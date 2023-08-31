Romanticizing the past isn’t always the healthiest thing to do. But we have to admit, there are some things that have gotten way out of hand these days, so Reddit users have recently been calling them out . Below, you’ll find some of these annoyances that likely grind your gears too, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the things you’d like to put an end to as well!

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, citizens were free to watch YouTube videos to their hearts’ desire, without being constantly bombarded with ads for fat-burning tea and companies that will help you build the perfect resume . These same residents could go to the grocery store and purchase a gallon of milk without wondering if they were going to be able to pay rent that month, and they could walk home without hearing TikToks blaring from other people's phones.

#1 Jobs asking for 5+ years of experience being listed as entry-level.

#2 social media & phone addiction, i work with kids and it’s surreal how they are born into it, it’s so normalised creativity is dying, I fear our next generation, everyone is glued to their phones.

#3 Comment sections on social media. They used to be pretty fun to scroll through and engage with, now it’s mostly full of insufferable people who get off on arguing with strangers online picking fights over literally anything.

#4 People doing outrageous s**t in public for views. No one cares, you’re not cute for being disruptive.

#5 Already out of hand and has been for a while, but keeps getting worse: advertisements everywhere.

#6 Everyplace asking for a tip.

#7 Illiteracy, be it scientific, biological, or media. Too many people are too comfortable with not understanding things.

#8 Rent increases and mortgage rates.

#9 Grocery prices.

#10 People not knowing how to interact politely with their fellow humans. It’s wild.

#11 Rich getting richer and the poorer getting poorer.

#12 Monthly subscriptions. Not just streaming services. Software, games and even vehicle features.



It's like the MBAs from MBB have their hands in everything now.

#13 Cancel culture.

#14 Plastic, especially single-use stuff.

#15 ‘Main character’ syndrome.



mh985:



Social media feeding into people’s narcissism.



_Perfect_Mistake_:



“Me me me” attitude. Social media has played a huge part of this attention-seeking attitude. Everyone feels the need to be recognized.

#16 Literally everything/everyone raising their prices for seriously everything. I have gotten so many "we are raising our prices this year to growing inflation" and yes the items are smaller, you dont get the same as you did before, or the product is worse. They all say we need to raise the rates for something because they cant afford to keep running their business on the prices now. But yet they show record profits. I'm looking at you Xcel.... among others and others and others just like this. Its insane.

#17 Influencers.

#18 Planned obsolescence. The absolute worst. How is it that a 400 dollar phone and 1500 dollar phone have the same 1 year warranty?

#19 The political divide in the U.S. is the worst I’ve seen it in my 43 years on this planet.

#20 Inflation.

#21 Climate change is getting scary now. People seem content to ignore it till it kills them though.

#22 Short videos on every social media app. It destroys the attention span and critical thinking abilities, mainly for children that grow up with these apps watching endless short videos. They will have no motivation to do something else that costs more effort and it is truly concerning.

#23 Disneys remakes 😂

#24 The lack of consequences & no accountability.

#25 Obesity. The strain it's causing on the healthcare system is enormous.

#26 The cost to simply be alive and take care of yourself.

#27 Apps! Every business, website, service, you name it has its own damn app now. 3 Factor authorization also means that I have to download several apps on my personal phone just to be able to access sites required by my employer to do my job.

#28 Ignorance. So many poorly educated people with no desire to learn. Self education is now seen as a chore instead of a great skill or power. Knowledge is power.

#29 The pressure from social media to look absolutely perfect at all times, to the point where everyday people are having surgery to alter their looks.

#30 People at the gym recording videos thinking everyone should let them have their way always at the gym since they are recording.

#31 Armchair expertise…. i’ve been on social media since Facebook required a college email to sign up, I have never seen more unqualified people running their d**k lickers about things they have no knowledge of. Deconstructing movies they haven’t seen, criticizing ALL teachers when they literally can’t name one, moaning about laws they couldn’t comprehend if made to read, it’s kind of amazing but worrisome.

#32 Absolutely everything being a scam or a con.



From MLMs to literally fake products for "sale", to the ever increasing barrage of fake accounts trying to trick people into handing over money or credit card details, everything is a hustle.



It now takes effort to sift through the c**p to find real things.

#33 How people easily get replaced. Be it jobs, friendships or relationship.

#34 The US healthcare system. It just gets worse (greedier) year after year.

#35 Homelessness.

