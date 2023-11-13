Everyone's approach to life is different, but there are some things many of us agree on. For example, recent economic conditions have resulted in homeownership being less attainable, while the pandemic and the Great Resignation have made us realize the value of freedom, comfort, and flexibility. We understand that celebrities can't save us and that things need to change if we want to wake up with a smile on our faces in this ever-changing world. Interested in what that could be, Reddit user MustPlayVR made a post on the platform, asking people, "What needs to die out in 2024?" Here are some of the most popular answers, big and small.

#1 People who use their phone speakers in public

#2 “Accept all cookies” as the only option

#3 Unaffordable housing prices

#4 Corporations owning everything. Bring back independant businesses

#5 war

#6 Lifetime politicians.

#7 "Influencers".

#8 Ridiculous cost of living

#9 politicians being able to lie with impunity

#10 "back to the office" corporate nonsense

#11 Tipping culture

#12 Celebrity worship

#13 Social media "challenges" to break the law or hurt people.

#14 X

#15 Greed, it's the main reason for a lot of bad things currently happening on our planet.

#16 Kardashians - been going on for far too long.

#17 Plastic pollution…

#18 Layoffs while CEOs get paid 300x the average employee and still get a raise 5x the % of the average employee as well.

#19 Conflicts that date back to the Bible

#20 The inability of people to have common sense and be kind to one another.

#21 Gun Violence

#22 Pumping in more and more advertisements into...*everything*, even premium/paid monthly subscriptions/streaming. Sports are taking longer and longer due to more ads. More ads are being injected into everything.



It's hard to imagine most ads are even effective at all. How many people have bought an item or service based on advertising? If anything it makes me more likely to not buy it, especially if the ad is particularly annoying or way overplayed.



Also, ad agencies used to put much more effort into ads/commercials. Commercials were never a good thing, but some used to be slightly funny or entertaining at least.

#23 The tumor cells in every cancer patient

#24 The word unalive should unalive itself next year.

#25 Sports betting or atleast the f*****g ad blitz. My state just allowed sports betting in the past couple years. Let me tell you, I have never seen a non substance addiction hit a state so f*****g hard. A lot of people I know are gambling addicts who don't want to admit it. It's only getting worse, too. I hope we get some documentaries on this initial wave of allowing sports betting.



I think we have atleast another decade of this before they start regulating it a little better. However, I think what ever regulation occurs, it'll be too little too late and it won't help.

#26 Filming everything. Filming at the gym. Playing phone speakers out loud in public. Price gouging. Rent hikes. Stagnated wages.

#27 Gender reveal parties where they start forest fires just to announce their unborn child’s gender like seriously, just send a text to everyone saying “it’s a boy/girl”

#28 5 day work weeks

#29 Influencers filming themselves “helping” others, you’re not helping them, you’re exploiting them for your own gain.

#30 Subscription services. But they won’t. They’ll keep replacing single upfront purchases. It’s a shame.

#31 Bedbugs

#32 Gerrymandering

#33 Strong opinions on things we are too lazy to research.



I still do it, I try to rethink important issues and say have I honestly researched this or am I just saying what I heard someone else say.

#34 EVERYTHING BEING CROPPED. Jesus christ i hate cropped things. If i find a cute shirt it’s cropped, cute jacket? it’s cropped. cute sweater? ITS CROPPED. i don’t care if people wear it but ITS EVERYWHERE.

#35 Still using covid as an excuse for everything going wrong. "We're understaffed because of covid" "Prices are up because of covid" "We're out of bread at the grocery store because covid affecting the suppliers" yea that last one was personal

#36 Corrupt politicians and billionaires

#37 Racism and mass shooters

#38 AI art

#39 Alpha male podcasts

#40 Remakes.

#41 Advertising outside of actual storefronts. I don't think people realize how much damage the ad industry does. If you really think about it, most of the current political instability can be attributed to advertisment profit incentives to sensationalize the news and promote hysteria on social media. Killing ads would completely change the media landscape and seriously alter our way of life.

#42 MAGA. Vote them out or be subjugated by these Christofascist loons.

#43 TIKTOK

#44 Inflation

#45 Shrinkflation.

#46 Complaining about a politician and then voting for them again.

#47 People that facetime over their phone speaker in public

#48 Reaction videos.

#49 Homelessness

#50 Income inequality.

#51 People being offended by everything and anything

#52 Probably about half of the US political leaders. A bunch of out of touch rich dinosaurs should not be making decisions for us

#53 Political extremism

#54 Lip and cheek injections - women are so beautiful yet they are trying so hard to look like filters. I truly wish they could be happy without that influence.

#55 Multi billionaires.

#56 Getting bullied for having a different opinion

#57 Distance from others. Nobody really talks or hangs out anymore since most people just talk on the phone or play video games. I'm guilty of this too, but I wish I hung out with my buddies more.

#58 Daylight Savings. The one thing everyone can agree on.

#59 Adult angst. I'm really tired of people making bigoted laws because they're imagining people being mean to them like we're all still 14 and in high school.

#60 Thought policing

#61 Pharmaceutical ads

#62 Low income apartments still being $1,500

#63 Conditional masculinity/feminity. Basically letting whoever your partnering with be the key to unlocking your “masculine energy” or “divine feminine”. You sound like an idiot.

#64 Cancel culture, specifically when it is about something that happened ages ago, at a time that behavior was not considered problematic

#65 Mosquitoes.

#66 Having to walk through clouds of cigarette smoke/ vape.

People will light up in doorways or blocking paths so you have no other option but to walk through it.



Nearly walked into the back of a guy who abruptly stopped to light up the moment he left the hospital doors.

#67 Autotune outside of Electronic music. Please.

#68 Cognitive dissonance