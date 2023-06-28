A recent project from the team at Big Motoring World gave children aged between 5-13 a chance to draw their dream vehicle, and the AI art platform Midjourney was then tasked with turning their drawings into more professional-looking designs.

Here is what the AI tool came up with:

More info: bigmotoringworld.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Veer, Age 10 – “Model Z”

Veer, Age 10 – “Model Z”

"This Tesla-inspired “Model Z” car, drawn by 10-year-old Veer is painted his favorite color (blue) and is so fast that it has fire coming from out from the exhaust. Tail-gaiters beware!"

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST
#2

Olivia, Age 13 – “Popatron 2.0”

Olivia, Age 13 – “Popatron 2.0”

"Good luck trying to catch up with Olivia's “Popatron 2.0” which is sure to never run out of fuel using its solar powered boost.

The 13-year-old's car also doubles up as the perfect stealth vehicle with its blacked-out windows and the ability to turn invisible. We’ll be putting our names down on the waiting list for this one!"

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST
#3

Liam, Age 5 – “$1000 Car”

Liam, Age 5 – “$1000 Car”

"Five-year-old Liam drew a colorful car, clearly marked with a flag showing the creator’s name.

It has a fire engine with hearts that makes the fire come out. It’s also the most affordable option out of all the concept cars, costing just $1,000."

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST
#4

Fearne, Age 10 – “The Galfern 100”

Fearne, Age 10 – “The Galfern 100”

"Fearne, aged 10, opted for a bright car design with rockets on the back, so she shouldn’t arrive late anywhere!"

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#5

Aman, Age 9 – “Rocket Car”

Aman, Age 9 – “Rocket Car”

"Set for its release in the year 6999, 9-year-old Aman’s rocket-powered car flies above the road and is sure to get you to your destination at lightning speed. It is likely to be a very exclusive experience though, coming in at a hefty price tag of ‘billions of trillions’ of pounds."

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST
#6

Amelia, Age 12 – “Sky Floater”

Amelia, Age 12 – “Sky Floater”

"Never worry about getting stuck in traffic again with 12-year-old Amelia’s “Sky Floater 2” which can simply take off using its large wings and carry you over the queue."

bigmotoringworld Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!