#36 Corporate greed.

#37 The way people treat hospitality and retail staff. This week I had a woman lose her 💩 at me when I had to tell her she couldn’t take food out of the restaurant, I’ve had people ask for drinks but basically demand them and not even say please, I’ve had tables let their kids make a total mess of the table and floor and show no remorse because that’s what the staff are paid to do

#38 Mental health crisis.

#39 Gun violence. It’s BEEN out of hand but it’s absolutely terrifying to live in the US right now. Nowhere is safe - not church, not your local bar, not the bank, not the farmers market, not a music festival or concert, nowhere is safe.

#40 "smart" everything. Leave my gaddamn appliances alone!

#41 The level of brightness on new car lights.

#42 Phone music and tiktok out loud in public.

#43 Airlines. Ticket prices rising, leg room shrinking, cancellations and delays with no recourse becoming an almost every-time-I-fly experience, it’s all becoming quite infuriating.

#44 Biased reporting- fake news; sensationalism and reporting with a clear agenda.

#45 Artificial Intelligence.

#46 Real estate prices



I'm finally earning a decent enough living to be able to own (and will be moving in next summer), but still can only afford condos or townhouses, and not even in my county. Have to go about thirty miles south where it's a bit more affordable. Single family homes are all out. And for context, I net about $60K/yr and live in New Jersey. Also property taxes are insane here.

#47 Umm it’s 117 degrees outside and the state is on fire. A lot of places seem like they are burning.

#48 People treating political parties like sports teams. Yay democrats won! Yay GOP won! They are both f*****g you and 100% DO NOT GIVE A S**T ABOUT YOU OR YOUR PETTY LITTLE SOCIAL DIFFERENCES.

#49 Road rage.

#50 Entitlement attitude.

#51 Income inequality.

#52 People falsely claiming their dog is a service animal so they can take it with them anywhere they want.

#53 slang. wtf is a lituation.

#54 Self-diagnosing autism and DID.





manykeets





ADHD too.

#55 Also, at least in the DC area, violent crimes by teenagers. It’s insane. Last year, a 12 year old and 14 year old killed an Uber eats driver and stole his car which they then immediately crashed. Lots of carjackings here. A lot of these kids are on the edge of their seat to start s**t too—they will sit in the metro and be extremely loud or knock into you multiple times waiting for you to say something so that they can then attack you. So no one says anything about their s**t behavior anymore for fear of severe injury or death. Amazing!

#56 Outrage. It’s totally out of hand. Everyone gets outraged about everything. It’s fueling the divides and tearing the fabric of society and culture.

#57 Partisanship and disdain for expertise. Every moron in the world is convinced that watching youtube videos and regurgitating disinformation beats judicious study and qualifications, in forming an opinion.

#58 A lack of self-awareness. People think its weak or whatever to be mindful of the people around you. It's insane the number of people that just don't care if they are an a*****e.

#59 TICKETMASTER SERVICE FEES!

#60 Social expectations.

#61 Performance Improvement Plans...worked at a place that over 50% of staff were on a PIP. Aloof management intersecting too late.

#62 would you like to donate to.....[insert random charity you've never heard of]

#63 The size of vehicles: SUV's, pickup trucks.

#64 People never reading articles and letting their opinions form around rage-bait headlines.

#65 Misogyny.

#66 What they put in our food. Our food is banned in a lot of countries due to the chemicals. That in turn give you health issues that in turn make you get medicine.

#67 Amusement park prices, both admission and the prices inside the park. We went to Cedar Point last month. Tickets were $125, parking another $30. $16 for a funnel cake, $10/game, and it was literally $50 for 4 small frozen yogurts. Was bullsh**ting with one of the employees and mentioned the absurd prices, and she told me that she would have to work for 2 hours to afford one funnel cake. The prices are audacious on their own, but knowing that they aren’t even properly compensating their employees after all that price gouging is absolutely infuriating.

#68 Marvel Movies

#69 The size of chip bags in comparison to the amount of chips in the bag. Yay, I just spent $3.99 on a bag of air with some crumbs in the bottom.

#70 Apathy about the immunocompromised and disabled.

#71 Game companies thinking they can release a game bit by bit through DLC rather than just straight-up giving us the full product, a DLC is just supposed to be an extra add-on, the game should still be playable even without it but most AAA game companies would rather let us play 25% of a game and have us pay extra for the rest.