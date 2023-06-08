Reddit users have been sharing what they cherish most about the US and Americans, so we’ve gathered some of their most wholesome replies below. From thick and creamy milkshakes to public restrooms that are always free, enjoy reading about some of the best perks of living in the 'Melting Pot', and be sure to upvote the replies you agree with!

The United States is a vast country with so much to offer: gorgeous national parks, friendly people, excellent customer service and 24-hour diners that will serve you a beautiful breakfast plate at 2am that you’ll never forget. And while news cycles often highlight the nation's wildest and least attractive qualities, the truth is that plenty of people around the world actually love the good old USA.

#1 When they do something, they go all out and really commit to it. Very enthusiastic people.

#2 What I loved about Americans I met is the encouragement to try new things.



Like: "Just go for it. If it works, great. If it doesn't, you gained experience."



Here in Germany it's more: "Nah, rather be careful. If you dare to fail, you are a loser that we won't ever trust with responsbilities again."

#3 As an european who has done two roadtrips across the states, the main thing i will remember fondly for the rest of my days is how friendly people in the states are. I talked with busy new yorkers and with homeless folks, had a f*****g bbq in Detroit ghetto with the neighbourhood. I spent the night on a farm in Southern Iowa. Clubbing in Vegas, smoking and chilling in LA.

I had long conversations with people who are so far apart from eachother on the political and financial spectrum that its harder to get it any wider, but i didnt met a single person who didnt treat us very nicely. On top of the hospitality, the smalltalk and s**t felt so good when you come from a country where you are considered a f*****g lunatic if you actually say anything else than "hi" to a stranger on the bus.



That country has it's problems, but my f*****g god what a place it is to travel around as a tourist. I'd recommend the roadtripping for anyone who likes to travel. The country is huge and you get to see everything from deserts into snowy mountains, 50 people villages into massive cities.



Sorry if my english sucks, not my native language.



Edit: i also miss some of the restaurants and the overall superb customer service. You dont get that anywhere else.

#4 As simple as saying good morning when i walk past. Goes a long way

#5 Your outdoors.



The sheer size of the country means there are so many national parks with a large variety of sceneries.



That said, the sheer size of the country also means you’ll be putting the same amount of effort getting there compared to me visiting a neighbouring country.



Culture is somewhat similar so it makes planning / communication easier, though you’re not exposing yourself to other cultures.

#6 This depends a bit on where in the US you are and also in the pre-covid times, but Americans hug a lot compared to Asians and it makes me feel really fuzzy on the inside

#7 Southern BBQ. Goddamn, you guys know your ribs

#8 Americans I’ve met are usually a delight to talk to. Very upbeat and talkative from my experience.



I still remember a conversation I had with a small family who were on holiday on holiday where I live. They basically told me their life story and what they were up to that day. Didn’t know them but it made my commute home more interesting.

#9 The fuggin hash browns in diners. I just love them. And even when i find grated hash browns outside of the US it's never quite as good.

#10 Free soda refills at fast food restaurants

#11 The fact that yelling 'yee-haw' in a country setting will almost always be met with whooping, hollering, and other 'yee-haw's. I live in the US, but am from Ireland. I live in Arizona.

#12 They're friendly and invite you to stuff. Maybe it's not 100% genuine, but at least they pretend to like you while figuring out of they like you or not.

#13 I really like that you do proper lemonade.



If you ask for lemonade in Australia, if you're lucky you get Kirk's or Gest, if you're unlucky you get Sprite, but you're definitely getting something clear and fizzy that has never in its existence met a lemon.

#14 Such amazing food, and even better food service. The American restaurant experience is truly heaven.

#15 Halloween.

#16 Fried chicken sandwiches, they got it mastered.

#17 As a Brit I love it when I’m in the states and I’ll get talking to an American and they’ll ask me like 200 questions about Britain you know the usual stuff about the queen and what we call things like trolly instead of shopping cart. I genuinely love it and it’s so funny seeing their faces when they hear some of my answers

#18 Visited America with my family when I was 16. Almost everyone who talked to us would end the conversation with, 'Have a good one!' It was really nice hearing it all the time, and I use the phrase all the time now.

