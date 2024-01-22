ADVERTISEMENT

Princess_Prompt is making a comeback on Bored Panda, and this time, they're bringing the laughs with a hilarious cat series. Get ready to find out what these naughty felines do when their owners are not around!

In a recent interview, the digital creator revealed their take on AI, considering it more of a creative tool than an artistic pursuit. "I see AI as a new tool, like photography was at one time and Photoshop was at another. That's why I am training in it, hoping to one day arrive at a point of junction between human creation and 'machine-assisted creation'."

Scroll down to see what our furry pals are up to when nobody's watching!

#1

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

"This series of images stems from my love for cats, and their behavior serves as an inexhaustible source of inspiration," the digital creator shared with Bored Panda, explaining how the idea for the images was born.
#2

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#3

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

Princess_Prompt revealed that they appreciate cats' independence and unique personalities. They acknowledge that despite their efforts, they never truly get to fully understand them, saying, "They have their own social lives outside of us and that's what makes them fascinating and intriguing to me. So I imagined not-so-innocent cats, with vices, secrets and sometimes fed up with their 'masters' who express themselves when we're not around."
#4

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#5

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

According to Princess_Prompt, the series serves as a humorous way of showing that a pet is not an object and that it has its own existence apart from that of its "master." It shows how our furry friends have their own independence and mystery, making our bond with them extra special.

#6

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#7

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#8

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#9

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#10

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#11

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#12

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#13

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#14

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

#15

The Secret Life Of Cats

princess_prompt Report

