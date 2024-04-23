ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have realized that life on Planet Earth isn’t all sunshine and rainbows by now. Not just surviving but also thriving in the modern world can be very difficult. Especially if your expectations for how life should work don’t match the reality.

User u/Constant_Luck9387 sparked an interesting online discussion after asking the members of the r/AskReddit community to share what they think are the top things that have changed the world for the worse. Scroll down to see what they had to say. Their answers were illuminating, and they shed some light on what people consider to be the top problems of the day.

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the viral thread, u/Constant_Luck9387, who was happy to share her perspective on how we can make the world a better place. Read on for our full interview with her.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Dopamine-high, instant gratification.

Sufficient_Syrup_57 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This. We can’t wait for anything anymore and I’m as bad as anyone. If the screen doesn’t load instantly I’m like WTF??!! We have become inured to instant information, instant response, instant publication (like this 🙂) which also means we tend not to think things through perhaps as much as we used to, we get platforms for our thoughts that are not always best aired without the benefit of thinking time provided by the cooling off period we used to have. I’m rambling now.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There are so many problems in the world and so much unfairness in life that listing everything would mean we’d be sitting here till the cows come home. One annoying major problem that many of us are dealing with these days is the amount of time we spend in front of screens. Not only do many of us use computers for work, but we also use our phones to stay connected with our friends and to consume entertainment. Screens can dominate your life, eating up time you could otherwise spend with your loved ones.

According to a survey conducted by Reviews.org, people living in the United States check their phones a whopping 144 times per day and spend an average of 4 hours and 25 minutes on them every day. Meanwhile, 89% of Americans check them within the first 10 minutes of waking up. The vast majority of respondents (75%) feel uneasy leaving their phones at home, while the same number check their phones within 5 minutes of getting a notification.
#2

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Single use plastic.

sadorangejuice , Nick Fewings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Future generations will look at us with disdain for the stupid use of single use plastic. We will be called the Plastic Age. It is a damnation on this period of our custodianship of the planet

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse The total overwhelming amount of information thrown at you every minute of every day. I can't even pump gas without being subjected to a f*****g commercial.

WhataKrok , Marcus Herzberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
hellowrold1245 avatar
PanPan124
PanPan124
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once I got a ad while watching a ad…. So a ad in a ad

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Not only that but three-quarters of Americans use their phone on the toilet. In the meantime, 69% have admitted that they’ve texted someone in the same room as them. A jaw-dropping 57% of respondents have admitted that they think they’re addicted to their phones. Meanwhile, the study also found that 55% of Americans have not gone longer than 24 hours without their phones, while 46% opened up that they’ve used their phones while on a date. Even more worryingly, 27% have used their phones while driving…

Being constantly connected to the internet, social media, and our emails isn’t as great as some utopians might have thought. The fear of missing out (FOMO) is constantly haunting our steps. Meanwhile, some folks are anxious that they’re somehow obligated to instantly respond to any new notifications. It can be exhausting. And it can make you feel like you’d rather live in a cottage in the woods, raising chickens, with no internet at all. However, for most of us, that’s not an option. What we can do, instead, is cut back on our screen and internet time.
#4

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Companies answering to shareholders rather than customers or employees.

purpleflowers1010 , David Hahn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Allowing children to use social media and the internet.
Anything that involves over-educating children unnecessarily and not just let them be themselves and protect them.

Even worse imo: allowing parents to film and take photos of their children and upload it online for millions of views.

lekhachun , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see what this is saying but I’ll take over-education to under-education every time

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

The unchecked exploitation of natural resources, leading to environmental degradation and climate change.

Victoria_Scottt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

From our perspective, what really works is using our phones’ Do Not Disturb and Airplane functions. That way, you’re not distracted by incoming notifications and can focus on a single task. Being able to do deep work is wonderful, but it requires a lot of self-discipline. Similarly, if you’re constantly being bombarded on social media, go into the settings and turn off some of the notifications.

Alternatively, mute your group chats when you want some time to focus on your loved ones and your hobbies so you don’t feel pressured to respond and react to every single witty meme or comment. And there’s honestly nothing better than doing a small digital detox on your days off. Going for a walk without your phone can be liberating (especially if you think you can't live without tracking your steps). 
#7

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Large scale news outlets that get to present themselves as facts vs actually being a form of entertainment.

darthmastermind , ThisisEngineering Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Consumerism, the belief that new material goods makes you happy. An eternal chase after new belongings.

crypticcamelion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse The good thing about influencer culture was anyone could become famous, opening doors for people who never would have had a chance in the past. The bad thing about influencer culture was anyone could become famous, including some incredibly toxic, exploitative sociopaths who would do anything for attention in the form of clicks, shares, likes and subscriptions. For every artist sharing and monetizing their doll making hobby or their drain unclogging, power washing or lawn care business, there's a dozen Paul brothers or Andrew Tate 'alpha' bro wannabes spewing cruelty for laughs, misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and assorted other forms of hate.

LakotaGrl , George Milton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

We were curious to get the OP’s thoughts on the things that have the most profound negative impact on the world. According to her, overpopulation, deforestation, and pollution are the key issues.

However, when talking about technology, she told Bored Panda that social interaction issues, cyberbullying, and privacy violations are at the top of her list.

“I think stricter laws and abiding citizens will surely help. And I hope people don't spend too much time on social media. Spend your time with your loved ones. Remember that life is short. So, make it memorable,” u/Constant_Luck9387 told Bored Panda.
#10

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse The amount of subscriptions services.

