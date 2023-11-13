ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone's approach to life is different, but there are some things many of us agree on. For example, recent economic conditions have resulted in homeownership being less attainable, while the pandemic and the Great Resignation have made us realize the value of freedom, comfort, and flexibility. We understand that celebrities can't save us and that things need to change if we want to wake up with a smile on our faces in this ever-changing world. Interested in what that could be, Reddit user MustPlayVR made a post on the platform, asking people, "What needs to die out in 2024?" Here are some of the most popular answers, big and small.

#1

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 People who use their phone speakers in public

German8888888 , Sofía Marquet Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does anyone feel the need to do this? There is already so much I don't want to know about you . . . .

#2

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 “Accept all cookies” as the only option

Redwoodcurtain8 , Vlada Karpovich Report

#3

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Unaffordable housing prices

Korvas576 , Breno Assis Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can wish, but we are (the majority of us) stuck in this hell forever . . . .

#4

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Corporations owning everything. Bring back independant businesses

Heelgod , Chris Barbalis Report

#5

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 war

uceenk , Pixabay Report

#6

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Lifetime politicians.

rthomas10 , Joakim Honkasalo Report

#7

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 "Influencers".

Shiftymennoknight , George Milton Report

#8

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Ridiculous cost of living

Appropriate-Ad1242 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#9

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 politicians being able to lie with impunity

5lippery6yp5y , Colin Lloyd Report

jon_steensen avatar
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is because you don't have a functioning press. Journalists are supposed to call out the politicians by asking critical questions, not just be a mic-holder that uncritically helps spread their hollow promises and baseless accusations.

#10

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 "back to the office" corporate nonsense

MyKinkyCountess , Polina Zimmerman Report

#11

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Tipping culture

Chibibowa , Sam Dan Truong Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you should get paid a normal wage and then the tip is just a bonus

#12

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Celebrity worship

misscrimson16x , Anthony DELANOIX Report

#13

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Social media "challenges" to break the law or hurt people.

blazze_eternal , Magnus Mueller Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ought to be a way to punish the websites that encourage this. TikTok, I'm looking at you.

#14

X

marvelfan2205 Report

jon_steensen avatar
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

formally known as Twitter, you cannot just write X, without the rest of the "slogan".

#15

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Greed, it's the main reason for a lot of bad things currently happening on our planet.

kingjasko96 , Patrick Perkins Report

#16

Kardashians - been going on for far too long.

stickman07738 Report

#17

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Plastic pollution…

StrikerAli , Magda Ehlers Report

#18

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Layoffs while CEOs get paid 300x the average employee and still get a raise 5x the % of the average employee as well.

4inaroom , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#19

Conflicts that date back to the Bible

basahahn1 Report

#20

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 The inability of people to have common sense and be kind to one another.

DespicablePancake , Pixabay Report

#21

Gun Violence

MSP10julia Report

#22

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Pumping in more and more advertisements into...*everything*, even premium/paid monthly subscriptions/streaming. Sports are taking longer and longer due to more ads. More ads are being injected into everything.

It's hard to imagine most ads are even effective at all. How many people have bought an item or service based on advertising? If anything it makes me more likely to not buy it, especially if the ad is particularly annoying or way overplayed.

Also, ad agencies used to put much more effort into ads/commercials. Commercials were never a good thing, but some used to be slightly funny or entertaining at least.

fartypicklenuts , Studio Aolani Report

#23

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 The tumor cells in every cancer patient

improperjack , Thirdman Report

#24

The word unalive should unalive itself next year.

rydan Report

#25

Sports betting or atleast the f*****g ad blitz. My state just allowed sports betting in the past couple years. Let me tell you, I have never seen a non substance addiction hit a state so f*****g hard. A lot of people I know are gambling addicts who don't want to admit it. It's only getting worse, too. I hope we get some documentaries on this initial wave of allowing sports betting.

I think we have atleast another decade of this before they start regulating it a little better. However, I think what ever regulation occurs, it'll be too little too late and it won't help.

Glad_Association_899 Report

#26

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Filming everything. Filming at the gym. Playing phone speakers out loud in public. Price gouging. Rent hikes. Stagnated wages.

999i666 , lifesimply.rocks Report

#27

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Gender reveal parties where they start forest fires just to announce their unborn child’s gender like seriously, just send a text to everyone saying “it’s a boy/girl”

Wine_cheezits , Raylor Photo Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we started using the correct term I don't think they would be as popular. S*x reveal parties doesn't have the same ring to it...

#28

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 5 day work weeks

kayton3000 , Christin Hume Report

#29

Influencers filming themselves “helping” others, you’re not helping them, you’re exploiting them for your own gain.

Andaz1 Report

#30

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Subscription services. But they won’t. They’ll keep replacing single upfront purchases. It’s a shame.

codcksckr , freestocks Report

#31

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Bedbugs

vikstarleo123 , r_neme Report

#32

Gerrymandering

LegoGal Report

#33

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Strong opinions on things we are too lazy to research.

I still do it, I try to rethink important issues and say have I honestly researched this or am I just saying what I heard someone else say.