#19 Saying this as a Canadian I’ve always found Americans to genuinely be so friendly. Depends on the place but in some places I’ve found the people to be friendlier than those back home in Canada. Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and the entire state of Hawaii were places I found to have really friendly people. Some places weren’t this way but I won’t list them

#20 Sausage gravy at breakfast.

#21 For me hands down it has to be milkshakes. Oreo milkshakes are the god dammn best thing that I have experienced when I came to America (I’m from Mexico). It can be midnight and I can just go to a fast food place and order any milkshake I want. It’s so simple but it sure is amazing.

#22 Not being racist. America is actually a pretty tolerant place compared to the rest of the world. Go pay a visit to India, Russia, Japan, or South Africa and then get back to me.

#23 For me personally? The schools and the school system. I moved here about 12 years ago from SA when I was still a kid and yes while the education (meaning: what you learned in class and how stricter rules were) was much better where I’m from imo i was so shocked that schools here had soooo many clubs and after school programs/activities and even classes? i can’t imagine taking theater as a 12 year old over there!! i also love how involved parents are in school events and programs there was also a lot of involvement from parents where i grew up don’t get me wrong but it’s different here i also really love how teachers decorate their classrooms a lot more? I haven’t been in an actually school in years but i have the fondest memories of my 5th grade class being so decorated and pretty lol im a cornball but really appreciate American teachers for that

#24 I find that Britain really has a mindset where people resent others for doing well. There's still a remnant of the "know your place" attitude which manifests as wanting to see successful people "brought back to Earth". I really like that the US doesn't see aspirational as a dirty word.

#25 Americans make the best stoner foods, they take loads of fast food and smash it together and it tastes amazing

#26 Movies

#27 i love the way you've been protesting against police brutality and racism. solidarity from the UK

#28 Their entertainment is top notch! TV, movies, sports, Broadway, music

#29 Haircuts, Barbers: a majority of hair professionals are very much above average. Never had a bad haircut there. Never.

#30 Americans can me very upbeating. The casual good mood when it comes to business is so refreshing compared to the always negative swiss/german opinions

#31 I heard the community colleges/ junior colleges don’t exist in some other countries. I spoke to someone who failed their exams for university in their country and they’re basically f****d. In the US you could probs have an easier time fixing your life with CC

#32 As a guy from Turkey i can say

- they are really easy going and encoureging about talking and blending in. Some europeans and asians can be cold at first so thats a big plus.



- even though they are not well informed about geography or states of other regions, they are willing to ask and learn. Which matters a lot actually.



- and they are really thick skinned. Can take a joke or two. Unlike , Turkey :) or some european states. ( Years of dark humour may ve helped this for usa too)



Sorry if i made some mistakes.

#33 The Americans I've worked with have been totally unlike the brash and loud idiots we see on US TV. They have been kind, sensitive, intelligent, thoughtful and very encouraging.

#34 Complain.



I know it sounds weird but it's something you'll notice when you live in a passive country.



It's normal here to work Monday to Monday, not get paid overtime and work multiple jobs at once but be paid for the lowest one. It's insane. They just bend over and take it. Americans, at least, make a scene as much as they can when s**t seems unfair for them. Even if sometimes it's something stupid.

#35 TV shows.

#36 As an Asian that has never been to America but has a close online friend from America, it's their humour.

#37 They talk to strangers. I have just moved back to a country where people don’t do that and I hate it.

#38 burger.

#39 Have a space program lol

#40 Free water at restaurants. Free use of bathrooms.

#41 Turn at a red light

#42 Their positive attitude and positive thinking. That's amazing and something that my country will probably never learn.



Also... I love that america is a general popculture bastion. I would love to live in USA

#43 They make good memes.

#44 As an undercover Canadian living in the US, I find they like buying beers for strangers.

