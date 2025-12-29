ADVERTISEMENT

In Hollywood, fame doesn’t just bring red carpets and million-dollar paychecks; it also gives stars the leverage to ask for almost anything behind the scenes.

From personal comforts and outright luxury perks to complete creative control, some actors have reportedly used their star status to secure demands that go beyond the usual catering requests.

While some of these conditions sound practical, others feel so over-the-top that they’ve become industry legends.

Here are 20 actors who allegedly pushed the limits with their contract clauses.