, showing that something people often consider humdrum can be pretty dangerous. Scroll down to find more of their answers on the list below.

#1

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Long hair around pulleys and belts.

There’s a YouTube channel where two young ladies are working around a sawmill with long hair, and I can’t count how many times people have begged them in the comments to tuck their hair up. They don’t.

VSM1951AG Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also, wearing very long scarves around your neck. It may be fancy and romantic to have the scarf flowing around you as you walk, but imagine it gets caught in an escalator. I witnessed such a scene in a subway station.

#2

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Wild animals

I was in Thailand when a 30 year old got bitten by a monkey. Her complaint? No one had warned her not to pet the monkeys. Honest to God.

happyele Report

Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does someone want to tell her that she also shouldn’t try and spank the Monkey?

#3

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Texting and driving.

OTFfanaticRunRepRow Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Synonymous with texting and dying

#4

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Sun burns would be treated much differently if they were called by their true name, radiation burns.

KiethTheBeast89 Report

The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yesterday I overheard someone brag about how you will NEVER find sunscreen in their suitcase and making fun of another person using sunscreen while sitting in a boat on a very sunny day. For a moment I considered arguing with them but then left it alone. I think it's no use...

#5

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Religion.

CarlitosGuey915 Report

Inez Ruth
Inez Ruth
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Does that include Satanism?

#6

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Infections. Every person reacts differently to them. Don't assume you are the average.

ntfashionable2loveme Report

#7

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Water on the road. You *might* be able to drive through it, but more often than not you shouldn't try to.

llcucf80 Report

#8

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Going to a bar, drinking, and driving home. It's so goddamn casual.

Hikash Report

Me
Me
Community Member
3 minutes ago

And the worst phrase these people say is like "it's my life and my risk"- no you dumbass idiot, there are other people on the streets!

#9

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Driving

Diagmel Report

Arturo De la Rosa
Arturo De la Rosa
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I mean yes, but it should be drivers. Statistically speaking the people around the drivers are in more danger

#10

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Everyday household cleaning chemicals. Especially if you mix them to make a 'better, stronger' cleaner.

nocap9494 Report

Mona Stevenson
Mona Stevenson
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Baking soda and vinegar work miracles. Vinegar kills mold better than bleach.

#11

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Blunt kitchen knives. One might think, oh this is just a flat piece of steel but cutting becomes tearing and crushing. The extra force this takes can easily send the knife off in an unintended direction in a swift and uncontrollable manner. Then you find out what a flat piece of steel can do to your fingers.

hi-bb_tokens-bb Report

Deedee
Deedee
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do woodworking as a hobby and have several times slipped. Once the knife jumped and stabbed my leg so badly that I had to go to the ER and get stitches. 99% of the scars are from blunt knives. Last year I got a high-quality whetstone and haven't had a problem since. Stay safe and remember that a dropped knife has no handle.

#12

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Child birth for both mother and child

karlmeile Report

Manusha Kanis
Manusha Kanis
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Yes Thank you, people can be very weird about that. I got an illness that makes me unable to fully care for myself, I was told to go make a baby, that would make my body all healthy again...

#13

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Stress

ljmudit Report

#14

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Cheap car seats for kids

kittychuuuuu Report

#15

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Riding a horse is comparable with serious extreme sports, and head injuries are the most common.

lnx84 Report

#16

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous I get a lot of tourists in my area trying to casually summit the local 14,000ft mountain in sandals. Some weeks in the summer are absolutely nuts for search and rescue and the emergency room staff. 

It’s frankly disturbing how common this kind of interaction is. But a lot of people don’t have the exposure to nature to really understand that the elements can and will endanger you at the drop of a hat.

pas-mal- Report

Raumpfleger
Raumpfleger
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the austrian alps we got a word for these people: "Halbschuhtouristen" - translates loosely to "loafer-tourists" as they are a category of deployment by themselves for our mountain rescue service.

#17

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Revealing personal information about yourself on the internet.

felix66789 Report

Inez Ruth
Inez Ruth
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Including using your real name on Facebook.

#18

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Trampolines, especially with multiple people.

wolfthedestroyer Report

#19

The heat. I feel like people still dismiss it way too easily.

I had a massive heat stroke about 5 years ago and it almost took me out; my body will never be the same. It went through so much trauma, that it now works harder to keep me cool making me even more susceptible to heat-related emergencies.

Conscious-Tip-3896 Report

devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

This! Every time a heat wave rolls around, people are all like: "BuT iT's SuMmEr" Dude, just because you happen to like it doesn't mean it's not dangerous, and not everyone can handle the heat (well). I wonder if something horrible has to happen first before it's taken more seriously by everyone (including employers)... like, what does it take, a horrific death toll due to heat? Sheesh! (Personally, I loathe heat and consequently summers - born in it, unfortunately, but I'm a winter's child in my heart and soul ♥)

#20

animals

like they're cool and all but like they're still animals, it's not a reason to try and get up close to them, there's a reason that safari tours stop 200 feet away from the animal, there's a reason that zoos have glass and metal bars separating you and the animal. just because an animal is USED to be people doesn't mean you should get up close to it.

same thing with pets, pets have the restraint to not ACTUALLY try and hurt you if you bug them because they love you and know you are not trying to hurt them but they are still capable of enforcing boundaries, meaning don't act like your pet won't bite or scratch you or a kid when the kid is messing with his face or actively causing pain or fear without intent.

too many animals were killed or labeled as dangerous because humans assumed they didn't have boundaries.