#45 Really talkative, positive and confident. I also really like your patriotism. I am from England and I couldnt really care less about the monarchy but oooo boy do you guys love your flag



Edit: I love my country and I am proud to be English. I would fight for our way of life. I just dont feel anything for the royal family

#46 That it’s not unusual to air condition your home, nobody bats an eye.

Germans are so penny pinchers when it comes to that. It’s a big deal if you have home A/C

#47 I love the US and Americans. My husband and I (29M&31F from Germany) always had an amazing time on our various trips to America and even got married there. The people are so friendly & laidback. Next on our list are Texas & Louisiana! See you after Covid.

#48 Car culture. Racing. Show cars. Supercars. The lot. Which made it so surprising when American Top Gear sucked so bad.

#49 Small cars with stupidly big engines.

#50 Their cars, i mean, the Chevy Corvette is f*****g awesome, and the whole thing with trucks is pretty cool too. Not to mention their racing series, the Daytona 500 is the Super Bowl of motorsports, and the NHRA drag racing is crazy

#51 There's a lot of rich-shaming in Europe, especially in France. Now, I'm not going to clap for billionaire clearly exploiting their exployee in giant society like Amazon, but I do respect succesful people who worked hard and get money out of it.



In France, you're shamed for having a nice car. In US, you're applauded. This is the spirit ! Other people success is not a threat to your life, it's an inspiration

#52 Friendly. Open. Honest (as in they say whats on thier mind and not layer it like Europeans)

#53 Make the best craft beer in the world!

#54 I’m American, but I live in Europe. Something that always astounds my European friends is the fact that I have a driver’s license. In the area of Europe where I live, it can cost something like €2000 to get licensed, so I’ve had several Europeans express jealousy that so many Americans are able to drive.



(Of course, in America it’s a necessity to learn how to drive, since our public transportation is terrible.)

#55 2 things I immediately thought of 1. Bbq I've eaten in a number of different bbq places and they've all been great. We have a few in the UK but nothing like the States. Oh and independent burger places where the burgers are homemade in house there is nothing like that here. I'm on a mobile ( cell) phone so excuse the block of writing. 2. Being able to turn right on a red light if it's clear. Turning left at a red is the equivalent here. It's a great idea and works really well. I guess that 3 things not 2!!

#56 The fact they have some pride in their country.



Here in Britain it's considered a bad thing to wave or display our national flag other than with a few exceptions like sporting events and royal weddings. Even saying you are 'proud to be British' is considered some kind of far right dog-whistle or something. We are instead supposed to just sit there quietly contemplating all our failings and feeling bad about things our distant ancestors did 200 years ago. We have taken self-loathing to a new level.

#57 Thoughts from an Australian that has visited the USA:



American BBQ is fantastic. I still haven't had brisket anywhere near as good since coming home.



Your large population has allowed for more flavour choices to sell well enough to be profitable to produce. As an example, here in Australia we get none of the Bacardi flavours and only a handful of the flavoured vodkas (I'm talking bottles, not pre-mixes, btw) - your stores have six or seven different flavoured white Bacardis and an entire wall of flavoured vodkas. (Also, anyone coming to Australia that is willing to use their duty free to bring me Bacardi Banana, please hit me up - that stuff is amazing, but import duties are nearly AUD$40 per bottle to get shipped here).



American Football is without a doubt the best sport on Earth. Harder hits, more athleticism and much more cerebral than rugby, soccer or AFL. That sport was great enough to inspire me to travel across the globe and build a holiday around the concept of getting to see my Packers play live just once.



Your people - when they choose to be - can be some of the most giving, lovely, helpful people.



That Southern Belle accent is ridiculously hot. It is kryptonite to my will-power.

#58 Most of the non-political stuff that comes out of America is pretty exceptional. I like American culture, media and tech in general.

#59 American patriotism is both unnerving and very entertaining - once visited a Navy airbase in North Carolina and the gigantic sign outside, 4ft letters hewn from rock read “pardon our noise; it’s the sound of freedom” I had no idea team America was basically a documentary 😉