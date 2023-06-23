Nathan W Pyle is an American artist known for his series of comics Strange Planet. The Instagram profile where Pyle shares short stories about the life of aliens has gathered over 6 million followers. However, recently Nathan presented his community with a collection of brand-new illustrations featuring the states of the USA. The first post presents his version of Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, South California, and Kansas: the author presented the new series as “USA Geography”.

So far, we can admire 22 cute drawings with a doodle-like quality. Each one of them showcases a cartoon character in the shape of the U.S., with a unique feature representing individual states. We have compiled a list of all the states shared by Pyle as of today. The series will continue, so if you do not want to miss any state, perhaps the one you live in, you should definitely follow Nathan’s social media profiles.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com