DifficultStranger739 , Thibault Penin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazon is now charging its customers extra if they don't want you watch ads! It's so frustrating when there's a show everyone's talking about that you can't watch because it's only on amazon for example. Streaming services have become as bad as cable!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Either TikTok or online influencers making their fans do some questionable stuff.

Death_Blur24 , Olivier Bergeron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Humans.

BinaryEgo , Ryoji Iwata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People being obsessed with labeling others! What does it matter what's in my pants as long as it ain't 🐜 ants?! The gender binary system is a flawed social construction!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Meanwhile, we also wanted to get to grips with what the author of the thread thought the top things making the world a better place were.

“People with compassion and empathy. The world needs more people like that. Everyone can make this world better by starting with yourself,” she said. 
#13

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Probably children getting devices at such a young age. I rarely go outside anymore. And I rarely see any other kids go outside anymore.


Edit: I have learned that it is not just screens that result in a lack of kids outside and that I should probably go out and soak up some sun as well. .

Muchosgrassyass123 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The main reason that children don't going outside is a lack of save spaces where they can play unsupervised.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse As if religion wasn’t radical enough throughout history, as people have begun shifting away from it, they shifted right into politics radicalizing it.

inspiredguy40 , Element5 Digital Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
francisco_bonillo_ponce avatar
Francisco Javier Bonillo Ponce
Francisco Javier Bonillo Ponce
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bad thing about men having stopped believing in God is not that they no longer believe in anything, but that they are willing to believe in everything.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse 24 hour news networks destroyed the world before social media even began.

1iopen , Amanna Avena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the OP, the question for the thread popped into her head while she was having some ‘me time.’ She posted it on r/AskReddit to get some different perspectives from people all over the globe and from all walks of life.

“I actually didn't expect that it would get so much attention. For me, some people view the world as cruel. I am actually one of them. When I was a kid, I thought it was actually rainbows and butterflies, but it wasn't. So, I feel like that question resonated with many people.”

Redditor u/Constant_Luck9387 also had this uplifting message to share with her readers: “Hello, everyone. I hope you are being kind to yourself, as well as to others. The world we live in is already cruel. Make your mind a beautiful place.”
#16

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Unfortunately dating apps have sorta taken over dating in general.

Nowadays I think everyone uses them and it’s surprisingly becoming tougher to use more traditional methods.

mahavirMechanized , Mika Baumeister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I gave up on dating. If Prince Charming is looking for me he can find me on my couch.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Those fake influencers on youtube, they are making the world worse 🥲.

MimiDiazX , Christian Wiediger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Covid.

Daintylittlesole , EVG Kowalievska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Covid made home office a viable option for many companies.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

What things do you personally think have the biggest negative and positive impacts on the world, dear Pandas? Which issues do you think it's best to prioritize tackling over everything else? How would you go about improving the world if you had unlimited power and finances? Share your thoughts in the comments.
#19

Trickle down economics.

fillipjfly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its not trickle down economics that made things worse. Its the lack of

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse All useful information being behind a pay wall.

Suluco87 , CardMapr.nl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Social media fried my brain early. I remember i joined instagram back in 2011 when i was only 12. I started competing with strangers for compliments and seeking approval.

Interesting-Click-12 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof growing up (gen x) was hard enough I feel super sorry for those kids who had social media growing up.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

US v Them mentality. The idea that there is only a binary option available for everything.

Tregonia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A result of Trumpian binary logic: you’re with me or you’re against me and if you’re against me my numbnut supporters are coming after you

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Greed.

danman_69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Greed is the only good" - Milton Friedman, Chicago school of economics.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse The internet is an amazing invention, but might ultimately be the cause of our long term demise.

When we should have embraced nature we will have embraced the digital world instead and opted to download our brains to the cloud instead of trying to solve climate change.

bigbombusbeauty , Caio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In 1992 Roger Waters wrote the album Amused to Death about the absurdity that technology has developed to where we can even watch *war* live, and what that does to the human psyche. (Not a fan his anymore since he’s become.. well, what he’s become, but the music is still stellar.) A lot of what he wrote is about our consumerist lifestyles, and a lot of the album also applies to the internet. Check out the last song (called Amused to death) on the album, it was the first thing that came to my mind when I read the post above.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Children turning into milkcows for gaming companeis and big tech.

JJunsuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just children. Everyone, regardless of age, especially in the gaming industry.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

The Citizen's United decision in the US. It has allowed for unfettered and uncapped income to get involved into US politics from any source including foreign companies. The US has never been the most moral actor, but allowing people to buy reps in our government has heavily influenced the US's international actions.

johnydeviant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

32 Things That Changed The World For The Worse Right now in North Carolina, everyone is getting fed up with all the sports betting ads. When you go out in my city, there's a plane flying around dragging one of those MGM banners every day.

OxtailPhoenix , Baishampayan Ghose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same in Australia. It is a curse. We have banned alcohol and smoking advertising, we need to follow suit with gambling advertising: gambling has proven to be as addictive as either of those other two and if you doubt it, Google Shohei Ohtani’s translator and see how gambling addiction worked out for him

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Social media. Lobbyists. Corporations donating/buying off politicians.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

High Fructose Corn Syrup.

RiJuElMiLu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I guess dating apps is one of the worst things to have ever appeared online. It has changed dating forever, and not necessarily for the better.

wasilimlaopeh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

People blaming their actions on everyone buy themselves.

CoffeeCat086 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Smart phones.. mobile phones have been brilliant..smart phones are dimming our brains.

Vivid_Ice_2755 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
captive avatar
Captive
Captive
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BS. It's about how you use it. You have the world's knowledge in your hands but if you use the device for dumb things it's not the device's fault

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!