MuntedMunyak , Liza Summer Report

#34

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 EVERYTHING BEING CROPPED. Jesus christ i hate cropped things. If i find a cute shirt it’s cropped, cute jacket? it’s cropped. cute sweater? ITS CROPPED. i don’t care if people wear it but ITS EVERYWHERE.

get_alifer , Mike Von Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s no point in cropping a jacket or a jumper. Hard to imagine people who want a frozen stomach because of odd fashion

#35

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Still using covid as an excuse for everything going wrong. "We're understaffed because of covid" "Prices are up because of covid" "We're out of bread at the grocery store because covid affecting the suppliers" yea that last one was personal

currentlyatw0rk , Yoav Aziz Report

#36

Corrupt politicians and billionaires

Few_Recording2102 Report

#37

Racism and mass shooters

Flat-Appearance-5255 Report

#38

AI art

shaquille_0atm3aI Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s hardly art. I can allow the use of ai only if it’s for getting ideas as long as you draw the art yourself

#39

69 People Share Things That Should Go Away In 2024 Alpha male podcasts

everneveragain , Austin Distel Report

#40

Remakes.

Patient_Heron_9078 Report

#41

Advertising outside of actual storefronts. I don't think people realize how much damage the ad industry does. If you really think about it, most of the current political instability can be attributed to advertisment profit incentives to sensationalize the news and promote hysteria on social media. Killing ads would completely change the media landscape and seriously alter our way of life.

romacopia Report

#42

MAGA. Vote them out or be subjugated by these Christofascist loons.

Factsaretheonlytruth Report

#43

TIKTOK

Constant_Cultural Report

#44

Inflation

Panaginiptayo Report

#45

Shrinkflation.

JayisBay-sed Report

#46

Complaining about a politician and then voting for them again.

kantbykilt Report

#47

People that facetime over their phone speaker in public

Dull_War8714 Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep telling my dad to either hold the phone to his ear or text but he’d rather have a facetime out in public in front of everyone

#48

Reaction videos.

Cophed Report

beth_24 avatar
Gabby Ghoul
Gabby Ghoul
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoy videos where an actual lawyer or doctor critiques the level of accuracy on a television show.

#49

Homelessness

rudehead96 Report

#50

Income inequality.

AI_ElectricQT Report

#51

People being offended by everything and anything

adamski88 Report

#52

Probably about half of the US political leaders. A bunch of out of touch rich dinosaurs should not be making decisions for us

Mjr_Payne95 Report

#53

Political extremism

radioactive_panda_ Report

#54

Lip and cheek injections - women are so beautiful yet they are trying so hard to look like filters. I truly wish they could be happy without that influence.

Educational_Tap4533 Report

#55

Multi billionaires.

SammejElisa Report

#56

Getting bullied for having a different opinion

3StarsFan Report

#57

Distance from others. Nobody really talks or hangs out anymore since most people just talk on the phone or play video games. I'm guilty of this too, but I wish I hung out with my buddies more.

bigboomtheory21 Report

#58

Daylight Savings. The one thing everyone can agree on.

Superpe0n Report

#59

Adult angst. I'm really tired of people making bigoted laws because they're imagining people being mean to them like we're all still 14 and in high school.

kyrincognito Report

#60

Thought policing

LaDiablaDeIlanda Report

#61

Pharmaceutical ads

aarraahhaarr Report

#62

Low income apartments still being $1,500

Kangaroowrangler_02 Report

#63

Conditional masculinity/feminity. Basically letting whoever your partnering with be the key to unlocking your “masculine energy” or “divine feminine”. You sound like an idiot.

kinggeedra Report

#64

Cancel culture, specifically when it is about something that happened ages ago, at a time that behavior was not considered problematic

LaDiablaDeIlanda Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I question this one as a generalisation. Even if child abuse and date rape were "acceptable" or at least not talked about in public until rather recently, that's no reason to ignore how they impacted people, as well as the people who claimed they were just "edgy" during the heyday os these practices.

#65

Mosquitoes.

ColdHandSandwich Report

#66

Having to walk through clouds of cigarette smoke/ vape.
People will light up in doorways or blocking paths so you have no other option but to walk through it.

Nearly walked into the back of a guy who abruptly stopped to light up the moment he left the hospital doors.

worldworn Report

joshhart avatar
Josh Hart
Josh Hart
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With all the real problems… poor you.. live in dirty polutted city with bad water but ‘cough’ ‘cough’ MERMAN!! Im a merman… about smelling cigs…..

#67

Autotune outside of Electronic music. Please.

isolatedcherries Report

#68

Cognitive dissonance

untitledprojectmp4 Report

#69

Wokeness.

Not caring about people who are disadvantaged and downtrodden and treated unfairly. We need to do even more for that.

Just the part where all white people are evil and all trans / minorities / are perfectly moral monoliths and people act like they’ve attained virtue because they retweeted #BLM on their anonymous twitter feed. Less of that and more judging people not by the color of their skin or their sex, but rather by the content of their character.

phear_me Report

joshhart avatar
Josh Hart
Josh Hart
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why be offended at people trying not to be a ravist chunt?