ThanosWifeAkima-4848 Report

Aknavi Epona
Aknavi Epona
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I think the biggest problem here is that most people have the urge to "humanize" animals, ignoring its needs and instincts and what I see most the inability to read the animals body language. That's where the root of most problems lies when it comes to pets. If you are stupid enough to think you can hug a wild animal you deserve to get in trouble.

#21

The old folks running the US government.

nickygee123 Report

#22

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Compressed air.

I was once putting air in a car tire while on a road trip with a friend. After filling the last tire I handed him the tube and started screwing on the cap. For some dumb reason, he thought it would be funny to stick the air tube in my ear and turn it on.

I couldn’t hear out of that ear for like 20 minutes and it hurt so much. I probably should have gone to the hospital but the pain went away almost instantly and my hearing came back so I just didn’t go.

A_H0RRIBLE_PERSON Report

Fizzer
Fizzer
Community Member
1 hour ago

That person should not be considered as a friend.

#23

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Alcohol and benzos are some of the only substances that can physically cause death from withdrawal. One needs a script, and one I can get walking 10 minutes down the street.

ladyroseycheeks Report

#24

I say this as a passionate stoner: weed

F****n hell its Addictive and it sure affects your psychological well-being. And smoking it is -well, Smoking in general- very unhealthy, Not only to your lungs, but also the cardiovascular system and your genes (yes, your genes).

Huhngeheuer2 Report

devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I've never touched the stuff and most likely never will. The stink alone is enough to keep me away >.<

#25

40+ hour work weeks. I shouldn’t see my coworkers more than my family and friends.

Tac0p0wers Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Somehow I deeply feel this and it makes me sad

#26

Vaping

Spiritual_Pilot_221 Report

#27

The bison living in Yellowstone.

Radiant_Boss4342 Report

#28

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Motorcycles, atv's, really anything without a cage around it. Even if you wear a helmet, the brunt of the impact force goes on your spinal column.

Dino_vagina Report

Tom Brock
Tom Brock
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Cars, boats, spaceships....everything

#29

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Having your Snapchat location on

joeisaturnip Report

#30

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous The springs in your garage door.

One of those yeeted itself across my garage, through two paint cans, and punched a hole in the drywall. We installed safety cables after that surprise.

JacPhlash Report

#31

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Escalators

x_Jaymo_x Report

#32

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Animals. People taking selfies with wild animals or jumping into a lion exhibit at the zoo.

Intelligent-Bar-1529 Report

#33

Social Media

Cryptic_1890 Report

#34

Over the counter painkillers - They are easily abused and can cause liver and/or kidney damage.

AZNM1912 Report

#35

E Scooters. Speaking from experience

CombinationSpare2646 Report

#36

stupidity

Steam_Pug Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ignorance can be fixed but stupidity is incurable

#37

Getting in the ocean

EnvironmentalWay8173 Report

#38

Those b******t carny rides at state fairs.

grillmaster-shitcake Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

My ex had a part time job as a teen at a fairgrounds, assembling the big rides. He refused to ever get on one because he knew how bad they were.

#39

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Loneliness.

The NHS (British health care system) did a study like this: develop a statistical definition of loneliness - a threshold of social connections, below which, yeah, the subject is pretty surely lonely.

Examine the difference in death rate between people in the same demographic categories, who are lonely (as defined) or not lonely.
Being lonely turns out to have about the same risk as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

BobMacActual Report

#40

Binge drinking.

Nice-Web583 Report

#41

Stairs

rambisyouth21 Report

Bored Potato
Bored Potato
Community Member
54 minutes ago

this reminds me of how multiple WWI officers died from falling down stairs in the trenches

#42

Resin! It is toxic if not used with appropriate ventilation and equipment (including gloves and a mask) but everyone uses it for projects in their little apartment studios. Always stresses me out to see that.

aceofflowerss Report

#43

Living. You can get a brain aneurysm without any warning, cardiorespiratory stop for no reason, cardiac arrest, heart attack, asthma attack etc.

Apprehensive-Sir7255 Report

#44

Child birth and pregnancy

WolfWrites89 Report

#45

Living paycheck-to-paycheck

aenthovan Report

Tom Brock
Tom Brock
Community Member
13 minutes ago

What the alternative, be rich?

#46

Excess sugar

maroonlife Report

#47

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous NSAIDs (gastrotoxic, nephrotoxic, cardiotoxic) and acetaminophen aka paracetamol (hepatotoxic). People take too many of them too often.

Secure-Ad5734 Report

#48

54 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous Going on the water without a life jacket

nishnawbe61 Report

#49

Not stopping for school bus stop sign.

chars150 Report

#50

ATV's

Even if you are going very slow they can gently tip over sideways and crush you.

At the hospital, any time we see "trauma, ATV" show up on the list there is a good chance it's going to be a terrible injury.

ElephantEarTag Report

#51

For me? Walking. I trip all the time😂

rainann2023 Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Another chronic tripper/faller here. In the last 5 years I've broken a kneecap, three bones in my pelvis, a rib and gotten a concussion---all in separate spills. Thinking about using a cane just to be more aware of my steps.

#52

Pandas

kate-benson Report

N G
N G
Community Member
1 hour ago

you only need to read their savage comments to know this is true

#53

Crosswalks. Been a part of a lot field trips and usually hear one teacher imply that crosswalks will keep you safe from cars.

--Jimmy_Kudo-- Report

#54

The internet

BlueBunny3874 Report

Tom Brock
Tom Brock
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is what elon would call an Xtarded list

