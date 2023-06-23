Nathan W Pyle is an American artist known for his series of comics Strange Planet. The Instagram profile where Pyle shares short stories about the life of aliens has gathered over 6 million followers. However, recently Nathan presented his community with a collection of brand-new illustrations featuring the states of the USA. The first post presents his version of Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, South California, and Kansas: the author presented the new series as “USA Geography”.

So far, we can admire 22 cute drawings with a doodle-like quality. Each one of them showcases a cartoon character in the shape of the U.S., with a unique feature representing individual states. We have compiled a list of all the states shared by Pyle as of today. The series will continue, so if you do not want to miss any state, perhaps the one you live in, you should definitely follow Nathan’s social media profiles.

#1

Missouri

Missouri

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#2

New York

New York

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#3

California

California

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#4

Texas

Texas

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#5

Idaho

Idaho

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#6

Kansas

Kansas

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#7

Ohio

Ohio

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#8

Michigan

Michigan

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#9

Colorado

Colorado

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#10

Maryland

Maryland

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#11

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#12

West Virginia

West Virginia

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#13

Vermont

Vermont

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#14

New Jersey

New Jersey

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#15

Virginia

Virginia

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#16

North Carolina

North Carolina

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#17

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#18

South Carolina

South Carolina

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#19

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#20

Minnesota

Minnesota

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#21

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

#22

Nevada

Nevada

nathanwpylestrangeplanet Report

